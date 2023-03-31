FanDuel MLB: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Did you enjoy Opening Day? Cool, but Friday is a bit of a breather for MLB. There are only six games on the docket, but don't let that stop you from getting into your DFS groove. There are opportunities to be found! First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Robbie Ray, SEA vs. CLE ($9,900): Ray allows home runs, but the Guardians don't have a homer-hitting lineup. He's a little hard to trust, but at his peak he's literally won a Cy Young, and he strikes out a lot of batters. Plus, last year he had a 3.02 ERA at home, so he took to Seattle clearly. Ray also dominates his fellow lefties, and the Guardians have a few key bats who are southpaws.

David Peterson, NYM at MIA ($8,300): Peterson ended last season in the bullpen, but he's back in the rotation and starting Friday with Justin Verlander injured. The lefty was better on the road in 2022, posting a 3.25 ERA. Miami was punchless on offense last season, as it ranked 28th in runs scored and had an .294 OBP as a team.

Top Target

Newsflash: Pete Alonso ($3,800) has a ton of power. He's slugged .535 in his career and has hit at least 37 home runs every season aside from the truncated 2020 campaign. Jesus Luzardo definitely made strides last year, but he still had a 4.25 ERA at home, and he allowed a home run in five of his last six starts.

Bargain Bat

For whatever reason, Dusty Baker loves Jeremy Pena ($2,900). He lets the young shortstop lead off more often than not, which is maybe not ideal for a dude who had a sub-.300 OBP as a rookie. However, while he struggled some as a rookie, he hit 22 home runs and stole 11 bases. He also had a .743 OPS at home. Hitting atop this lineup really lifts Pena's upside. Lance Lynn is unremarkable on the mound, and the 35-year-old had a 3.99 ERA in 2022.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks (Merrill Kelly): Mookie Betts ($3,900), Freddie Freeman ($3,900), Max Muncy ($3,200)

Kelly was cruising to an impressive season in 2022, and then the wheels came off. Over his last six starts he had a 5.80 ERA, largely because he allowed 11 home runs in 35.2 innings. A guy who has allowed 1.19 home runs per nine innings in his career still only allowed 0.94 homers per nine even with that slide, so maybe regression hit hard for Kelly. He also finished with a 3.75 ERA on the road last year, leaving me to stack a few Dodgers down at Chavez Ravine.

Betts had an .873 OPS in 2022 with a career-high 35 home runs. He also stole 12 bases in 142 games, and maybe the larger bases can get him back to being a 20-steal player. Hey, DFS players can dream. Freeman's homers dropped in 2022, as he only hit 21, but he also slugged .511. The lefty racked up 47 doubles in his debut campaign with the Dodgers. Freeman also has managed a .997 OPS against right handers since 2020. Muncy went below the Medonza line last year, but he still hit 21 homers in 136 games. The lefty has slugged .473 in his career, so I like his power upside against a pitcher like Kelly.

Mariners vs. Guardians (Hunter Gaddis): Julio Rodriguez ($4,000), Kolten Wong ($2,700), Jarred Kelenic ($2,600)

Triston McKenzie is injured, and so the Guardians decided to just swap Gaddis into his spot in the rotation. He's only pitched 7.1 innings in MLB, but he posted a 15.38 FIP because he allowed seven home runs. Gaddis had a 3.60 ERA in nine starts in Triple-A as well, and he carries a reputation of having issues against lefties. Thus, two lefties in my stack,

Rodriguez isn't a lefty, but he is already a beloved player, especially for DFS players. As a rookie he hit .284 and racked up 28 homers and 25 stolen bases. If he really ticks things up, Rodriguez could easily be a 40/40 guy, and I'll be surprised if he doesn't go 30/30. Wong had 15 home runs and 17 swiped bags in 2022, but that was while really struggling against lefties. The southpaw had an .845 OPS versus righties, and Gaddis is a righty. Betting on Kelenic is tough. He hasn't lived up to the hype yet. Having said that, the lefty crushed in spring training and Gaddis is the kind of matchup that benefits him. If not now, when?

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.