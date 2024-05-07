Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins & More MLB Best Bets & Player Props, May 7

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, May 7

Tuesday brings a loaded slate with all 30 teams in action. There are several aces set to take the mound, which could make scoring difficult in a few games. Let's dig into the betting market and highlight three props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 12-5 (+4.97 units)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Best Bets

After scoring six runs against the Marlins on Monday, the Dodgers' lineup could have another productive evening. Starting for the Marlins will be Edward Cabrera, who had a 4.43 FIP and a 1.44 WHIP last season. Through four starts this year, he has a 1.50 WHIP and has given up 14 runs (13 earned) across 19.1 innings.

One of the reasons why Cabrera has sported such a high WHIP is that he has command issues. He has already walked 10 batters this season and he has a 13.8 percent walk rate for his career. One of the members of the Dodgers who has the best chance of drawing at least one walk in this game is Mookie Betts. He has at least one walk in seven of his last 11 games and has posted a 16.6 percent walk rate for the season.

Another player prop to target against Cabrera is total bases for Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani hit yet another home run Monday and is now slugging .705 for the season. At home, he has a .747 slugging percentage. Taking him to record at least two total bases comes with plus odds on DraftKings, which is too good to pass up.

MLB Picks for Dodgers vs. Marlins

Shohei Ohtani over 1.5 total bases (+105) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Mookie Betts over 0.5 walks (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox Best Bets

The Rays received a boost to their lineup with Josh Lowe returning from the injured list Monday. He promptly went 2-for-5 with a double as the Rays scored eight runs against the White Sox, all of which came within the first six innings.

Starting for the White Sox on Tuesday will be Michael Soroka, who has a 6.48 ERA and a 6.71 FIP over seven starts. He has given up at least four runs while pitching five or fewer innings in four of his outings. Behind him is an overworked bullpen that has a 1.47 WHIP, which is the second-highest mark in baseball. Look for the Rays to score in bunches again.

MLB Picks for Rays vs. White Sox

Rays team total over 3.5 runs first seven innings (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap