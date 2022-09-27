MLB Bets at DraftKings Sportsbook: MLB Player Props and Picks for Tuesday, September 27

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks at DraftKings Sportsbook Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, September 27

Baseball brings a packed schedule Tuesday consisting of 15 games. That leaves us with a ton of options to wade through on the DraftKings Sportsbook. With that in mind, here are a few wagers that stand out amongst the crowd.

Last Article Record: 1-3 (-2.05 units)

Season Record: 45-29 (+6.47 units)

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

This is a matchup between two bad teams who are just playing out the string. They have had difficulties generating offense, with the Reds and Pirates scoring the ninth-fewest and fourth-fewest runs in baseball, respectively. On the bright side, both of them have a few exciting young players on their roster.

One of the exciting young players on the Reds is Hunter Greene, who will start this game. He's allowed only two runs over 11 innings since being activated from the IL, and he struck out a total of 19 batters during that span. For the season, he now has a 30.2 percent strikeout rate. The last time he faced the Pirates, he had nine strikeouts over 7.1 innings. The Pirates have struck out the second-most times in baseball, so Greene could be in line for another big night in that department.

MLB Player Props for Reds at Pirates

Hunter Greene over 7.5 strikeouts (+100) for 1 unit

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

The Mariners have been stumbling down the stretch, going just 3-7 over their last 10 games. Of note, though, is that all 10 of those games were played on the road. After a day off Monday, they finally make their return to Seattle, where they have a 39-32 record. The Rangers have also lost seven of their last 10 games, and they are just 33-42 on the road this season.

Not only will the Mariners have home-field advantage, but they also have a huge edge in the starting pitching department. They will send Robbie Ray to the mound, and he has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his last nine starts. The Rangers will use Jesus Tinoco as an opener, with Tyson Miller expected to follow and pitch multiple innings. At Triple-A, Miller has a 4.52 ERA and a 4.88 FIP.

The Mariners are heavy favorites in this game, with the moneyline being -205. That's too much juice to pay, but working under the premise that they will win this game, taking them not to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning is relying on the same outcome, but comes with much better odds.

MLB Best Bets for Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

Mariners to bat bottom of the 9th: No (-140) for 1 unit

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

On paper, this has the makings of a great pitching matchup between Carlos Carrasco and Pablo Lopez. While Carrasco doesn't generate the headlines that Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer do, he's been reliable with his 3.79 ERA and 3.39 FIP. Meanwhile, Lopez has a 3.88 ERA and a 3.78 FIP for the Marlins this season, both of which are nearly identical to his career marks.

As good as Lopez has been this season, the Mets have dominated him. He's made four starts against them, allowing at least six runs three times. In total, he's allowed 22 runs across 16.2 innings against the Mets. Add in a bad Marlins' bullpen behind him and the Mets have the potential to hang another crooked number as they continue their pursuit of the NL East crown.

MLB Best Bets for New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

Mets over 3.5 runs (-145) for 1 unit

