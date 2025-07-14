Sophie Cunningham , Indiana Fever: Cunningham has been impressive during the Fever's last two matchups, averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 26.0 minutes per game. Moreover, the 28-year-old forward has logged at least 21 minutes in seven consecutive outings. Caitlin Clark has operated under a minutes restriction in three straight matchups following a four-game absence due to a groin injury. While it's unclear how long that restriction will last, the Fever play a back-to-back set this week and will likely need strong contributions from Cunningham and the second unit.

The WNBA has a condensed schedule in Week 9 due to the All-Star break, but there are still opportunities to add valuable fantasy options in the shortened week.

Fantasy WNBA Week 9: Top Risers and Fallers

Top Fantasy WNBA Risers for Week 9

Sami Whitcomb, Phoenix Mercury: The veteran guard has started in two consecutive outings since Kahleah Copper (hamstring) has been sidelined. Whitcomb erupted for a career-high 36 points (12-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 5-8 FT) during last Monday's win over Dallas, adding six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 27 minutes. She followed that up by filling the stat sheet in Wednesday's win over Minnesota, recording 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 29 minutes. Copper and Satou Sabally (knee) have already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Valkyries, so Whitcomb will likely remain in an increased role.

Sophie Cunningham, Indiana Fever: Cunningham has been impressive during the Fever's last two matchups, averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 26.0 minutes per game. Moreover, the 28-year-old forward has logged at least 21 minutes in seven consecutive outings. Caitlin Clark has operated under a minutes restriction in three straight matchups following a four-game absence due to a groin injury. While it's unclear how long that restriction will last, the Fever play a back-to-back set this week and will likely need strong contributions from Cunningham and the second unit.

Leila Lacan, Connecticut Sun: The Sun activated Lacan on July 2 after she completed her overseas commitment with France in EuroBasket. The 21-year-old guard has logged significant playing time off the Sun's bench in four consecutive appearances, averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26.5 minutes per game during that span. Additionally, the rookie has now played 30-plus minutes in back-to-back games, totaling 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in those two outings. The 3-18 Sun will likely continue prioritizing their youth movement, with Lacan emerging as a player to watch in fantasy leagues.

Key Fantasy WNBA Fallers to Avoid This Week

Teaira McCowan, Dallas Wings: McCowan returned from a nine-game absence due to a EuroBasket commitment and initially logged two consecutive games with 16-plus minutes of playing time. However, the 28-year-old center has seen a significant decline in playing time over the Wings' last two matchups, during which she has averaged 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across just 9.0 minutes per game. With Li Yueru, Luisa Geiselsoder and Myisha Hines-Allen all seeing significant frontcourt minutes, it wouldn't be surprising to see that trend continue in Week 9.

Lindsay Allen, Connecticut Sun: Allen began the 2025 campaign in a starting role before missing six straight games due to left hamstring and Achilles injuries. In the nine outings following the absence, the 30-year-old guard averaged 16.7 minutes per game. However, she has seen a significant dip in playing time over the Sun's last three outings, averaging 1.3 points in just 8.0 minutes per game during that span. With the Sun's backcourt consisting of Leila Lacan, Saniya Rivers, Bria Hartley and Jacy Sheldon, Allen isn't likely to command a meaningful role.

Elizabeth Williams, Chicago Sky: Williams logged increased playing time during Kamilla Cardoso's four-game absence, as the second-year center was representing the Brazilian national team at the FIBA AmeriCup. However, Cardoso is back in the starting lineup and isn't expected to relinquish that role. While Williams still posted eight points (4-6 FG) and two assists in Saturday's win over Minnesota, she logged just 12 minutes. The 32-year-old center will likely remain a steady contributor off the bench, but her fantasy ceiling is now much more limited.

Fantasy WNBA Player to Watch in Week 9

JJ Quinerly, Dallas Wings: Despite Arike Ogunbowale returning from a three-game absence due to a left thumb injury, Quinerly remained in the starting five over Aziaha James in Sunday's loss to the Fever, posting 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists and one rebound across 24 minutes. Quinerly has contributed double-digit points in five consecutive outings, and her role will be one to watch moving forward -- especially if DiJonai Carrington (ribs) remains on the shelf.

