WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, September 6

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream

Line: Dream -2.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Report - Wings vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Stephanie Soares C Knee GTD 9/6/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Atlanta

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Wings are coming off a 90-86 setback at home against the Mystics on Tuesday. While Dallas took the loss, the team had five scorers with double-digit points, including Teaira McCowan with 20 points, 13 rebounds and a steal on 8-of-12 shooting in just 27 minutes. Arike Ogunbowale was her usual solid self as well, going for 21 points with a pair of triples, and a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

However, Dallas struggled from downtown, shooting just 22.2 percent (4-of-18), with Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally making two three-pointers apiece.

The Wings are a defensively-challenged team, allowing 90.7 points per game, while the opposition is hitting 47.1 percent from the field. Both of those marks are last in the league, and they allowed teams to hit three-pointers at a 35.4 percent clip, which is ninth in the league. The Wings' defensive struggles mean DFS players should certainly consider an Atlanta stack.

The Dream struggled Tuesday in Phoenix, falling 74-66 while shooting just 35.3 percent (24-of-68) from the field. However, Rhyne Howard was the exception, going 11-for-24, including 6-for-15 from behind the arc, and ending up with 31 points. She'll certainly be someone DFS players want in lineups. Tina Charles was good for 12 points, 12 rebounds, two blocked shots and two assists, and she is also a solid play.

Line: Lynx -2.5

Line: Lynx -2.5

O/U: 169.5

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Temi Fagbenle F Shoulder GTD 9/6/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Lynx didn't play their best game Sunday against the Sky, but they got the job done, winning 79-74.

For Minnesota, Napheesa Collier had an uncharacteristically poor game, shooting just 6-for-19 from the field and 0-for-2 from downtown. She still managed 15 points, while adding five boards, two dimes, two steals and two blocked shots to salvage her stat line. Courtney Williams was also effective, going for 22 points on 11-of-16 shooting while adding six assists.

Indiana has been on a roll lately, winning five consecutive games, and the team is a season-best two games over .500. The Fever have averaged 97.7 points per game across their last three games, including a pair of matchups hitting the century mark prior to a 93-86 win over Los Angeles on Wednesday.

These teams just met Aug. 24 in Minnesota, with the Lynx winning 90-80 while shooting 50.8 percent from the field. Collier had 31 points in the showdown with Caitlin Clark, while Kayla McBride added 19. As far as Clark, she had 23 points, eight assists and five boards with three triples in 38 minutes, but she did turn it over seven times.

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

Line: Aces -1.5

O/U: 164.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Mitchell G Illness OUT 9/21/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sun are looking for some payback after suffering an 85-74 loss in the first meeting between Connecticut and the Aces in Las Vegas back on June 21.

After some struggles in August, the Aces have turned it on after flipping the calendar from August to September. The Aces have won three consecutive games, and they've averaged 90.0 points per game while allowing just 74.0 points per game on defense over that stretch.

In the Aces' 90-71 win over Chicago on Tuesday, A'ja Wilson showed out with 30 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals. Tiffany Hayes added 20 points with four dimes, three boards and three triples, while Chelsea Gray had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists.

The Sun suffered a 71-64 loss at home against the Storm in the second half of a back-to-back set Tuesday. Connecticut turned it over 15 times, and the team shot just 33.3 percent (5-of-15) from behind the three-point line while shooting just 64.7 percent (11-of-17) from the free-throw line. However, DeWanna Bonner had a solid game, posting 26 points, while Brionna Jones had 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Unfortunately, they were the only two scorers in double digits.

Marina Mabrey struggled off the bench, hitting just 1-of-7 field-goal attempts for two points, and Tyasha Harris also had only two points with a 1-for-6 shooting night. Both will be looking to get back on track, but facing the Aces is a tall order.

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky

Line: Sky -5.5

O/U: 163.5

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Layshia Clarendon G Personal GTD 9/6/2024 Lexie Brown G Illness OUT 9/8/2024 Julie Allemand G Ankle OFS 5/1/2025 Cameron Brink F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Williams C Knee OUT 5/1/2025 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sparks have dropped nine of the past 10 games, and that includes a 90-86 setback at home against the Sky on Aug. 17. The Sky have lost seven consecutive games but remain in position for a playoff berth. Both of these teams are ice-cold, but at least one team will have a chance to get back on track.

Los Angeles fell to the Fever, 93-86, in Indiana on Wednesday. Odyssey Sims was solid with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. Rae Burrell and Kia Nurse were solid off the bench, with 16 and 13 points respectively.

However, rookie Rickea Jackson struggled against Indiana. She shot just 2-of-11 from the field, ending with five points in 23 minutes. However, Azura Stevens posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sky suffered a 90-71 loss to the Aces on Tuesday, although Chicago shot 41.7 percent (25-of-60) from the field. However, the Sky turned it over 17 times, and they had a minus-2 rebound ratio. Angel Reese still had a solid showing with 12 points and 16 boards, but she shot only 4-for-12 from the field. Kamilla Cardoso shot 5-for-6 from the floor, and she had 14 points, three steals, three assists, two rebounds and a block before fouling out in just 24 minutes.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

As mentioned above, playing an Atlanta stack is a good idea, and it all starts with Charles and Howard. They're easily the most productive Dream players, and both should have a field day against the defensively-challenged Wings. Bonner is always a strong play, even against a solid Aces team playing with renewed intensity.

For value plays, look to Stevens with a mid-tier price tag. She had a double-double Wednesday against the Fever, posting 13 points, 11 rebounds, a steal and a block with three three-pointers and a perfect 2-for-2 night at the free-throw line. If Temi Fagbenle is sidelined for the Fever due to her shoulder injury, roll the dice on Dantas, who could see some added minutes.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Carter has been on fire across her last three appearances, making at least seven field goals in each of those outings while averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. For Gray, again, we're picking on the defensively-challenged Wings. She had a rough game Tuesday in Phoenix, going for just nine points on 4-of-12 shooting, and she has shot just 7-for-22 in her last two outings, averaging just 10.5 points per game. She should get back on track against Dallas. The same goes for Canada, who has averaged just 6.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals over the last two games. She should see an uptick in offense. Another Dream player to consider is Coffey, who might see some extra usage with Aerial Powers on the shelf with a calf injury. Nurse is also a value, averaging 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over her last two appearances while pumping in five triples over that span.

Value Plays

