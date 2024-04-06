College Baseball Best Bets for Saturday, April 6

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Picks and Props for

Vanderbilt vs. LSU, April 6

UC Irvine flexed those muscles last night. The Anteaters did not disappoint, which is an intriguing proposition for them moving forward. Saturday's card isn't fully released yet on sportsbooks, so that's really annoying. We're going to have dive in there to find value.

Vanderbilt Commodores (-115) vs. LSU Tigers (-115) | Total: N/A

A prime SEC series will have to be decided on a game three Saturday. LSU took game one, only to melt down in game two. The Commodores' playcalling may be their saving grace this weekend as they switched their pitching rotation for the second straight week. Meanwhile, the Tigers are in desperation mode searching for answers as they have yet to win a weekend series in conference play.

Carter Holton has been the Friday guy for the 'Dores for the last couple years, but because of the short weekends lately, head coach Tim Corbin has changed up the order. Holton will go in game three again, and with the series on the line I'm sure there's nobody Vandy would rather have on bump. The lefty has been ripping lately, only allowing four earned runs in his last four starts (25 innings). Holton mixes his pitches very well, which results in a ton of Ks (210 in 168.2 career innings). That's good news facing an LSU offense that has struggled a lot against lefties this year.

LSU lost its last three starts against southpaws — Jac Caglianone, Hagen Smith and Mason Molina — so this could be another tough go of it for a team that has lost four straight conference series. The offense is nothing close to what it was last year, which has made pitching against them so much easier. LSU still has Tommy Tanks, who has caught fire recently with five taters in his last seven games.

On the mound, the Tigers have yet to project a starter, so we're completely guessing at this point. The staff burned through their key bullpen arms in the first two games. The original Sunday guy, Thatcher Hurd, threw on Friday, so he's out. There's no point in speculating who pitches today, but most of the arms have been subpar. Although LSU needs this series doesn't mean they win it. I think we need to side with the heavy pitching advantage today at a coin flip price.

Pick: Vandy ML -115