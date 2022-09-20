Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Juli-Oh No

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Montas' troublesome shoulder is acting up once again and the Yankees may face a tough decision with the postseason looming. His shoulder problems first surfaced in the days leading up to the trade deadline. New York made the trade for the right-hander anyway, and the early returns have been a bit disappointing. Montas is 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in his eight starts for New York and, while the issue is not as severe as initially feared, he could receive time off. It seems likely the Yankees carefully manage his workload for the remainder of the regular season and could opt to skip his next start. The loss of Montas could open a spot in New York's rotation for Luis Severino , who is expected back Wednesday.

Frankie Montas and Luis Severino

Nico Hoerner: I'm not sure why the Cubs have not utilized the IL with Hoerner as he continues to miss time with a mild-to-moderate triceps strain. The Cubs infielder missed his seventh straight game Monday. The triceps sits on the posterior aspect of the upper arm and attaches to the elbow. Its positioning allows it to serve as the primary elbow extensor. The description of the injury suggests it's a Grade 1 or Grade 2 strain, meaning fibers of the muscle have been torn. The average time lost for triceps strains among position players is just over three weeks, making the decision to not use the IL even more perplexing. The Cubs must feel confident Hoerner can make a late-season appearance or two, but for now they will stick with Christopher Morel at shortstop.

Check Swings

Ozzie Albies: Saying Albies can't catch a break seems like an understatement as the Atlanta second baseman is set to miss the remainder of the regular season with another broken bone. Albies suffered a broken pinkie over the weekend, one day after returning from surgery to repair a fractured bone in his right foot. It appears he will avoid surgery on the injured digit, at least. Vaughn Grissom will resume the starting second baseman role with Albies out.

Sonny Gray: The Twins righty was lifted from Monday's game with right hamstring tightness. This is the second time this month Gray has left a start with hamstring issues after he missed time in April with a low-grade strain of the same hamstring. While he avoided an IL stint with the second flareup, a trip to the 10-day IL may be the best approach to allow him to enter the offseason as healthy as possible. Even if he does remain on the active list, Gray's inherent level of injury risk will make him a precarious play.

Alejandro Kirk: The Blue Jays are expected to have Kirk back behind the plate Tuesday. The 23-year-old has not appeared in any of Toronto's last five games due to tightness in his left hip. It's normal for catchers to develop hip pain, given the demands of the position, and even more unsurprising when you consider Kirk's time behind the plate has nearly doubled this season when comparted to last year. The team could opt to use him as DH when he does eventually return, but an everyday role for the remainder of the regular season might not be their focus with a wild-card spot all but secured.

Starling Marte: The Mets outfielder continues to express optimism that he will be able to play before the regular season ends. However, he is still experiencing soreness in his fractured right middle finger that is preventing him from resuming baseball-related activities. Those still invested in Marte and who have something to play for must simply remain patient here and hope he is able to swing a bat soon.

Tyler O'Neill: The Cardinals outfielder has suffered another hamstring strain, sending him to the IL for the third time this season. His first trip to the IL was the result of a right shoulder impingement, while the last two have involved this problematic left hamstring. O'Neill suffered the injury on a stolen base attempt and was quickly placed on the IL the next day. The strain is being reported as a Grade 1 or mild strain, but a return before the postseason seems unlikely, especially when his prior injury is considered.

Anthony Rizzo: The Yankees slugger returned to the lineup Sunday and rewarded patient fantasy managers with a home run. Even though he is back in action, make sure you remain invested in a reliable insurance policy. Back spasms can easily resurface, and the underlying cause of the spasms likely remains. Rizzo is worth rostering, but he remains a risky play for the remainder of the season.

Julio Rodriguez: Lingering back tightness and spasms continue to bother the Mariners rookie. He has missed three consecutive outings with this latest episode and a return date remains unclear. The team could be taking a cautious approach with the phenom to ensure his availability for a possible postseason run. Rodriguez may also be feeling the effects of a higher-than-normal workload, as his 126 games played is just 32 less than he has played in the previous three years combined. The Mariners are considering him day-to-day for now and do not expect to place him on the IL.

Trevor Rogers: The 2022 season is over for Rogers due to a low-grade latissimus dorsi strain. The injury occurred over the weekend and was originally called lower back discomfort. The strain is considered mild, but the team is letting him get a head start on rest and recovery. Rogers should have enough time to go through the beats of a normal offseason in hopes of bouncing back in 2023.