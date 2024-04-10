MLB Best Bets & Player Props for Wednesday, April 10

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday brings a mix of day games and night games across baseball. Let's focus on the evening set of games and highlight some of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 5-0 (+3.57 units)

Miami Marlins vs. New York Yankees Best Bets

The Yankees need someone to give them consistent length with Gerrit Cole (elbow) out. So far, that has been Marcus Stroman. The veteran has made two starts with his new squad, throwing exactly six innings in both of them. He allowed three unearned runs to the Astros in his first outing, then held the Blue Jays scoreless in his second start.

Stroman has a great opportunity to log at least six innings again Wednesday. The Marlins have been anemic on offense, averaging just 3.5 runs per game this season. Nestor Cortes Jr. logged eight innings against them Monday, while Carlos Rodon pitched six innings against them Tuesday. Rodon only needed 89 pitches to get through his six innings and might have lasted longer had the Yankees defense not let him down late.

Not only should the Marlins have a difficult time scoring against Stroman, but the Yankees should be able to thrive in a matchup against Ryan Weathers. For his career, he has a 5.78 ERA and a 5.60 FIP. His problem has been an inability to keep hitters off base, posting a career 1.58 WHIP. The Yankees have scored at least four runs in nine of their 12 games. Expect them to beat the Marlins to four runs in this matchup.

MLB Picks for Yankees vs. Marlins

Marcus Stroman over 17.5 outs recorded (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Yankees win race to four runs (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Bets

Even with their win Tuesday, the White Sox are 2-9 on the season. Their main problem has been their lineup, which has scored a total of just 23 runs. Things won't get any easier for them Wednesday with the Guardians starting Tanner Bibee. Last season, Bibee produced a 2.98 ERA, 3.52 FIP and a 1.18 WHIP. In his last start, he gave up one run over 5.1 innings against the Twins.

The Guardians may not have the most potent lineup, but they have scored at least four runs in nine of their 11 games. They are also off to an 8-3 start, thanks to their pitching staff allowing a total of 28 runs. With the underwhelming Erick Fedde set to take the mound for the White Sox, look for the Guardians to jump out to an early lead and win the race to four runs.

MLB Picks for White Sox vs. Guardians

Guardians win race to four runs (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

