Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Could a Fingernail Slow Down Ohtani?

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

The Marlins infielder has been red hot since returning from a six-week absence, which was needed after he sprained the big toe on his right foot. In the five games following his activation from the IL, Chisholm is hitting .350 with two home runs, four runs scored and five RBI. However, he was removed from Sunday's contest with what is currently being described as oblique soreness. However, soreness is not a true diagnosis but more of a symptom. It is most likely a low-grade strain, though further testing will be needed

Fortunately, Ohtani's fingernail injury seems minor, and he has continued to blast 493-foot moon shots while remaining in his designated hitter role. The team did opt to provide him an extra day off in between starts, but he is slated to return to the mound Tuesday against the Padres.

It's a fingernail and not kryptonite that has managed to slow down Ohtani. The Angels phenom made an early exit from Tuesday's start after cracking the nail on his right middle finger. A fingernail injury may seem inconsequential, but they can be extremely limiting for pitchers. The nails of the fingers are a vital part of hand function. Fingernails protect the fingertip, and help with touch and sensitivity. These components influence a pitcher's ability to grip the ball adequately and effectively for specific pitches. A crack in a fingernail can lead to the development of blisters and in some extreme cases, a change in pitching mechanics.

Shohei Ohtani

It's a fingernail and not kryptonite that has managed to slow down Ohtani. The Angels phenom made an early exit from Tuesday's start after cracking the nail on his right middle finger. A fingernail injury may seem inconsequential, but they can be extremely limiting for pitchers. The nails of the fingers are a vital part of hand function. Fingernails protect the fingertip, and help with touch and sensitivity. These components influence a pitcher's ability to grip the ball adequately and effectively for specific pitches. A crack in a fingernail can lead to the development of blisters and in some extreme cases, a change in pitching mechanics.

Fortunately, Ohtani's fingernail injury seems minor, and he has continued to blast 493-foot moon shots while remaining in his designated hitter role. The team did opt to provide him an extra day off in between starts, but he is slated to return to the mound Tuesday against the Padres.

Jazz Chisholm

The Marlins infielder has been red hot since returning from a six-week absence, which was needed after he sprained the big toe on his right foot. In the five games following his activation from the IL, Chisholm is hitting .350 with two home runs, four runs scored and five RBI. However, he was removed from Sunday's contest with what is currently being described as oblique soreness. However, soreness is not a true diagnosis but more of a symptom. It is most likely a low-grade strain, though further testing will be needed on the area. Oblique injuries have grown in notoriety in recent seasons, and position players who suffer strains to one of these muscles often miss multiple weeks recovering. It would be unfortunate if Chisholm returns to the IL but at least he will get the opportunity to rest his still ailing big toe. Consider him day-to-day for now with a more complete diagnosis coming soon.

Tanner Houck: The Red Sox right-hander finally underwent surgery for the facial fracture he sustained on June 16. The liner that struck his face let him with a right orbito-zygomaticomaxillary complex (OZMC) fracture. The orbit, or eye socket, is made up of bones from both the neurocranium and the facial skeleton, and includes the maxilla (the upper jaw), the frontal bone (forehead), and the zygomatic bone (cheekbone). The description of the injury allows us to know Houck broke multiple bones in the area that were then fixed with two surgical plates in an open reduction and internal fixation procedure. Basically, the bones broke, shifted, but were put back in alignment and plated to ensure stability. He remains without a definitive timeline, though I do anticipate he will pitch again this season, maybe even by the end of the month.

Check Swings

Corbin Carroll: The Diamondbacks outfielder gave his fans a scare late last week when he was removed from Thursday's game with right shoulder soreness. Normally this wouldn't be considered alarming, but Carroll's injury history is a cause for concern. Carroll underwent surgery on this shoulder in 2021 after suffering a posterior capsule avulsion and a labrum tear during a home run swing. During the recovery process, he altered his swinging mechanics and has remained issue free until this recent problem emerged. Fortunately, Arizona downplayed the severity of the current issue, and, after not starting for three consecutive games, Carroll was able to pinch hit Sunday against the Angels. Look for him to return to the everyday lineup as early as Monday.

Yu Darvish: The Padres pitcher has been dealing with a nasty case of the flu that resulted him missing back-to-back starts. He attempted to throw over the weekend but continued to feel poorly. He will now hope to return later in the week when San Diego takes on the New York Mets. Illnesses like the flu can have lingering effects on an individual's energy levels, and, if the illness impacted his ability to eat, result in unexpected weight loss. Darvish will continue to receive treatment in the coming days, and I bet the Padres keep him under a strict pitch count if he is able to take the mound before the upcoming All-Star break.

Aaron Judge: It's time for our weekly Judge update. The Yankees slugger played catch on Friday but has yet to swing a bat. Monday marks one month since Judge collided with the visitor's bullpen gate at Dodger Stadium, tearing a ligament in his big toe. The result isn't overly exciting but is encouraging as it marks a return to weight-bearing activities. Look for him to continue to progress with the hopes of a return in late July or early August.

Clayton Kershaw: The former Cy Young winner is once again dealing with his problematic throwing shoulder. Throughout his career, Kershaw has dealt with inflammation in his left shoulder, including biceps tendinitis in 2018. He admitted the shoulder was acting "cranky" and has already received an anti-inflammatory injection of cortisone in the area. Manager Dave Roberts hinted Kershaw could wind up on the IL Monday, allowing the team to shut him down through the All-Star break. Those in weekly formats shouldn't count on Kershaw being available for the week ahead.

Shane McClanahan: The Rays lefty was unable to avoid the IL as his mid-back tightness lingered, despite added rest. I hinted last week McClanahan endured a similar issue in 2021 and spent the minimal amount of time on the 10-day IL. The current problem appears a bit more complex, so I'm guessing a multi-week absence is more likely, though he should benefit from the upcoming All-Star break.

Bryan Reynolds: Reynolds was hitless in his return from the IL on Sunday. The Pirates outfielder had not played since mid-June due to inflammation in his lower back. The injury appears to have resolved quickly, though I'm always quick to caution that these types of issues can easily be aggravated. Those invested in Reynolds should scale back their expectations for the immediate future and understand his level of inherent injury risk is also elevated.

Carlos Rodon: Rodon will make his Yankees debut on Friday, July 7 against the Cubs. Rodon has missed the entire season thus far with multiple injuries, including a forearm strain and then a chronic back injury. It will be nice to see Rodon in pinstripes, but those invested here should anticipate New York keeping him on a tight leash for his first few starts.