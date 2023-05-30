DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

After a spread-out schedule led to a limited main slate Monday, we have an impressive 13-game evening to work with Tuesday. The starting pitching available also stands in stark contrast to Monday, as several aces are ready to take the mound. Finding the right matchups and price points to roster of that group will be vital to success Monday because the aces will likely eat up a ton of the roster rate at the position. Conversely, we are likely to see roster rates among hitters concentrated around a few teams, so picking an under-the-radar stack could also take on increased importance.

Pitchers

We have an impressive group of four pitchers with a price point in the five-digit range. Shane McClanahan ($11,400) sits atop them all in price and that makes sense given his own performance as well as the matchup. He is one of six pitchers with a strikeout rate above 25 percent available Tuesday night, but he'll draw a matchup against a Cubs' lineup that has struck out at the sixth-highest rate against left-handed pitching this season.

Zac Gallen ($10,700) also stands out among the elite options due to his matchup. He'll take on a Rockies team that has been abysmal against southpaws through two months this season (68 wRC+, .294 wOBA). The game also isn't at Coors Field.

From a skills standpoint, much of the middle tier can be surpassed and we'll do just that to jump down to JP Sears ($7,300) and Brayan Bello ($7,000). Sears has a scary matchup against Atlanta but he boasts the 11th-best strikeout rate and 12th-best SIERA among the available arms. As the 14th most expensive pitcher, he has some upside -- though he's not likely to get a win. Bello is a comparable pitcher, but he surrenders more walks and home runs. However, he'll draw the Reds – a lineup that is on the rise but not quite scary yet.

Ranger Suarez ($5,200) hasn't been particularly impressive after getting a late start to his season, but his price point is a bit curious. The Mets are a tough matchup so it's tempted to cross Suarez off the list, but his 3.88 SIERA and 23.6 percent strikeout rate far out-pace his price tag.

Top Hitters

He's been a punchline due to the assortment of injuries he's suffered, but there's little doubt that Eloy Jimenez ($3,200) is quite talented. He reminded us of that with two strong performances since returning from the injured list while hitting second and fourth in the White Sox's lineup Sunday and Monday. Despite those factors, he's priced way down. On a day we want to pay up at pitching, take advantage. Tyler Anderson has allowed a ton of contact, so the matchup isn't particularly daunting.

The Cardinals fell flat Monday, though that could work to our advantage if people shy away from playing them. They'll have the chance to redeem themselves in a matchup against Zack Greinke, who has both an abysmal strikeout (17.4) and homer (1.6 HR/9) rate. Paul Goldschmidt ($5,600) is the best option to roster, though Nolan Gorman ($4,900) also has plenty of pop at a slightly discounted rate.

Value Bats

Yusei Kikuchi is the equivalent to fantasy managers of Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown as we always want to assume he's turned a corner. The numbers don't lie, however, and Kikuchi has served up a whopping 2.5 HR/9 this season and he doesn't even have an impressive strikeout rate (21.8) to balance that out. As a result, we can target some Brewers' hitters. If healthy, Owen Miller ($3,000) should be that guy, though if Miller is sidelined look to Darin Ruf ($2,100).

Royce Lewis ($2,000) returned to the lineup with a bang Monday and remains at the minimum price point. He should have the chance to stay hot against Brandon Bielak, who has rivaled Kikuchi by allowing 2.1 HR/9 on the campaign.

Stacks to Consider

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros (Brandon Bielak): Joey Gallo ($4,000), Edouard Julien ($2,700), Carlos Correa ($4,200)

There are a number of appealing things about this stack. The first is the matchup, as Bielak has an elevated walk (8.3 percent) and homer rate with a strikeout rate of just 20.2 percent. The Twins have a lineup talented enough to take advantage, and the projected top of the order is very cheap. Again, on a day where the most desirable pitching is expensive, a cheap stack is key. For those with a little more cash to spare, Byron Buxton ($5,600) is likely to hit cleanup and is a good addition to the Twins stack.

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels (Tyler Anderson): Tim Anderson ($4,700), Luis Robert ($4,600), Eloy Jimenez ($3,200)

The White Sox lineup is finally healthy, and both Robert and Jimenez are underpriced for their potential to produce. They're facing Anderson, who has a minuscule 13.6 percent strikeout rate and an abysmal 3.2 K-BB%. While he's managed to keep the ball in the yard at a decent clip this season, he has to walk an incredible tightrope to turn in quality outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.