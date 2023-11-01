National Ohio Day: Betting Prospects Across Ohio's Sports Spectrum

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

National Ohio Day falls on Nov. 2 every year, and the 2023 edition marks the first National Ohio Day since the Buckeye State launched legal sports betting on Jan. 1, 2023. Celebrate National Ohio Day with us as we examine the heartbeat of Ohio's sporting scene. From analyzing performance trajectories to pointing out the best bets, we'll provide the lowdown for those with an eye on futures pages. Whether you're located in the state of Ohio or another location with legal mobile sports betting, this bettor's guide to Ohio's sports realm lays out the best Ohio-related futures bets you can make to celebrate National Ohio Day.

NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have identical 4-3 records as we approach the halfway point of the 2023 NFL season. Ohio's two NFL teams are among nine AFC teams with three or fewer losses, and seven teams in the conference will make the playoffs. On the BetMGM mobile app, the Bengals have +850 odds to make the Super Bowl and +1500 odds to win it, while the Browns have +1800 and +3300 odds in those two respective categories. Their regular-season win total odds are nearly identical on FanDuel Sportsbook; Cincinnati has -152 odds for over 9.5 wins and +124 odds for under 9.5 wins, while Cleveland has -150 odds for over 9.5 wins and +122 odds for under 9.5 wins.

Given their recent franchise trajectories, it makes sense to bet the over on the Bengals and the under on the Browns. Cincinnati made it to at least the AFC Championship game in each of the previous two seasons, and the Bengals finished the 2022 regular season at 12-4 despite a 2-3 start. Cincinnati has won three straight after a 1-3 start this year, and with QB Joe Burrow's calf looking healthy, the Bengals are poised for another deep playoff run.

The Browns have just two playoff appearances since moving back to Cleveland in 1999. Getting above 9.5 wins for just the third time over the span won't be easy, as star RB Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 and QB Deshaun Watson has played less than one full half from Week 4 onward while battling a shoulder injury. Myles Garrett and the defense can keep Cleveland competitive, but winning games without Watson will continue to be a grind. The Super Bowl odds are more appealing than the win total over for the Browns; if Cleveland can sneak into the playoffs and get a healthy Watson back to go with its stout defense, the Browns will be a tough out in the postseason.

NBA

The 2023-24 NBA season tipped off last week. In 2022-23, the Cleveland Cavaliers went 51-31 in the regular season to claim the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference before losing to the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. With the same core back in 2023-24, the Cavaliers currently have +900 odds to win the Eastern Conference and reach the NBA Finals, which they have +2500 odds of winning on BetMGM. FanDuel Sportsbook gives Cleveland -1100 odds of making the postseason and +600 odds of missing out, while setting the team's over/under at 48.5 wins. FanDuel's odds for more than 48.5 wins are +100, while the odds of the team winning fewer than 48.5 games are -122.

Cleveland doesn't have much depth behind its excellent backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, and the frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. A playoff berth should be a given considering the team's top four players are all 27 or younger, but the Cavaliers are ill equipped to handle a lengthy absence from any of the core four, so it's concerning that Garland hasn't suited up since injuring his hamstring in the season opener. Heading into Wednesday night's game in New York, the Cavaliers are off to a 1-3 start, but this could be a nice buy-low opportunity on the Cavs' odds for optimistic fans hopeful that Garland's absence won't linger much longer. The pragmatic bet at this point seems to be the under, though, an unfortunately common theme for Cleveland sports.

NHL

Three different cities in Ohio have a team in one of the four major North American professional sports leagues, though there isn't much fun to be had betting Columbus Blue Jackets futures at the moment. The Blue Jackets' BetMGM odds to win the Stanley Cup (+12500) are actually the same as the team's odds to win the Eastern Conference, so you may as well bet on the latter unlikely scenario for the same payout.

Those odds are so long because the Blue Jackets currently find themselves in a rebuild. They have a 3-4-2 record to begin the season and are currently playing without top-line winger Patrik Laine, who could be out for an extended period after taking a dirty hit in the team's fourth game. Blue Jackets fans rooting for losses to improve the team's NHL Draft lottery odds can get some skin in the game by betting on Columbus to have the league's worst regular-season record in 2023-24. That futures bet is available on FanDuel Sportsbook at +1400 odds, which are the fifth-shortest odds in the NHL.

MLB

The 2023 World Series has yet to conclude, but certain betting apps such as FanDuel Sportsbook are already offering 2024 World Series Odds. There are two Ohio-based MLB teams you can bet on to win the 2024 World Series on FanDuel: the Cincinnati Reds (+5000) Cleveland Guardians (+6000).

Cincinnati finished 82-80 in 2023, just two games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are currently representing the NL in the World Series. There's plenty of intrigue around the Reds heading into 2024 after infielder Elly De La Cruz established himself as one of baseball's most exciting young players with 35 steals in 98 games as a rookie in 2023. Cincinnati will need its pitching to take a step forward to compete in 2024, but four of the five pitchers who started at least 20 games for the Reds in 2023 were 25 years old or younger, so that improvement could come as the Reds' young pitching staff matures.

Cleveland had a down season with a 76-86 record in 2023, but the Guardians made the postseason in five of the seven preceding campaigns and reached the World Series in 2016, losing to the Cubs in seven games. Playing in the weak AL Central division offers the Guardians a clear path to the postseason every year, but Cleveland will need to improve the supporting cast behind third baseman Jose Ramirez and ace pitcher Shane Bieber to return to contention in 2024.

College Football

Ohio bettors can wager on college sports in addition to professional leagues, and the Ohio State Buckeyes are a powerhouse college football program. The 2015 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Champions also lost in the CFP semifinals in 2016, 2019 and 2022, in addition to losing the National Championship Game in 2021. After losing a 42-41 heartbreaker to Georgia in last season's semifinals, the Buckeyes are well positioned to return to the CFP this season. Ohio State's +700 odds of winning the National Championship are the fourth-shortest in the country.

Coach Ryan Day has the Buckeyes off to an 8-0 start, with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. -- who's projected to be among the first few picks in the 2024 NFL Draft -- working as the top target for QB Kyle McCord. While McCord hasn't been as productive as predecessors Justin Fields or C.J. Stroud, Ohio State is well on its way to a 12th consecutive season with two or fewer losses. The Buckeyes lead the College Football Playoff rankings heading into Saturday's road game at Rutgers, and they are likely to cruise through their next three games before a high-profile Nov. 25 clash against rival Michigan. The Wolverines are ranked No. 2 despite being embroiled in a cheating scandal. Along with the Bengals, Ohio State football is among the best futures bets for Ohioans thirsting for a championship.

College Basketball

The start of the 2023-24 NCAA men's basketball season is fast approaching, as the season tips off Nov. 6. While Ohio State is the only university in the state with a realistic chance at a national championship in football, numerous Ohio schools are capable of making some noise in March Madness. Ohio State has +8000 title odds on BetMGM, as well as +1400 odds to finish as the regular-season conference winner in the Big 10. Xavier actually has the state's best title odds at +6000, to go with +1400 odds to win the Big East on BetMGM. Dayton is favored to win the Atlantic 10 Conference with +270 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, while Cincinnati has +4000 odds to win the Big 12 on BetMGM.

Xavier is coming off a Sweet 16 run as a No. 3 seed in 2023 after missing the NCAA Tournament but winning the NIT in the preceding season. Ohio State made the Final Four in 2012 and the Elite Eight the following season but hasn't been past the Round of 32 since then. Dayton last made the NCAA Tournament in 2017, and the Flyers reached the Elite Eight in 2014. Cincinnati's last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2019. Xavier and Kent State were the only two teams from Ohio that made the NCAA Tournament in 2023. Ohio State, Akron, and Wright State made the 2022 NCAA Tournament, while the state's March Madness representatives in 2021 were Ohio State, Cleveland State, and Ohio.