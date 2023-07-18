MLB Betting Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Tuesday, July 18

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Best MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 18

Season: 59-69-1 -31.42 units

Prior Article: 0-3-1 -3.4 units

Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves

The White Sox put a damper on this Braves -1.5 / Over team total run here, but I will come back to it again as the starting pitcher for the Dbacks being Zach Davies and his 1-5 record with a 6.37 ERA. Bryce Elder has been solid except for his last outing against the Rays where he gave up 7 earned runs in 3.1 innings. I still like the significant edge in starting pitching here and the Dbacks are just 2-8 over their last 10.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks at Braves

Braves -1.5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

Braves OVER 5.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -128)

Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics

The Red Sox are going with another bullpen game against the A's who are starting Luis Medina. Boston won 7-0 Monday night and the A's looked lifeless with nothing to play for while the Red Sox are surging into wild card contention.

The Red Sox are 8-2 last 10 while the A's after a short hot streak are back to losing again going 2-8 last 10 and 6-14 in their last 20. Boston has a 4-0 edge in the season series outscoring Oakland 28-9. The ballpark does not affect the Red Sox like other teams as they are built on contact instead of power. Look for another big win for Boston tonight.

MLB Best Bets for at Red Sox at Athletics

Red Sox -1.5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

One of my favorite angles is when there are two strong starting pitchers with a total of 7.5 or less and looking at playing UNDER the total in the first five innings. Everything lines up for that with Bailey Ober vs. Bryan Woo who are not household names, but very solid pitchers.

Ober has a 2.55 ERA in his last 7 starts with 42 strikeouts and just 7 walks, while Woo has a 2.20 ERA, 0.89 WHIP in his last 6 starts. Both starting pitchers should be able to limit the offenses in this park with a 2-1 type of finish after the first five.

MLB Best Bets for Twins at Mariners

Twins/Mariners UNDER 4 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap