WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, June 11

Line: Dream -6.5

O/U: 156.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Brittney Sykes G Ankle GTD 6/11/2024 Shakira Austin C Hip GTD 6/11/2024 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jordin Canada G Hand OUT 6/13/2024 Iliana Rupert C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Nyadiew Puoch F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Isobel Borlase G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Matilde Villa G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The winless Mystics travel to meet the Dream in a rematch of a game May 29. Atlanta picked up a 73-67 win as a three-point favorite in Washington during the first meeting.

The Dream hit 42 percent (26-for-62) from the field in the first battle, with five players going for double digits in points. Allisha Gray rolled up a team-best 19 points with four three-pointers in 36 minutes before fouling out. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus was good for 10 points and nine rebounds in 29 minutes, while Tina Charles was good for 17 points and 15 rebounds, so she'll be a hot pickup in DFS on Tuesday night.

The Mystics were as diversified on offense. Ariel Atkins held up her end of the bargain, going for a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds, including two three-pointers, while Shakira Austin was good for 12 points and nine rebounds, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, too.

Austin is considered a game-time decision, as he makes her way back from a hip ailment. She hasn't played since May 31 in New York. Before the injury, Austin had 10 or more points in six consecutive outings, averaging 11.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in May. If she plays, she needs to be part of your DFS plans.

Atlanta has a good opportunity against the struggling Washington defense, as the winless Mystics have allowed 83.6 PPG to rank No. 9 in the league, while teams hit at a 45.4 percent clip from the field and 33.7 percent from behind the three-point line.

Line: Storm -10.5

O/U: 159.5

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Azura Stevens F Arm OUT 6/22/2024 Julie Allemand G Ankle OFS 5/1/2025

Seattle

Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sparks are coming off a 96-92 victory against the Las Vegas Aces, easily posting a season best for points scored. Los Angeles has won and covered back-to-back games for the first time this season, too.

Los Angeles connected at a 49 percent (32-for-65) clip, including 40 percent (10-for-25) from downtown, and Dearica Hamby was good for 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while turning it over six times. Rookie Rickea Jackson stepped up her play, going 7-for-11 from the field to finish with 16 points, five rebounds and a blocked shot with one triple.

On the flip side, the Seattle Storm flamed out in the Twin Cities, losing 83-64 to snap a six-game win streak and five-game cover run.

The Storm shot just 35 percent (26-for-75) from the field and a dismal 18 percent (4-for-22) from downtown. Seattle was awful from the free-throw line, shooting 62 percent (8-for-13) and leaving plenty of points on the floor.

Ezi Magbegor was good for just six points, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots, hitting just 2-for-8 from the field against Minnesota. The point total was a season low, so look for them to bounce back. Magbegor had 14 points and 15 rebounds in the game prior in Las Vegas.

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Aces -6.5

O/U: 164.5

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Aces

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Dorka Juhasz F Knee GTD 6/11/2024 Diamond Miller G Knee OUT 7/17/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chelsea Gray G Lower Leg OUT 6/13/2024 Kierstan Bell G Lower Leg OUT 6/13/2024 Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Aces suffered their third loss in the past four games, and fourth game overall, in Sunday's 96-92 loss in Los Angeles. It was the third time this season that Las Vegas has lost outright as an 8-point favorite or higher, and it's the second time it has lost outright as a double-digit favorite.

The Lynx have won four of five games while also going 4-1 ATS for all the bettors out there. The Minnesota defense has allowed 64 or fewer points in two of the past three games, so be careful not to stack your DFS lineup with too many Aces. The Lynx defense has been fierce lately.

These teams met on May 29 in Minneapolis, with Las Vegas picking up an 80-66 win. The Aces shot 42 percent (30-for-72) from the field, including 37 percent (10-for-27) from behind the three-point line. A'ja Wilson was on fire, going for 29 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots with two steals. Jackie Young also had a double-double, going for 19 points and 10 assists while dropping in three triples.

For the Lynx, Napheesa Collier continues to play well. She scored 18 points to go along with 13 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 34 minutes. Courtney Williams chipped in with 12 points, eight rebounds and six boards.

Collier is good for 21.5 PPG, 11.3 RPG and 3.9 APG in the past 10 games, including the double-double in the first meeting with the Aces. You'll want to make room for Collier in your lineup.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

After perusing the salary board, we'll definitely scoop up Collier at this price. She has been a double-double machine and a friend to DFS players. The Lynx star had 19 points and 14 boards last time out, and she has averaged 22.0 PPG and 12.3 RPG with 4.0 APG and 1.8 SPG in four Commissioner's Cup games. You'll want to build around her. As mentioned above, Magbenor struggled with just six points, a season low. She had managed 17.5 PPG with 12.0 RPG, 3.0 BPG and 2.0 SPG in the past two games before the stinker in Minnesota. The 35-year-old Charles was good for 22 points, seven rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot in Chicago on Saturday. It was a nice bounce-back game after she managed a season-low five points against New York in a blowout loss last Thursday. Charles contributes in several ways for DFS players, going for 12 or more points in five of the past seven games and seven or more rebounds in five straight games while posting 16 steals in nine outings.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Loyd has been super consistent, going for 25 points in each of the past two games, and she is averaging 25.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG and 2.5 APG, and she has hit at least one three-pointer in each of the past seven outings. She has racked up 16 steals in 11 games this season, too. Gray has posted 14 or more points in four of the past five games, and she has two more three-pointers in six of nine outings to date while managing 11 steals in the previous eight contests. Gray was held without a three-pointer on four attempts in the first meeting with Minnesota, scoring a season-low seven points on 2-for-7 shooting on May 26. The rookie Jackosn went for 16 points, tying a career high, in Sunday's game against the Aces, while adding five boards, an assist and a blocked shot with a 3-pointer. In that loss in L.A., the rookie Martin posted 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 from downtown.

Value Plays

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.