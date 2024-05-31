MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 31

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

May is coming to a close. Friday is the final day of the month, with June and summer baseball right around the corner. To see the month out, there are 13 games on the slate for DFS purposes. The first pitch arrives at 7:05 p.m. ET. Here are my lineup recommendations. Hopefully you end May on a high note.

Pitching

Reynaldo Lopez, ATL vs. OAK ($9,000): Atlanta pushed Lopez's start a day, which is fair given that he was fully a bullpen arm the prior two seasons. As a starter, though, he has an 1.75 ERA through nine starts. While he didn't get to face Washington, Oakland is actually an even better matchup. The Athletics are in the bottom five in runs scored and have a sub-.300 OBP as a team.

Walker Buehler, LAD vs. COL ($8,700): It's been a slow start for Buehler, but to be fair, he's pitching for the first time since 2022. Through four starts he's only looked good once, but I also doubt he continues to allow 2.37 homers per nine innings. The Rockies are below average in terms of runs scored, and when you account for their home ballpark, that makes them feel like a good matchup for Buehler at Dodger Stadium.

Jose Berrios, TOR vs. PIT ($8,200): Berrios has been a quality start machine, tallying nine of them in 11 outings. He's been better at home since joining the Blue Jays, including an 1.69 ERA this season. The Pirates are in the bottom 10 in terms of runs scored and have a .229 average as a team. We may be able to chalk up a 10th quality start of 2024 for Berrios.

Top Targets

If Kyle Tucker ($6,300) wins AL MVP this year, and he's definitely one of the front runners, his performance against righties, and at home, will pave the way. He has an OPS over 1.000 both versus right-handers and in home games. Pablo Lopez doesn't issue walks, but has otherwise been getting hit left and right. He has a 5.94 ERA over his last six starts, and in three of those outings he's allowed two home runs.

The last couple of seasons, Freddie Freeman ($5,600) has put up great numbers because the southpaw has not slacked against his fellow lefties. This year his numbers are "only" very good, but that's because lefties have handled Freeman well. Against righties, he still has an 1.001 OPS, which is what we have come to expect from the first baseman. Dakota Hudson has a 5.54 ERA for the Rockies and a 4.81 ERA over the last three seasons. The two seasons before this one, though, he was a Cardinal, so you can't blame Coors for all his woes.

Bargain Bats

Combining last season and this season, Davis Schneider ($4,500) has played 83 games at the MLB level. So, you know, that's basically only half of a season's worth of data. That being said, across those games he's slashed .261/.378/.525, and that pops for a second baseman. Bailey Falter has a 3.55 ERA, but that's paired with a 4.71 FIP. He's struck out a mere 5.09 batters per nine innings, so I doubt he can keep his ERA this low at that rate.

He's had some major issues with lefties in his career, but Wilyer Abreu ($4,200) has certainly earned the opportunity to play regularly against righties. He has a .934 OPS versus right-handed pitchers in his career. Kenta Maeda pitched well in his first start back from injury, but he still has a 5.98 FIP through eight starts on the year.

Stacks to Consider

Orioles vs. Rays (Aaron Civale): Gunnar Henderson ($6,100), Colton Cowser ($4,400), Ryan O'Hearn ($4,300)

Oftentimes, pitchers join the Rays and improve on the mound. Civale has not had that experience. In his first full season with Tampa, the righty has a 5.72 ERA. While his 4.64 FIP is better, it's still not good, and he's allowed 1.75 homers per nine innings. Lefties have batted .284 against Civale this year, so I have three southpaws in this stack.

Henderson, like the aforementioned Tucker, is in the midst of the AL MVP race. He has a .938 OPS with 18 homers, four triples and seven swiped bags. Henderson has been great against lefties this year, which is new for him, but in his career he has an .887 OPS versus righties. That's a trustworthy track record. Cowser has managed to secure a regular role for the Orioles in his proper rookie year. While his slash line is not remarkable, he has 11 doubles, seven home runs, and an .816 OPS versus righties. Truly, the Orioles do not let O'Hearn play against lefties, but since joining the team he has an OPS over .800 against righties. He's also improved at home this year, as he has an .800 OPS at Camden Yards.

Guardians vs. Nationals (Patrick Corbin): Jose Ramirez ($6,500), David Fry ($4,800), Tyler Freeman ($3,700)

Patrick Corbin is on the mound, so I am looking for guys who hit right-handed from the opponent. It's as regular as the sunrise for me. He's going to finish with an ERA over 5.00 for the fourth season in a row. Through 11 starts he has a 6.12 ERA with a 1.57 K/BB rate. Since 2022, righties have hit .312 against him. Corbin turns right-handers into Bobby Witt. Stack away!

A consistent 20/20 guy, Ramirez has 16 home runs and eight stolen bases this season. While, traditionally, he's good against lefties and very good against righties, this year his OPS against southpaws is up to 1.013. Fry has earned a regular role for the Guardians this season. He's slashed .353/.485/.608 with seven home runs and four swiped bags. Sure, maybe he won't sustain that, but that's enough for me with Corbin on the mound. Freeman has four homers and seven stolen bases, and also a .732 OPS over the last three weeks. Again, given the matchup, that works, especially at this salary.

