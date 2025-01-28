Five Hitters I've Been Drafting

Westburg had a really good first full major-league season in 2024, but there's reason to believe he will continue to get better. The soon-to-be 26-year-old's quality of contact last season was superb, with a hard-hit rate (46.1 percent) in the 77th percentile, an average exit velocity (91.1 mph) in the 80th percentile and a barrel rate (11.8 percent) in the 80th percentile. Westburg sported a .340 wOBA in 2024, which ranked him 47th among 252 Baseball Savant qualifiers, but his .353 xwOBA was even better, coming in at 33rd. Additionally, while the infielder stole just six bases, he sported a sprint speed in the 91st percentile. I don't know if Westburg will run any more in 2025. As I've often written, so much of stolen base outlook depends on motivation, both from the player and the team. It would seem, though, that Westburg could swipe more bags if he wants to be more aggressive. He reached double digits in that area every year from 2021 to 2023. Finally,

It will be a little while before draft season is in full swing. However, if you're a sicko like me, you might have already participated in a handful of early drafts to get a lay of the land.

The ADP for the players below still has time to change, but it probably won't drastically, barring injury. These are the guys that, for one reason or another, I've found myself rostering in multiple leagues.

Jordan Westburg, 2B/3B, Baltimore Orioles

NFBC ADP: 93.65

Westburg had a really good first full major-league season in 2024, but there's reason to believe he will continue to get better. The soon-to-be 26-year-old's quality of contact last season was superb, with a hard-hit rate (46.1 percent) in the 77th percentile, an average exit velocity (91.1 mph) in the 80th percentile and a barrel rate (11.8 percent) in the 80th percentile. Westburg sported a .340 wOBA in 2024, which ranked him 47th among 252 Baseball Savant qualifiers, but his .353 xwOBA was even better, coming in at 33rd. Additionally, while the infielder stole just six bases, he sported a sprint speed in the 91st percentile. I don't know if Westburg will run any more in 2025. As I've often written, so much of stolen base outlook depends on motivation, both from the player and the team. It would seem, though, that Westburg could swipe more bags if he wants to be more aggressive. He reached double digits in that area every year from 2021 to 2023. Finally, Westburg should be among the biggest beneficiaries of the Orioles moving the left-field wall back in at Camden Yards. OPACY was one of the most difficult parks in baseball for right-handed power after the walls were moved back, and while it's not expected to be as hitter-friendly as it had been pre-2022, it would be a big help if he can just be more neutral.

Josh Lowe, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

NFBC ADP: 166.07

Injuries conspired to sabotage Lowe's 2024 season. He dealt with a hip injury and then a right oblique injury during spring training, which led to a stint on the injured list to begin the year. An injury to the same oblique sent him back to the IL in late May, and in between those issues he also battled a hamstring problem. All told, Lowe was limited to only 106 games and 387 plate appearances, finishing with a lowly .241/.302/.391 batting line. However, he did still sock 10 home runs and went 25-for-26 on stolen-base attempts over what amounted to barely over half a season's worth of plate appearances. Lowe also upped his hard-hit rate to 46.1 percent and his average exit velocity to 90.8 mph while maintaining a well above average 10.8 percent barrel rate. We did see Lowe's strikeout rate spike to 31.8 percent, and since he's had swing-and-miss problems before I'm not necessarily counting on him being a batting average asset like he was in 2023. However, the steals will be there and we could see a real power breakout from the left-handed hitting Lowe in 2025 with his home games coming at George M. Steinbrenner Field, which will have a short porch in right field and hot, humid conditions.

Brandon Nimmo, OF, New York Mets

NFBC ADP: 166.33

The improved damage on contact Nimmo showed in 2023 when he slugged a career-high 24 home runs held steady in 2024, as he popped 23 long balls while sporting a 47.4 percent hard-hit rate, 91.9 mph average exit velocity and 9.1 percent barrel rate. He also drove in 90 runs, scored 88 times and swiped a career-high 15 bags (without being caught). The only area where Nimmo lagged was in the average department, as he hit just .224. The low average screams fluke, though, in large part because of a .215 average versus righties in 2024. Nimmo had hit .278 over the previous four seasons, including .280 against righties, and his terrific eye at the plate remains. As things stand right now, Nimmo appears slated to bat cleanup behind Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Mark Vientos, which should generate a bevy of RBI opportunities. The recent news that Nimmo is still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot isn't ideal, but if he can stay healthy I think he's a steal outside the top-150 picks.

Jurickson Profar, OF, Atlanta Braves

NFBC ADP: 211.65

Barely less than a year ago, the Padres signed Profar to a one-year, $1 million contract. It was a cheap flier by a team who was desperate for outfield help. Last week, Profar inked a three-year, $42 million contract with the Braves, fresh off the best season of his career during which he slashed .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs, 85 RBI, 94 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. Profar's re-emergence occurred after he added a leg kick and opened up his stance , which helped him suddenly hit the ball with authority, as his hard-hit rate exploded to 44.4 percent (it had never been higher than 34.3 percent) and his average exit velocity spiked to 91.1 mph (it had never been higher than 87.5 mph). The outfielder was able to accomplish this while maintaining his excellent plate discipline, as he sported a walk rate (11.4 percent) in the 89th percentile and a strikeout rate (15.1 percent) in the 88th percentile. Mid-to-late-career breakouts like Profar — who turns 32 next month — had in 2024 should naturally draw skepticism, but the ones that have a chance to stick are when tangible changes are made. He's now headed to a good lineup and gets to hit in an above-average offensive park.

Brandon Lowe, 2B, Tampa Bay Rays

NFBC ADP: 239.56

You can apply the same thing I said above about Josh Lowe and George M. Steinbrenner Field here to the "other" Lowe. Only, this Lowe is even more of a proven power bat already, having socked 39 home runs during the 2021 season and 42 over the previous two campaigns. Brandon is also more of a flyball hitter than Josh, is much more of a pull hitter and has never had a barrel rate lower than 10.3 percent. (It was at 12.4 percent in 2024.) Injuries have been a problem for Lowe at times, and they've often been related to a nagging back problem. He managed to steer clear of back issues last season, though, and has plenty of incentive to stay on the field in 2025 in his walk year. Another potential boost for the left-handed hitting Lowe is that he had an .835 OPS versus southpaws in 2024 and started more than half the games in the second half when the Rays faced a lefty, so he's not necessarily pegged for a platoon role as he's been in the past.