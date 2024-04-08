Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Explaining the Frequent UCL Sprain

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

By now everyone knows a UCL injury involves a ligament on the pinkie side of the elbow. It is crucial for elbow stability and is vulnerable to both acute and chronic injury in baseball pitchers. A tear of the ligament is synonymous with Tommy John surgery and results in considerable missed time. UCL tears have taken down starters, relievers, righties, lefties, rookie, veterans and even Cy Young winners. The first week of the MLB season was no different, as a trifecta of pitchers joined an already growing list of pitchers to suffer the injury in 2024.

Spencer Strider, Shane Bieber, Eury Perez

By now everyone knows a UCL injury involves a ligament on the pinkie side of the elbow. It is crucial for elbow stability and is vulnerable to both acute and chronic injury in baseball pitchers. A tear of the ligament is synonymous with Tommy John surgery and results in considerable missed time. UCL tears have taken down starters, relievers, righties, lefties, rookie, veterans and even Cy Young winners. The first week of the MLB season was no different, as a trifecta of pitchers joined an already growing list of pitchers to suffer the injury in 2024.

Over the next few days, and likely weeks, you will hear a debate about the root of the issues. Some will decree the pitch clock is to blame. Others will point to the drastic increase (and thus stress placed on the UCL) in velocity. The likely truth is the UCL epidemic is a multifaceted problem that begins in youth baseball and the overemphasis on specialization and speed on still-developing kids. It continues from there all the way up to the big leagues, with countless other factor influencing the stress placed on a ligament that is simply not designed to withstand the demands of throwing a baseball.

Bieber and Perez are already slated for Tommy John surgery, while Strider appears headed that way, though the Braves are still assessing all options for his sprained elbow. Recovery following surgery usually takes a year to a year and a half, meaning these injuries impact one-year and keeper leagues in kind. Those invested here simply have to scramble for alternatives to finish out the year and remember every pitcher is at risk for this devastating injury.

Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez

A pair of White Sox players has hit the injured list with lower extremity strains. Robert suffered a hip flexor strain rounding the bases, while Jimenez strained his adductor (groin) while running out a groundball.

Robert's injury is markedly worse, as his strain has been classified as a Grade 2 hip flexor strain. Grade 2 strains are often known as partial or incomplete tears, as true fibers of the muscle are damaged. Unfortunately, Robert has a history here having suffered a Grade 3 tear of the same hip back in the 2021 season. He avoided surgery but missed 97 days recovering. The injury is reportedly in a similar location, setting up another lengthy absence. While the problem is a setback, Robert did have continued success after his last injury, hitting .350 with 12 homeruns and 35 RBI in the 43 games to close out the 2021 season.

Jimenez's injury is less severe, and it appears the team is taking a conservative approach to care to insure this doesn't become a chronic issue. They waited multiple days to see if he would improve enough to play before making the decision to place him on the IL, retroactive to April 2. As a result, he will be eligible to return early next week. Gavin Sheets and Dominic Fletcher will see an increase in playing time with Robert and Jimenez out.

Check Swings

CJ Abrams: A bone contusion of his left pinkie forced Abrams out of both of Washington's games over the weekend. The injury occurred when Abrams slid into second. Bone contusions are more complex than a simple soft tissue contusion. The injury heals similarly to a fracture with new bone tissue needed to repair the injury site. Abrams should be considered day-to-day, but I'll be monitoring his productivity over the next week or two to see if the injury lingers.

Willson Contreras: The Cardinals catcher is dealing with an issue similar to Abrams, as he was hit by a pitch on his hand. The associated swelling kept him out of three consecutive games to end the week. The injury is not believed to be a fracture, and he should be considered day-to-day. Ivan Herrera has filled in admirably, collecting four hits, including a home run, in 13 plate appearances (.308 AVG and .846 OPS).

Sonny Gray: The veteran right-hander will make his Cardinals debut on Tuesday, skipping a minor-league rehab stint. Gray has been sidelined by a hamstring strain and will be on a pitch count in his return. Feel free to utilize Gray as you normally would, but keep in mind he will have a limited ceiling for his first start or two. Hamstring injuries are also prone to reinjury, elevating his short-term risk as well.

Josh Jung: The Rangers third baseman will miss eight to 10 weeks after a hit-by-pitch resulted in a broken wrist. Surgery was needed to mend the break, and the team later revealed the damage was more extensive than initially feared. The exact bone involved has not been revealed, but it appears the often-injured Jung will be out until mid-June. Josh Smith has been Texas' primary fill-in at third base with Ezequiel Duran also seeing time at the hot corner.

Trevor Story: The Red Sox shortstop suffered a dislocated shoulder while making a diving stop of a grounder. It was instantly clear that Story was injured and in a considerable amount of pain. Story is facing an extended stint on the IL, and there is fear he could miss the remainder of the year. When a joint is forced out of alignment, recovery is usually dictated by the amount of damage accrued by the surrounding structures. In shoulder dislocations, the primary concern is the cartilage ring known as the labrum. Look for him to visit with multiple specialists over the next few days before a final course of treatment is determined. Pablo Reyes and David Hamilton are the most likely candidates to fill the void left by Story's absence.