DraftKings DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

There's plenty of baseball Wednesday, but not a ton in the evening. In fact, only four games are on the slate starting at 7:20 p.m. ET or later. Hey, that still leaves you with a few options for your DFS lineups. To make your choices easier, though, here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Justin Steele, CHC vs. STL ($9,800): It's a bad night for pitchers, but Steele is a bright spot. Did you know the lefty has an 1.45 ERA through seven starts? It's true! Even last year he had a 3.18 ERA in his first full season as a starter. The Cardinals have struggled, though offensively they have been middling. However, they field a lot of lefties, and that won't work against Steele.

Top Target

Once again, the counting stats are there for Bobby Witt ($5,000). After having 20 homers and 30 stolen bases as a rookie, he has six of the former and 10 of the latter already in 2023. Lance Lynn is getting lit up for the White Sox. He has a 6.86 ERA and has allowed 2.06 home runs per nine innings.

Bargain Bats

As one of a handful of righties for the Red Sox, Justin Turner ($3,400) is the name I am looking at Wednesday. Some power would be nice, but he has a .273 average and .360 OBP. Atlanta is likely to start lefty Jared Shuster due to injuries in the rotation. He's made two MLB starts and has an 8.31 ERA even though he hasn't allowed a home run yet.

Gavin Sheets ($2,600) needs to face a righty, but when he does, he has a .787 OPS with a .470 slugging percentage. Brad Keller gets hit with gusto by southpaws and righties. He has a 5.62 FIP this season, and since 2021 he's allowed lefties to hit .280 against him.

Stack to Consider

Atlanta vs. Red Sox (Brayan Bello): Matt Olson ($5,400), Sean Murphy ($4,900), Michael Harris ($3,600)

Bello's debut campaign with the Red Sox went roughly, as he had a 4.71 ERA. This year, things are going even worse, as he has a 5.71 ERA through four starts. You can't really go wrong with righties or lefties, as southpaws have hit .315 against Bello, while righties have hit .324.

Olson's numbers were a smidge down in his first season with Atlanta, but he still picked up 34 homers. This year he already has 11 to go with his .382 OBP. Also, since 2021 he has an .865 OPS against right handers. Murphy has been hitting as well as any catcher in 2023. After leaving Oakland, he's slashed .299/.440/.636 with nine homers. Harris has missed a lot of this season with injury, so I am not looking at his 2023 numbers with much intent. As a rookie, though, he hit .297 with 19 homers and 20 stolen bases.

