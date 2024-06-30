WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 30

WNBA Schedule Today

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky

Atlanta Dream at at

Line: Liberty -14.0

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report - Dream vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nyara Sabally F Back OUT 7/2/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

The Dream (7-9) are coming off a win and face the final game of a two-game road trip with a chance to improve on their 4-3 road record. The Liberty (15-3) saw a three-game win streak come to an end at home against the Lynx on Tuesday, but they look to get back on track and add to their 8-1 home record.

The Dream push forward without Rhyne Howard, meaning Allisha Gray and Tina Charles must continue to step up and lead the way. Nia Coffey has started in the last six games and is expected to remain in the starting lineup for the shorthanded squad. Haley Jones is on a roll, averaging 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games but could see her playing time affected, as Jordin Canada could take over the starting role in what will be her third game of the season after returning from a hand injury. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Naz Hillmon stand out as key contributors off the bench.

Sabrina Ionescu has been especially dominant lately, tallying at least 24 points and nine assists in each of her last three outings. Breanna Stewart poured in 33 points in the team's win over the Sparks on June 22 and has averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.6 blocks through the last five games. Jonquel Jones is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and has a total of six double-doubles in 18 appearances on the season. The Liberty are expected to get a boost, as Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Courtney Vandersloot should be available once again.

Indiana Fever at

Line: Lynx -6.0

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report - Fever vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Temi Fagbenle F Thumb GTD 6/30/2024

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebecca Allen F Back GTD 6/30/2024 Charisma Osborne G Lower Leg OUT 7/1/2024

The Fever (7-12) hope to snap a two-game slide and improve on their 3-8 road record as they face the fourth game of a five-game road trip. The Mercury (9-8) are 7-2 at home and look to keep the momentum going as they face the second game of a three-game homestand.

Caitlin Clark ranks ninth in the league with an average of 33.9 minutes per game but has been pushing the mark lately, averaging 37.0 minutes per game over her last six outings. She continues to put up strong numbers across the stat sheet but also struggles with turnovers, averaging 5.6 on the season. Kelsey Mitchell is the squad's leading scorer, while NaLyssa Smith and Aliyah Boston each average more than 7.0 rebounds per game. Temi Fagbenle missed 10 consecutive games but made her return with eight points and seven rebounds in Thursday's loss to the Storm. She is listed as questionable again but would provide a good boost for the Fever if she can go.

Kahleah Copper bounced back from her second single-digit scoring effort of the season by pouring in 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting in a win over the Sparks on Friday. Brittney Griner is coming off her first double-double of the season and has scored in double digits in each of her seven appearances. Diana Taurasi continues to help lead the way offensively, coming off her seventh game with at least 20 points, but she is averaging just 2.5 assists compared to 1.8 turnovers on the season. The Mercury's second unit is supported mostly by strong efforts from Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Mack and Sug Sutton.

Minnesota Lynx at

Line: Mercury -7.0

O/U: 172.5

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Napheesa Collier F Wrist GTD 6/30/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Williams F Knee OUT 5/1/2025 Nikolina Milic C Personal OUT 5/1/2025

The Lynx (13-4) look to bounce back from a loss in Dallas on Thursday as they face the third game of a four-game road trip with the opportunity to build on their 4-3 road record. The Sky (6-10) are coming off a home loss against the Aces on Thursday and hope to get back on track as they face the fourth and final game of a homestand with the chance to improve their 3-6 home record.

Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx, averaging 21.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, and she is listed as probable for Sunday's game. Aside from Collier, no Lynx player has reached the 20-point mark in the last six games. Kayla McBride is the squad's second-leading scorer, averaging 15.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game, while Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams continue to provide well-rounded contributions. Dorka Juhasz and Natisha Hiedeman are the only two players outside of the regular starters to average at least 15 minutes per game, and they do a good job chipping in across the stat sheet.

The Sky have three players averaging more than 10.0 points per game, led by Marina Mabrey, who is averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals. Chennedy Carter is averaging 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals, while Angel Reese continues to impress by averaging 13.5 points, a team-high 11.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game, including nine consecutive double-doubles. Dana Evans and Lindsay Allen continue to do a good job distributing the ball, both averaging at least 3.0 assists per game, while Kamilla Cardoso is a key contributor on the glass with 7.3 rebounds per game.

