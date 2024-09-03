WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, September 3

WNBA Schedule Today

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

Line: Sun -4.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Sun

Seattle

None

Connecticut

Tiffany Mitchell - Game-Time Decision

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

This will be the second of a back-to-back set between these teams. Connecticut picked up the 93-86 victory Sunday, hitting 54.2% (32-of-59) from the field while managing just 33.3% (3-of-9) from downtown. The Sun was also a dismal 68.4% (26-of-38) from the free-throw line, or they might have won it coming away.

In that victory, Tiffany Mitchell missed the game due to illness, and she is considered a game-time decision. Brionna Jones paced the team with 26 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots while hitting an efficient 9-of-13 from the field. Marina Mabrey was tremendous off of the bench, going for 15 points in just 24 minutes while shooting a solid 6-of-11 from the floor.

For the Storm, while they were much better at the free-throw stripe, hitting at a 91.7% (22-of-24) pace, they shot 42.3% (30-of-71) from the field. Jewell Loyd was her usual solid self, hitting 8-of-16 from the field. She finished with 27 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists while knocking down three triples. Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points with 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals. She was 5-of-5 from the free-throw line, while Loyd was 8-for-8.

As far as DFS purposes are concerned, those are the two players to target for Seattle. Loyd and Ogwumike weren't fazed by Connecticut's suffocating defense.

For Connecticut, Mabrey has gone for 15 or more points in five straight games despite coming off the bench, and she has two or more 3-pointers in four of the past five games. She has at least one triple in 14 straight games since July 2, when she was blanked in Atlanta as a member of the Chicago Sky.

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

Line: Wings -5.5

O/U: 172.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Wings

Washington

Shakira Austin - OUT

Dallas

Stephanie Soares - Game-Time Decision

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mystics had actually been pretty hot, winning a season-best three straight before a 96-85 setback at home against Connecticut on Saturday.

Still, 85 points against Connecticut's lockdown defense is pretty impressive for Washington. It shot 47.6% (30-of-63) from the field and 46.7% (14-of-30) from behind the 3-point line, led by Ariel Atkins with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-6 from downtown. Stefanie Dolson added 14 points with seven boards and four triples.

The Mystics will be without Shakira Austin, as she continues to nurse an ankle injury.

For the Wings, they also had a season-high three straight wins before a 100-93 setback against the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

Dallas continues to be horrific defensively, and it's not great if you're a fan of the team. But, it is great for fantasy stats and bettors of the Over.

The Wings shot just 39.2% (29-of-74) from the field, but it was a respectable 41.9% (13-of-31) from downtown while managing to get to the charity stripe for an 81.5% conversion rate (21-of-27).

Dallas was led by Arike Ogunbowale, as usual. She had 34 points on 12-of-25, including 9-of-16 from behind the 3-point line, adding eight rebounds, three assists and a steal. Satou Sabally managed 25 points with four rebounds and two steals while hitting four 3-pointers, and she was 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Natasha Howard struggled at 5-of-16 from the floor, but she still managed 18 points with nine assists, mainly because she was 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Mercury -2.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Dream vs. Mercury

Atlanta

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus - Game-Time Decision

Aerial Powers - OUT

Phoenix

Rebecca Allen - OUT

Natasha Cloud - OUT

Charisma Osborne - Game-Time Decision

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

For the Mercury, Natasha Cloud is suspended for one game without pay after collecting her seventh technical foul of the season in Sunday's game with Las Vegas. On the flip side, Diana Taurasi had her seventh tech rescinded by The W, so she is eligible to go Tuesday and could be a solid low-cost option with Cloud out of the mix.

Atlanta and Phoenix played a back-to-back set on Aug. 21-23, with the teams splitting a pair of matchups.

Brittney Griner had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists with four blocked shots in the most recent matchup, while Taurasi had 18 points with five dimes and three triples.

For the Dream, Tina Charles had 14 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots in 34 minutes. She enters on a roll, posting back-to-back double-doubles with 21.0 PPG and 13.5 RPG in the past two outings. She has a double-double in five of the past six outings, too. In the two games with Atlanta last month, Charles averaged 13.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Rhyne Howard is good for 12 or more points in nine in a row for Atlanta, and she averaged 17.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.0 APG and 1.0 SPG with 3.5 3PT per game in the two meetings with the Mercury last month, so don't forget her when setting your DFS lineup.

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces

Line: Aces -12.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Report - Sky vs. Aces

Chicago

Rachel Banham - Game-Time Decision

Chennedy Carter - Game-Time Decision

Nikolina Milic - OUT

Elizabeth Williams - OUT

Las Vegas

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sky could be without Chennedy Carter, as she is in the COVID-19 protocol. There is a chance she can return after missing the past three games. If she is unable to go, it would be Dana Evans and Moriah Jefferson tasked with filling the void.

Rachel Banham is also a question mark due to a shoulder injury, so even if Carter can go, if Banham cannot, Evans and Jefferson would see some extra run.

The Aces have some better news, as Chelsea Gray does not appear on the injury report after nursing a back ailment. She was nicked in Sunday's game in Phoenix but is apparently no worse for the wear.

These teams just met at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Aug. 25, with the Aces eking out a 77-75 win. Neither team was sharp from the floor, as Vegas hit just 38% (31-of-81) from the field and 25% (6-of-24) from behind the arc. A'ja Wilson did her thing, though, posting 20 points, 18 rebounds and three blocked shots. Wilson has 20 or more points in five straight games and 40 or more points in two of the past three.

Rookie Angel Reese had 11 points on just 4-of-16 shooting against the Aces in that late August meeting, but she grabbed 22 boards and two blocks. Reese has 10 or more rebounds in 27 consecutive games dating back to May 30, and she is averaging 17.7 RPG in the past six outings since Aug. 18.

Fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso has also been hot cleaning the glass, averaging 10.5 points in the past four games while swatting 2.3 shots a night. Her scoring has been a little erratic, but she had a career-high 22 points in Sunday's 79-74 loss at Minnesota.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Ogunbowale dropped 34 points in Sunday's loss against Indiana, and she now has 20 or more points in four consecutive outings. In addition to the points, she has managed at least four boards in six straight games while posting five or more assists in five of the past six outings. She is averaging 1.0 steals per game during the six-game span, too, and she'll toss in an occasional blocked shot. And, she had nine triples last time out and has totaled 33 3-pointers in the past eight games. What's not to like for Cardoso? She is a cheaper version of Reese for DFS purposes. She doesn't light up the scoreboard for points, but she is disruptive in the middle and a good bet for double-digit boards with a block or two. As far as Sykes is concerned, she has hit just 5-of-20 from the field in the past two games, posting a total of 15 points. She is due, as she hasn't had three straight games with single-digit points this season. Facing a bad Wings D will get her going.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Howard had 19 points last time out for the Dream, adding seven boards and two blocked shots, including five triples. She has been a consistent scorer, going for 12 or more points in nine in a row, while adding at least four rebounds in four of the past five. She also has three or more assists in five of the past nine. For Canada, she is averaging 10.2 PPG across the past five outings, which is solid, yet unspectacular. But she has five or more assists in 11 straight outings, with four or more boards in five of the past eight games. Canada has exactly six assists in six of the past seven games - talk about consistency. And, as we mentioned above, Evans, if Carter and/or Gray are sidelined, will be a strong play at this price point.

Value Plays

