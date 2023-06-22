WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, June 22

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top Bets

Napheesa Collier Over 7.5 Rebounds vs. Connecticut Sun (-140)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Collier's line feels very low for Thursday's matchup, especially considering the fact that the Sun recently lost Brionna Jones to a lower-leg injury. Collier matched her season-high mark on the boards with 14 rebounds against the Sparks on Tuesday and has topped 7.5 rebounds in four of her past six appearances. While she was held to a season-low two rebounds against the Sun on June 1, I predict that she'll have more success without Jones on the court.

Shakira Austin Under 8.5 Rebounds at Chicago Sky (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Austin hasn't been particularly effective on the boards in recent matchups, and she was held to a season-low four rebounds at home against the Sky on Sunday. While the 22-year-old had 11 rebounds in Chicago when the teams met for the first time this year, she's averaged just 5.0 rebounds per game over her past three appearances. Given Austin's recent downturn in production, it seems like it'll be difficult for her to top 8.5 rebounds Thursday.

Jewell Loyd Under 4.5 Three-Pointers Made vs. Indiana Fever (-128)

FanDuel Sportsbook 12:00 p.m. CT

Michael Gillow: Loyd has been on fire from three recently, connecting on seven and six triples in her last two contests, respectively. However, she has only made at least five threes on three occasions this season out of her 10 appearances. While it's possible that she remains hot, I think it's reasonable to expect some regression to the mean, especially at these odds.

