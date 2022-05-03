Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Haniger Likely Out Six Weeks

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

A high ankle sprain or syndesmotic sprain is different from the more common lateral ankle sprain. Lateral ankle sprains involve the ligaments located on outside aspect side of the ankle, often after the foot is forced into inversion. However, a high ankle sprain involves a different joint entirely, an articulation known as the distal tibiofibular joint. Like its name suggests, the distal tib-fib joint is located where the distal ends of the tibia and fibula form the ankle mortise. Here, a strong ligament known as the interosseous ligament stretches across the tibia and fibula anchoring the two leg bones together. Two other ligaments, the anterior and posterior tibiofibular ligaments, further assist in stabilizing the area. A high ankle sprain involves excessive stretching and disruption of one or more of these ligaments.

Haniger continues to suffer some of the more bizarre injuries of recent memory. In June of 2019 the Mariners outfielder suffered a ruptured testicle that required emergency surgery and a subsequent procedure. During the recovery process he suffered not one but two additional injuries that required surgery. The first surgery was needed to repair an adductor tear in the groin. Then, just weeks later, he underwent a microdiscectomy on his lower back to address a herniated disc. Now Haniger is sidelined with a Grade 2 high ankle sprain that occurred when his cleat got stuck in the dirt during an attempted swing.

Mitch Haniger

Haniger continues to suffer some of the more bizarre injuries of recent memory. In June of 2019 the Mariners outfielder suffered a ruptured testicle that required emergency surgery and a subsequent procedure. During the recovery process he suffered not one but two additional injuries that required surgery. The first surgery was needed to repair an adductor tear in the groin. Then, just weeks later, he underwent a microdiscectomy on his lower back to address a herniated disc. Now Haniger is sidelined with a Grade 2 high ankle sprain that occurred when his cleat got stuck in the dirt during an attempted swing.

A high ankle sprain or syndesmotic sprain is different from the more common lateral ankle sprain. Lateral ankle sprains involve the ligaments located on outside aspect side of the ankle, often after the foot is forced into inversion. However, a high ankle sprain involves a different joint entirely, an articulation known as the distal tibiofibular joint. Like its name suggests, the distal tib-fib joint is located where the distal ends of the tibia and fibula form the ankle mortise. Here, a strong ligament known as the interosseous ligament stretches across the tibia and fibula anchoring the two leg bones together. Two other ligaments, the anterior and posterior tibiofibular ligaments, further assist in stabilizing the area. A high ankle sprain involves excessive stretching and disruption of one or more of these ligaments.

Treatment for a high ankle sprain is the same as a "normal" ankle sprain, but the injury often takes longer to heal, largely in part to the negative impact the injury has on the overall stability of the ankle and the ankle mortise. Unfortunately, Haniger's injury has been classified as a Grade 2 sprain, meaning it's a partial tear of one or more of the involved ligament(s). While a definitive timeline has yet to be established, look for Haniger to miss at least six weeks recovering. The Mariners called up Stuart Fairchild from Triple-A Tacoma to replace Haniger on the roster.

Check Swings:

Kris Bryant: The former MVP has hit the IL with stiffness in his lower back. The term stiffness isn't a true injury designation but more of a description of an associated symptom. The terms stiffness and tightness are used to describe a muscle-related problem, though the Rockies have not officially called this a strain. The move is retroactive to last week, and he could be back as soon as May 6. However, he has yet to swing a bat since first reporting the problem and is likely out at least another week.

Mike Clevinger: The Padres expect Clevinger to make his 2022 debut against his former team on Tuesday when the team travels to Cleveland. The right-hander has not pitched since the 2020 playoffs due to Tommy John surgery and a recent knee sprain. I expect him to be closely monitored and placed on a strict pitch count, but I do think he could remain a valuable fantasy option. Scale back your initial expectations and look for his productivity to gradually improve as he works off any accumulated rust.

Jonathan India: The Reds have struggled out of the gate and will have to navigate the foreseeable future without their productive second baseman. India is on the 10-day IL for the second time this season after aggravating his right hamstring injury. I have noted multiple times the difficulty that comes with a hamstring strain. Healing is a complex process that can be easily disrupted, especially if the scar tissue has not full developed. India missed nine games when the injury initially occurred, and I suspect he sits longer this time around to ensure he not only returns at full strength but remains a fixture of the Cincinnati lineup. Brandon Drury should get an increase in usage with the recently claimed Matt Reynolds filling in a utility role.

Wander Franco: The Tampa shortstop was a late scratch on Sunday with tightness in his right hamstring. Considering what we are witnessing with India, it's not surprising to see the Rays handle their emerging star conservatively. Fortunately, Franco was back in action on Monday, finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in the Ray's win over Oakland. Keep an eye on his availability throughout the week and anticipate a routine day off or two, especially when you consider Franco has experienced tightness in this hamstring on two separate occasions.

Teoscar Hernandez: The Blue Jays outfielder is expected to start a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin. He has not played since April 13 when he suffered a strained oblique. If Hernandez can navigate his stint as a Dunedin Jay without suffering any sort of setback, look for him to rejoin the big-league club later in the week.

Yoan Moncada: Moncada is also working his way back from an early season oblique strain and could be back with the Sox as soon as Tuesday against the Cubs. Moncada looked good in his weekend rehab assignment, finishing 3-of-7 with a home run, two strikeouts and a walk. More importantly he did not report any lingering soreness or discomfort, clearing the way for a return.

Adalberto Mondesi: Mondesi's season is over after the Kansas City infielder suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during a pick-off attempt. Mondesi will have an outside chance of returning next spring, though ACL recoveries can take as long as 10 to 12 months. Mondesi's absence will have a trickle-down effect on the Royals defense with Nicky Lopez taking over at shortstop. As a result, Whit Merrifield will move from the outfield to second base with right field being handed over to a combination of Kyle Isbel and Edward Olivares.

Shohei Ohtani: The Angels are playing it safe with their two-way star after he reported tightness in his groin over the weekend. He did not start on Monday but did manage to pinch hit, suggesting the injury is not a long-term issue. Still the ailment will push back his next scheduled pitching appearance and the team is unsure when he will return to the mound.