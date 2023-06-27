WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, June 27

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Top Bets

Minnesota Lynx -3 (-110) vs. Seattle Storm

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. CT

Mitchell Hansen: The Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm have both been at the bottom of the WNBA standings so far this year, but this game Tuesday night should make for an entertaining and close battle between the squads. While both teams are dealing with injuries coming into the game, including Jordan Horston (shoulder) listed as doubtful for Seattle and Aerial Powers (ankle), Jessica Shepard (illness) and Tiffany Mitchell (wrist) out for Minnesota, the Lynx are getting a big addition back to the lineup barring any last-second setbacks with Diamond Miller (ankle) returning to the lineup. Miller being back in the lineup and Minnesota being at home should be enough to push the Lynx over the hump while taking down Seattle by more than the three points listed on the spread. Go with Miller, Napheesa Collier and the Lynx covering the spread in Minneapolis.

You can bet the Lynx at -110 on DraftKings, one of our favorite sports betting sites.

Dallas Wings -3.5 at Phoenix Mercury (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: While the Wings are coming off back-to-back losses to the Sparks, no team has struggled as much as the Mercury early in 2023. Phoenix has lost four consecutive games by at least 18 points and fired head coach Vanessa Nygaard following the most recent defeat. The Mercury are at home Tuesday with interim head coach Nikki Blue calling the shots, but I think the Wings will be able to cover the reasonable spread.

Alyssa Thomas Over 7.5 assists (-130) vs. New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook 11:00 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Thomas has recorded at least seven assists in six of her last seven games, including four contests with double-digit assists during that stretch. The Liberty are allowing a league-low 17.0 assists per game this season, but they haven't faced a player like Thomas, whose 7.9 assists per game ranks second in the WNBA behind Courtney Vandersloot (8.6).

Jewell Loyd Over 3.5 made threes (+130) vs. Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook 11:00 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Loyd has made at least three three-pointers in seven of her 12 appearances this year and is shooting a career-high 39.4 percent from deep. She is also second in the WNBA with 3.4 made threes per game. Minnesota's opponents have averaged 26.5 attempted threes and 9.3 made threes per game, the highest marks in the league.

New users looking to bet Loyd over 3.5 made threes can use a FanDuel Promo Code.

Satou Sabally Over 8.5 rebounds (-120) and Natasha Howard Over 7.5 rebounds (-102) vs. Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook 11:00 a.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Mercury will have Brittney Griner available, but they are still the worst rebounding team in the league (29.3) and Dallas is the best (38.9). I expect Sabally, who's averaging 9.9 rebounds per game, and Howard, who's averaging 7.6 rebounds per game, to flirt with double-doubles against a struggling Phoenix squad.

For those playing fantasy WNBA, check out RotoWire's WNBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools such as our Current Fantasy WNBA Rankings and WNBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For some of our favorite sportsbook promo codes, check out the links below.