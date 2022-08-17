FanDuel MLB: DFS Targets for Wednesday

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

It's the middle of the week, but you don't want to finish in the middle of your DFS contests. You want victory, and I want it for you as well. There are nine games on the slate Wednesday starting at 7:05 p.m. EDT or later. Here are my lineup recommendations.

MLB DFS Pitchers for Tuesday on FanDuel

Carlos Rodon, SF vs. ARI ($10,700): While Rodon's ERA has risen from 2.37 to 2.95, his FIP has dropped from 2.64 to 2.40. Plus, his home ERA is 1.89. The Diamondbacks are below average offensively, and Rodon is an elite pitcher, so I expect him to handle this matchup with gusto.

Cal Quantrill, CLE vs. DET ($8,300): Quantrill has been solid, posting a 3.67 ERA. However, he hasn't allowed a run in his last two starts. Now he faces the worst offense in baseball by both runs scored and team OPS.

Cole Ragans, TEX vs. OAK ($6,300): Ragans will be making his third MLB start. The first went well, and the second went terribly. That second start was on the road against the Astros, though. This game is at home and against the team ranked 29th in runs scored and team OPS (and last in average and OBP). Ragans should be able to bounce back.

Top FanDuel MLB DFS Targets

Being a lefty has paid off for Anthony Rizzo ($3,700) at Yankee Stadium. At home this year he has a .914 OPS. He'll be facing Corey Kluber, a righty with a 4.40 ERA. Additionally, Kluber has let southpaws hit .284 against him in 2022.

While he's a switch hitter, Francisco Lindor ($3,600) has an .827 OPS versus righties. He's also been hot, notching an 1.064 OPS over the last three weeks. Jake Odorizzi has a 3.80 ERA this year and a 3.94 ERA in his career, so he has a track record of middling performance that is not imposing for a hitter like Lindor.

Best FanDuel MLB DFS Bargain Bats

Rookie Oscar Gonzalez ($2,700) has slashed .303/.324/.449 for the Guardians, which is going to keep earning him opportunities. The righty will face southpaw Daniel Norris on Wednesday. Norris has a 5.97 ERA this year and had a 6.16 ERA last season.

It's been a down year for Brandon Belt ($2,600)… at least on the road. At home, he has a .900 OPS. Plus, since 2020 he has a .932 OPS versus right-handed pitchers. Meanwhile, Zach Davies has a 5.00 ERA on the road in his first season as a Diamondback.

FanDuel MLB DFS Stacks to Consider

Cardinals vs. Rockies (German Marquez): Nolan Arenado ($3,900), Tommy Edman ($3,100), Nolan Gorman ($3,100)

Yes, Marquez's 5.08 ERA is in part because of Coors Field, but his road ERA this year is 4.07. In fact, since 2020 his road ERA is 4.31. Both righties and lefties hit him quite well, but over the last three seasons lefties have hit .270 against him.

Arenado is not a lefty, but he's hitting as well as he ever did when he called Coors Field home. In fact, he has a .924 OPS at Busch Stadium in 2022. Edman has hit .256 with eight home runs and 24 stolen bases. He's a switch hitter, so he can hit left-handed, and it tends to be easier to steal on righties as well. Gorman is the one pure lefty in this stack, and he has a .783 OPS versus right-handed pitchers. All 13 of his home runs have come in those matchups as well.

Rangers vs. Athletics (Adam Oller): Adolis Garcia ($3,800), Corey Seager ($3,700), Leody Taveras ($2,600)

The rookie Oller has not had many bright spots this season. He's made 14 appearances and posted a 7.26 ERA. The big problem for him is that he's allowed 2.23 home runs per nine innings. Also, he's struck out a mere 5.77 batters per nine as well. Oller gives up a lot of contact, and that contact tends to do damage.

Garcia has racked up 19 home runs and 17 stolen bases. Also, while he usually doesn't hit for average or get on base much, he's posted a .333 average and .385 OBP over the last two weeks. Seager is a lefty, and while he hits southpaws well too, the matchup here is in his favor. There's also the fact that Seager loves his new ballpark, as he has a .935 OPS at home in 2022. Taveras has hit .301 this year, and he has some base-running skills. In 137 career games he's stolen 24 bases.

Red Sox at Pirates (Roansy Contreras): Rafael Devers ($4,200), Alex Verdugo ($3,000), Jarren Duran ($2,800)

Contreras has gotten called up from Triple-A for this start, but things weren't going well when he was sent down. This year in the majors he has a 4.89 ERA and has given up 1.62 home runs per nine innings. The Red Sox have a couple hitters banged up, but this stack is still worthwhile.

Devers has been a bright spot for Boston, having slashed .303/.360/.573 with 25 home runs. He also has a .995 OPS versus righties. Since 2020, Verdugo has an .825 OPS against right-handed pitchers. Additionally, he's picked up the pace at the plate, and over the last three weeks he has an .889 OPS. Since a righty is on the mound, I expect Duran to be in the lineup. The southpaw doesn't have a potent bat, but all three of his homers and six of his stolen bases have come against righties, and he's slugged .417 in those matchups – more than enough upside at his salary.

