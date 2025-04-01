MLB Prop Bets Today: Tuesday, April 1

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Best MLB Picks and Props for Tuesday, April 1

Following an exciting slate Monday, we have another full state Tuesday with all 30 teams taking the field across the nation. Here are my three best bets for Tuesday's action, including one on Aaron Judge, who's aiming to extend his torrid start to the season against a pitcher who has had the upper hand previously.

Best MLB Props Today

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees: Aaron Judge to anytime home run +215 @ bet365

Aaron Judge is enjoying a torrid start to the season, going yard four times in 11 at-bats and making all six of his hits go for extra bases thus far, as he also has two doubles. The star slugger went 1-for-1 with three walks and a two-run homer during Sunday's 12-3 win against the Brewers, and it wouldn't be surprising if he continues his homer binge against Corbin Burnes, who'll be making his first start of the season Tuesday.

Burnes went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP across 32 starts in 2024 for the Orioles, but he's had good results against Judge throughout his career. Burnes has yet to allow a hit against the reigning AL MVP and has struck him out three times in eight plate appearances, but Judge is on a tear and should be able to snap that drought against Burnes to carry his outstanding start to the season.

Chicago Cubs vs. The Athletics: Cubs run line (-1.5) +125 @ bet365

The Cubs have gone 3-4 to start the season, although that includes losing two games to the Dodgers in Japan in mid-March. Chicago split its first "domestic" series against the Diamondbacks on the road and opened this three-game set against the Athletics with an 18-3 rout.

Chicago's offense has shown promise over its last five games, hitting .305 with an .881 OPS and launching 10 homers, tied for third-most in the majors over that stretch. Even though the A's have limited opposing hitters to a .225 average and a .680 OPS to start the campaign, the Cubs' bats have been hot to open the year.

They might not score 18 runs again, but they should have enough on offense to get secure the run line here against Luis Severino, who tossed six scoreless innings against the Mariners in his season debut on March 28, allowing three hits and four walks while fanning six. Severino has made four appearances against the Cubs in his career, going 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts across 27 innings, but Chicago's offense should remain alive and build off its impressive series opener.

Los Angeles Angels vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Over 8.5 total runs -105 @ bet365

The Cardinals have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the early stages of the 2025 MLB season and have started the year hitting .301 as a team, good for fourth in the majors, after sweeping the Minnesota Twins in their first series of the season and then losing the opener of a three-game set against the Angels on Monday.

That series opener cashed the over on more than 8.5 runs scored, and that could very well be the case again here Tuesday. Aside from the fact that the Cardinals' bats have looked hot of late, the Angels will have Kyle Hendricks on the mound. The veteran hurler, who spent his entire career with the Chicago Cubs before joining the Angels in the offseason, will be making his first start of the season. Even though he's 14-4 with a 2.51 against the Cardinals in his career, he's not the pitcher he once was. Combine both factors, and even though the Angels have slumped on offense early on, this game could see at least nine runs scored for the second straight day.

MLB Picks Recap