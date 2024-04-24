DraftKings MLB: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Wednesday if the first getaway day for the week, so despite all 30 teams being in action, we have a smaller seven-game main slate to work with. The pitcher pool lacks big names, and is quite top-heavy, so there will be a choice between opting for value bats or taking some risks on pitching. On the hitting side of things,the Rockies and Padres wrap up a series at Coors Field, and Atlanta also should have the chance for a strong offensive day.

Pitchers

Joe Ryan ($10,400) is the highest-priced pitcher and rightfully so. He has a standout 2.38 SIERA through four starts this season and is also one of the four pitchers available with a strikeout rate above 30 percent. The added bonus is a matchup against the White Sox, who have a .253 wOBA on the season while striking out at a 24.7 percent clip.

It's difficult to poke holes in the next tier of pitchers as well, which includes Bryce Miller ($9,400), Reynaldo Lopez ($9,200) and Clarke Schmidt ($8,900). All are good choices and present a good argument against rostering Ryan, but Lopez offers my favorite intersection of skills (26.5 K%, 17.7 K-BB%), matchup (Miami) and cost.

The pitcher pool is top-heavy, so roster rates are likely to concentrate heavily between the four pitches listed above. Jameson Taillon ($7,500) is a name to consider if we dip down a tier. He returned from a stint on the injured list to begin the season to a very favorable matchup against the Marlins. Things should be a bit trickier Wednesday against the Astros, though Houston has been particularly cold to begin the season.

Alec Marsh ($7,000) is the final name to consider in most contests. He's shown an inconsistent ability to generate whiffs this season and has the lowest strikeout rate of the available pitchers. Despite those negatives, he's managed to top 15 DK points in two of his four starts this season. He draws a tough matchup against the Blue Jays, which is another strike against him.

For those in large-field tournaments, I'd be willing to consider Spencer Arrighetti ($6,500). He survived a start against Atlanta in his last big-league start and would only need about 15 DK points to pay off at his cost. Here's very risky, so limit rostering him to large-field tournaments.

Top Hitters

Julio Rodriguez ($5,000) is red hot and blasted his first home run of the season Tuesday night. He may not repeat that result exactly, but Jon Gray has struggled with control (11.4 BB%) and given up a lot of hard contact (15.1 percent barrel rate). Seattle isn't quite stack-worthy, but it's worth getting some exposure to the lineup.

We have a very limited sample of Yariel Rodriguez in the majors, but he's given up a lot of hard contact (three barrels, eight hard hits in 16 events) early on. The Royals have a dangerous top half of the order, and Vinnie Pasquantino ($4,800) has really turned things on since a slow start to the season.

Value Bets

Mike Tauchman ($3,300) had a big night Tuesday (34 DK points), but he was filling in admirably for Seiya Suzuki even prior to that. Arrighetti is vulnerable, so taking some chances on the Cubs lineup is a good idea.

Daulton Varsho ($3,500) has been on fire for the last two weeks and is now a mainstay in the fifth spot in the Blue Jays' lineup. His price is curious and presumably won't stay this low for much longer.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. Miami (bullpen game): Ronald Acuna ($6,500), Michael Harris ($4,600), Austin Riley ($5,800)

Sixto Sanchez is the official starter for the Marlins, but he has yet to pitch more than one inning in any appearance this season. That means this will be a bullpen game, and Miami relievers have combined to record a 5.17 ERA with just a 10.4 K-BB%. The downside to this stack is the cost, which is potentially prohibitive given that the safest pitchers are all priced appropriately. There are some value options available through the middle of the order, highlighted by Travis d'Arnaud ($4,400) and Orlando Arcia ($4,200).

New York Yankees vs. Oakland (Joe Boyle): Anthony Volpe ($4,800), Juan Soto ($6,200), Giancarlo Stanton ($4,600)

The Yankees will likely be one of the more popular stacks of the day because they are in a positive hitting environment and draw an exploitable matchup. Boyle has walked at least three batters in three of his four starts and has allowed seven earned runs in a pair of his outings. That's the type of result we hunt for with a stack. The Yankees haven't performed as an elite lineup this season, but some of the key players on the team come in at fairly reasonable price points.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.