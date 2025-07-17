But now that the fun is over, it's time to turn our focus back to the final half of the season. Whether you're a fantasy GM or a real GM, now is the time to start thinking about what you need in order to push for a championship... or at least prevent you from carrying

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

How about that for some All-Star entertainment, eh? First, we got the Home Run Derby, where seven players did their best to give souvenirs to the fans in the stands, and Jazz Chisholm did his best to give souvenirs to the kids running around in the outfield. We also saw how baseball truly is a game of inches, as Cal Raleigh beat out Brent Rooker for the final spot in the semifinals by less than an inch, which allowed him to go on and win the entire event. The All-Star Game itself was full of drama, too, as the NL watched a 6-0 lead evaporate by the ninth inning, only to come away with its fifth win of the 21st century anyway, thanks to Kyle Schwarber's heroics in the first-ever extra-inning swing-off (which was brilliant, by the way).

But now that the fun is over, it's time to turn our focus back to the final half of the season. Whether you're a fantasy GM or a real GM, now is the time to start thinking about what you need in order to push for a championship... or at least prevent you from carrying out your league's last-place punishment. Who knows, one of those pieces might be listed below...

The number in parentheses represents the player's rostership rate in Yahoo leagues.

Starting Pitcher

Trevor Rogers, Baltimore Orioles (45%)

Rogers was virtually untouchable during his last four starts before the break, logging a minuscule 1.01 ERA with a 0.71 WHIP and a 23:7 K:BB over 26.2 innings. His impressive stretch has been one of the lone bright spots in an Orioles pitching staff that ranks 27th in MLB with a 4.92 ERA and has lost many arms to the injured list (nine, to be exact). The southpaw's sub-2.00 ERA isn't likely to hold up, but if he can continue to turn in strong performances regularly, his spot in Baltimore's rotation should be secure going forward. FAAB: $3

Zebby Matthews, Minnesota Twins (17%)

Matthews has been on the injured list since early June thanks to a shoulder strain, but he's expected to rejoin the Twins' rotation shortly after the All-Star break. He made his return to game action Sunday with a rehab start in Triple-A, during which he allowed only one hit while striking out nine batters in just four innings. His most recent MLB outing wasn't too shabby either (5 IP, ER, 4 K), and his 3.07 FIP in the bigs this year indicates he's been much better than his 5.21 ERA might suggest. FAAB: $2

Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians (35%)

Bieber hasn't pitched in the big leagues since undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, but he made his second rehab outing in rookie ball Tuesday, during which he punched out five batters over two shutout innings. It might still be a few weeks before the 30-year-old righty is able to contribute for your team, and there's no telling how his stuff will hold up against MLB hitters post-surgery, but it's not often that you can get this kind of a deal for a Cy Young Award winner. FAAB: $1

Janson Junk, Miami Marlins (21%)

With 50.1 innings on the year, this is by far the most we've seen from Junk in the big leagues, and he's settled in well enough to warrant at least a little attention. Since getting lit up for five runs in 3.2 frames June 26, the 29-year-old has given up just three runs (two earned) over 19 innings across his last three starts. His 6.8 K/9 for the season isn't great from a fantasy perspective, but he makes up for it by rarely issuing free passes to first base and getting batters to offer at pitches outside the zone fairly often. Miami hasn't confirmed its rotation plans out of the All-Star break yet, but Junk should have solid streaming potential whether his next outing is against either Kansas City (.674 OPS) or San Diego (.689). FAAB: $1

Relief Pitcher

Jason Adam, San Diego Padres (38%)

Anytime a reliever makes the All-Star Game without being his team's primary closer, it's safe to assume he's having a pretty good season. Adam did exactly that this year by posting a 1.70 ERA and 1.26 WHIP alongside a 52:21 K:BB over 47.2 innings in the first half – all without recording a single save. He does have 23 holds to his name, however, which is good for second in the NL behind Abner Uribe (26) and significantly boosts his value in leagues where holds are accounted for. FAAB: $1

Catcher

Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves (23%)

Rookie phenom Drake Baldwin may be the catcher getting all the buzz in Atlanta right now, but he's not the only backstop on the team capable of providing fireworks. Over the final 12 games of the first half, Murphy went 12-for-43 (.279) while blasting seven home runs, driving in 16 RBI and scoring an additional run himself. He's been cracking the starting nine more often lately as a result, which has cut into Baldwin's playing time a bit, though both players could begin to start alongside each other soon if Marcell Ozuna continues to struggle as Atlanta's DH. FAAB: $1

Kyle Higashioka, Texas Rangers (1%)

Some part of Higashioka has to be upset that the All-Star break came as soon as his bat began to catch fire. The 35-year-old backstop is 11-for-31 (.355) with three homers, nine RBI, three runs scored and two steals since the beginning of July. His recent surge has allowed him to start more often behind the plate while Texas uses Jonah Heim as its DH, and as long as Higashioka remains in the lineup, fantasy managers may be able to squeeze some value out of him down the stretch. FAAB: $1

First Baseman

Andrew Vaughn, Milwaukee Brewers (6%)

Here's a name I wasn't expecting to cover at the start of this year. Vaughn never quite lived up to expectations after the White Sox drafted him third overall in 2019, and he was struggling to stay above the Mendoza Line in Triple-A when the Sox shipped him to Milwaukee in June. Now back in the majors due to Rhys Hoskins' thumb injury, the 27-year-old has logged a hit in all five of his games as a Brewer, clubbing a pair of home runs and plating 10 RBI in the process. It's still unclear how the Crew will split reps at first base between Vaughn and Jake Bauers until Hoskins returns, but Vaughn's incredible first impression may give him the upper hand coming out of the break. FAAB: $2

Second Baseman

Jorge Polanco, Seattle Mariners (26%)

After posting a .582 OPS during June, Polanco has turned things around dramatically to begin July, going 12-for-40 (.300) with four home runs, six ribbies and seven runs in 11 games. It's also encouraging that the M's have begun to use the 32-year-old in the field more often lately after deploying him as a DH for most of the year, which could suggest he's finally shaking off any lingering effects left from the knee procedure he underwent in October. If that's the case, Polanco's upward trend could certainly continue into the second half and make him a valuable source for home runs and RBI. FAAB: $3

Brice Matthews, Houston Astros (6%)

An outfield unit depleted by injuries forced the Astros to move Jose Altuve back into left fiel