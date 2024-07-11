Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics & More MLB Best Bets & Expert Picks, July 11

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Thursday, July 11

There are 12 games scheduled to be played across baseball Thursday, some of which have early start times. Let's turn our attention to the evening games and highlight three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 34-24 (+3.37 units)

Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Best Bets

After exploding for 12 runs in the first game of this series with the Athletics, the Red Sox were limited to two runs in a loss Wednesday. They shouldn't have a difficult time scoring runs Thursday with Luis Medina on the mound for the Athletics. He has shown a lack of command, issuing an 11.5-percent walk rate on his way to a 1.54 WHIP.

Starting for the Red Sox will be Tanner Houck, who has been excellent this season with a 2.68 ERA and a 2.69 FIP. With his improved walk rate, he has recorded a 1.05 WHIP. There is a lot of juice that comes with taking the Red Sox to just win the game, but the odds are considerably better to take them on the F5 run line, so let's go that route.

Another interesting way to attack the Red Sox winning the game, but to get better odds than betting them on the moneyline, is to go with them not to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning. With the significant starting pitching advantage that they have, it doesn't seem likely that they will need a ninth-inning rally to emerge with the victory. The Athletics are also just 13-34 on the road this season.

MLB Picks for Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

Red Sox -0.5 RL F5 innings (-166) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Red Sox to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning: NO (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Best Bets

Luis Castillo will take the mound for the Mariners and is coming off one of his best starts of the season. Against the Blue Jays in his last outing, he allowed one run and recorded eight strikeouts over 6.2 innings. This will be his second time facing the Angels, whom he held scoreless over seven innings in June. In that game, the Angels came away with just two hits and three walks.

The Angels will turn to Jack Kochanowicz, who will be making his first career start in the majors. He has never pitched above Double-A, so this will be a big jump for him. He hasn't been an overpowering force in the minors, recording just a 20.1-percent strikeout rate at Double-A this year. The Mariners have a significant starting pitching advantage and the Angels' bullpen has been used heavily of late. Look for the Mariners to emerge with the victory.

MLB Picks for Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

Mariners ML (-166) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

