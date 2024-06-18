WNBA Fantasy Primer: Fantasy Picks, Starting Lineups and Previews (June 18)

This article is part of our WNBA Fantasy Primer series.

WNBA Fantasy Picks, Starting Lineups and Previews Tonight

After a one-game slate on Monday night, the WNBA has two games on Tuesday. Kirien Sprecher highlights things to keep an eye on from around the league, including injury updates, fantasy risers and fallers and projected starting lineups for tonight's action.

WNBA Schedule Today

Los Angeles Sparks @ Connecticut Sun

New York Liberty @ Phoenix Mercury

WNBA News Roundup

Courtney Vandersloot Doubtful Again

Vandersloot will likely miss her fifth straight game Tuesday due to personal reasons. It's unclear when she'll return to action. Kayla Thornton should continue to start, but Leonie Fiebich has carved out a larger bench role in Vandersloot's absence.

Bridget Carleton Ruled Out, Dorka Juhasz Starts

Carleton was initially listed as probable due to an elbow injury for Monday's game against the Wings. However, she was surprisingly downgraded to out, opening up a starting spot for Dorka Juhasz, who posted 11 points, four boards, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during a 90-78 win over Dallas. The extent of Carleton's injury remains unclear.

Stephanie Soares Starts Sans Arike Ogunbowale

Ogunbowale was a late scratch Monday against the Lynx due to Achilles soreness, so Soares entered the starting lineup for the third time this season. However, Soares was held scoreless and grabbed just two rebounds, while Sevgi Uzun, Jacy Sheldon and Lou Lopez Senechal were the real beneficiaries of Ogunbowale's absence. Ogunbowale is considered day-to-day.

WNBA Fantasy Risers and Fallers

Risers

Sevgi Uzun , G, Dallas Wings

In Arike Ogunbowale's absence, Uzun played 31 minutes, scored a season-high 17 points and dished out at least six assists for the fourth time this season. Ogunbowale is considered day-to-day, but Uzun's solid production may allow Dallas to be cautious with their superstar point guard.

Natisha Hiedeman , G, Minnesota Lynx

Hiedeman shook off a probable tag due to an ankle injury and posted season highs in minutes (23) and points (17). She also dished out at least five assists for the fourth time this season. Hiedeman's increased production was likely due to Bridget Carleton's (elbow) absence, but the latter's return timeline remains unclear.

Fallers

Olivia Epoupa , G, Minnesota Lynx

Even with Bridget Carleton (elbow) unavailable, Epoupa didn't play, marking her first DNP-CD since May 29. In the previous seven games, Epoupa averaged 8.9 minutes off the bench.

Matchup Previews

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun

WNBA Injury Report

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Azura Stevens F Arm OUT 6/22/2024 Julie Allemand G Ankle OFS 5/1/2025

Connecticut

Moriah Jefferson G Ankle OUT 6/21/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OUT 5/1/2025

WNBA Starting Lineups

Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

Los Angeles Sparks Projected Starters

Connecticut Sun Projected Starters

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury

WNBA Injury Report

New York

Courtney Vandersloot G Personal GTD 6/18/2024 Nyara Sabally F Back OUT 6/20/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Phoenix

None

WNBA Starting Lineups

Note: All starting lineups included are projected and have not been confirmed by each team. For updated lineups as tipoff approaches, check out RotoWire's WNBA Daily Lineups page.

New York Liberty Projected Starters

Phoenix Mercury Projected Starters

Players to Watch

Aari McDonald , G, Los Angeles Sparks

McDonald has scored at least 14 points in four straight games, averaging 14.8 points, 4.3 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 27.5 minutes during the stretch. We still have Layshia Clarendon projected as a starter. However, McDonald started the second half of Sunday's loss to Atlanta over Clarendon, and it wouldn't be surprising to see that become a permanent switch moving forward.

Leonie Fiebich , F, New York Liberty

While Kayla Thornton continues to start in Courtney Vandersloot's absence, Fiebich's production off the bench has also grown. Over her last four games, Fiebich has averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 21.8 minutes.