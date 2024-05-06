Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers & More MLB Expert Picks for May 6

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for May 6

Monday's slate is a small one compared to previous weeks with only 10 games.

MLB fans: Get in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM bonus code for a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. BetMGM is one of several leading sportsbooks that accept credit card and PayPal.

Los Angeles Angels at Pittsburgh Pirates Best Bets

Mitch Keller takes the mound for the Pirates and there should be some "progression" to the mean considering the slow start he's had. He's struck out seven batters in each of his last two starts and right now the Angels' lineup doesn't look that good considering their injuries (most notably Mike Trout). The Pirates have had success against southpaws this season (.325 wOBA, 12th in baseball) and Tyler Anderson had a 5.93 ERA on the road last season.

MLB Picks for Los Angeles Angels at Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates -1.5 Runs +140 (FanDuel)

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins Bets Bets

I'm a sucker for picking Luis Castillo when he starts and tonight will be no different. In a small sample he's actually been better on the road than at home this season and the Twins have not had a lot of success against him. Six of the projected batters in the lineup for Minnesota have gone 5-for-39 (.128) against Castillo, while Jose Miranda has never faced him (a matchup that typically favors the pitcher). Simeon Woods Richardson isn't considered a top prospect and he's struggled in the minors with a 4.91 ERA at Triple-A last season

MLB Picks for Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

Seattle Mariners Moneyline -110 (BetRivers)

Baseball fans present in the Tar Heel State can claim thousands of dollars in bonuses with North Carolina betting promos this baseball season now that North Carolina sports betting is officially live. The Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code gets new customers $250 in bonus bets after making an initial wager of at least $10.

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers Best Bets

I'm going to ride the hot hand here and back Shohei Ohtani, who has a 1.536 OPS over the last week. He's hit three home runs in his last two games and has gone over 2.5 Hits+Runs+RBI in each of his last three games. Ohtani will face off against Roddery Munoz, who until reaching the big leagues was shelled at Triple-A with an 8.62 ERA in four starts (15.2 innings). Look for Ohtani to keep swinging a hot bat and hit this over.

MLB Picks for Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani Over 2.5 Hits+Runs+RBI -105 (DraftKings)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap