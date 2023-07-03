MLB Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, July 3

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks: Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, July 3

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins -120 (FanDuel)

The Marlins have been an excellent home team this season going 25-16 and I like this matchup for Braxton Garrett. Without looking on paper, I'd assume with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado that the Cardinals have destroyed left-handed pitching this season but that hasn't been the case. The Cardinals have the fifth-worst wOBA (.290) on the road against lefties and their 24.5 percent strikeout rate is the 10th-worst as well. Meanwhile, the Marlins face Miles Mikolas (4.44 ERA) and have had good success this season against southpaws. Miami has the fourth-best wOBA (.343) against left-handed pitching this season and their 20.3 percent strikeout rate is the fifth-best in baseball. It's worth noting that Garrett Cooper has gone 4-for-9 against Mikolas with a home run in a small sample.

Best Bet For St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins -120 (FanDuel)

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees

Domingo German Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-135 DraftKings)

If you agree with me on this prop I'd grab it sooner than later given that it's -152 on other sites. German is coming off a historic performance with a perfect game and he's been pretty much hit-or-miss the entire season. He has four or more earned runs in six of his 15 starts and there were two other starts where he pitched only three innings in each for a total of one earned run. He's gone under this number of strikeouts in seven of his last nine starts and I think too many people will be on his overs in general tonight given his latest outing.

Best Player Prop For Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees

Domingo German Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-135 DraftKings)

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Under 2.5 Earned Runs (-115 DraftKings)

I fully expected this line to be something like Under 1.5 Runs but around +150. Honestly, I'd rather have the worse juice but have another insurance run so I actually like bumping this to 2.5 runs. Ryan has been lights out at home this season with a 2.70 ERA (0.79 WHIP) and is striking out a batter per inning both at home and on the road. He's coming off his worst outing of the season (six earned runs in three innings) but I think we can give him a pass given that was against arguably the hottest team in baseball, the Braves. The Royals have been a terrible offensive team this season and on the road against right-handed pitching they have a wOBA of .279 with a strikeout rate of 27.2 percent, both of which are the second-worst marks in baseball.

Best Player Prop For Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Under 2.5 Earned Runs (-115 DraftKings)

Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Over 18.5 Outs (+105)

This game has an over/under of 7.5 runs with the Giants being a -145 favorite so it suggests a low-scoring affair that Webb pitches well in. He's always been a much better pitcher at home (2.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP this season) and he's hit the over for this prop in five of his seven starts this season. Seattle is only 16-22 on the road this season and their team wOBA (.304) and strikeout rate (26,3 percent) are both in the bottom-10 for baseball. Two-thirds of the expected lineup for the Mariners has never faced Webb and typically those situations favor the pitcher and not the batter.

Best Player Prop For Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Over 18.5 Outs (+105)

Best MLB Bets Today Recap

Miami Marlins -120 (FanDuel)

Domingo German Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-135 DraftKings)

Joe Ryan Under 2.5 Earned Runs (-115 DraftKings)

Logan Webb Over 18.5 Outs (+105)