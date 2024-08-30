WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, August 30

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Friday, August 30

Following Thursday's off-day, the WNBA resumes with a four-game slate Friday.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Friday, August 30

Caitlin Clark over 14.5 Reb + Ast (-114) at Chicago Sky

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:40 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Over her last 17 games, Clark has averaged 9.9 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game. There may not be a ton of scoring opportunities for Clark given the Sky's play style, but I expect the rookie to find ways to contribute outside of scoring versus Chicago on Friday.

Jewell Loyd to score 25+ points versus New York Liberty

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Loyd has found her three-point shot. She made a season-high five three-pointers on Wednesday versus Atlanta en route to 28 points and has made 12 triples over her last six appearances, by far her best streak thus far. With former teammate Breanna Stewart in town, I expect Loyd to be aggressive early and often, so it's just a matter of whether she can stay hot from deep.

Allisha Gray to score 20+ points (+185) at Las Vegas Aces

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Gray has scored at least 21 points in three of her last four games. With Tina Charles joining Cheyenne Parker-Tyus on the sidelines, even more shots are available for Gray on Friday.

Courtney Williams to score 12+ points (+100) at Dallas Wings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Williams has scored at least 13 points in five of her last six games, averaging 14.8 points during that stretch. She didn't have high-scoring outings in the previous matchups against Dallas this season, but Williams was still acclimating to her new team. Williams has found an offensive grove since the Olympic break, and I expect that to continue versus a porous Wings' backcourt.