Best MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Monday, July 16

MLB Expert Picks Today: Best MLB Bets and Props for Monday, July 16

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds

Here are two teams heading in different directions coming out of the All-Star Break. The Giants just swept the Pirates in a three-game series averaging almost six runs per game while the Reds dropped three games in a row to the Brewers scoring a total of three runs in the process. Tonight's matchup doesn't look good for the Reds as they send Brandon Williamson (5.21 ERA, 1.35 WHIP) to the mound to face Logan Webb (3.14 ERA, 1.11 WHIP). Webb's last two starts saw him rack up 10 and 11 strikeouts and with the break, he's had a lot of rest with his last start coming July 9. It's inevitable the Reds turn it around offensively soon but I'll fade them tonight given the pitching matchup.

Best Bet for San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds

San Francisco Giants Money Line (-150 DraftKings)

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly O/U 4.5 Strikeouts (DraftKings)

I don't like to lay these kinds of odds for a prop bet but the numbers don't lie here. Smyly has gone over this mark in only one of his last eight games and he stumbled heading into the All-Star Break with three consecutive bad outings. He didn't last more than four innings in any of those games and allowed four home runs (11.1 innings) over that span. The Nationals have been excellent this season against left-handed pitching with a team wOBA of .334 (eighth-best in the league) and their 18.9 percent strikeout rate is the third-lowest as well. On May 12, after eight starts, Smyly's ERA was 2.83 and as of today, it's 4.31 showing he's heading in the wrong direction as the season has gone on.

Best Player Prop for San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds

Drew Smyly Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-135 DraftKings)

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

Mickey Moniak Props

I went back and forth between Moniak and Taylor Ward (1+ RBI is +140 DraftKings) but ultimately settled on Moniak given the better odds. The two have been hitting third and cleanup over the weekend for the Angels and are essentially somewhat responsible for protecting Shohei Ohtani. Moniak comes into the game on a seven-game hit streak and has an RBI in five of his last 10 contests. It's a great matchup for the Angels against Luis Severino (7.38 ERA, seven earned runs in each of his last two starts) and Los Angeles has scored 26 runs in the three games since the break.

Best Player Prop for New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

Mickey Moniak 1+ RBI (+155 DraftKings)

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

This game features the best pitching matchup of the night with Sonny Gray (2.89 ERA) facing off against Logan Gilbert (2.10 ERA over his last five starts). Other sites have this line at 7 with +100 odds but I'd rather take the hit with the juice and grab the hook here. In his one start against the Twins last season Gilbert threw six scoreless innings and has struck out tonight's projected starting lineup 16 times in 43 plate appearances (37.2 percent). This leads me to suggest sprinkling a little on a Mariners/Under parlay for those who believe Gilbert will spin another gem tonight.

Best Bet for Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

Twins/Mariners Under 7.5 Runs (-115 FanDuel)

