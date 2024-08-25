MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 25

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

It's the final Sunday of August. We'll be in September next week, and that means we're close to the playoffs. There are nine games on the DFS docket with the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Tyler Anderson, LAA at TOR ($8,200): Anderson doesn't rack up many strikeouts, but maybe that's how he's usually able to go deep into games. While his home performance has been lacking, he's recorded a 2.29 road ERA. The lefty will be in Toronto on Sunday, and the Blue Jays are still in the battle to avoid finishing in the bottom-10 in offense.

Zebby Matthews, MIN vs. STL ($7,500): It's been quite the rise for Matthews. He started the year at high-A, then tore through there and Double-A before a few Triple-A starts led to his MLB debut. Matthews has gone 5.0 innings in both appearances while allowing two earned runs in each. The Cardinals won't finish in the bottom-five in runs scored, yet it's still probably going be bottom-10.

Javier Assad, CHC at MIA ($7,300): Over the last six outings, Assad has posted a 2.60 ERA. In four of those starts, he hasn't qualified for a win. But the last time Assad took the mound, he went 5.2 innings and that means he's not on a strict pitch innings limit. He should be able to mow down Marlins well enough to get the W as they rank 29th in runs scored and team OPS.

Top Targets

With 20 homers and 60 stolen bases, Elly De La Cruz ($6,100) has produced a truly uncommon season. He's slugged over .500 against righties and on the road. The move to the rotation isn't going great for Luis Ortiz with a 6.26 ERA from his last five appearances.

There's been fewer home runs than the rookie campaign, but otherwise Anthony Volpe ($4,100) has been better in 2024 with 26 doubles, seven triples, 23 steals while his average up to .249 (which matters given his .209 last season). The righty will get to face Austin Gomber on Sunday, who's let righties go .283 against him since 2022 and a 4.75 road ERA during that stretch.

Bargain Bats

Ryan McMahon ($4,100) has been cold of late, but maybe Sunday will offer what he needs. Over the last three seasons, he's managed a .784 OPS against right-handed pitchers. Meanwhile, Marcus Stroman is maybe regretting his move to the Yankees with a 5.06 home ERA while conceding 2.1 homers per nine innings in the Bronx.

In 124 games this year, Taylor Ward ($4,000) has hit 17 homers and 22 doubles. He's struggled at home, though has a .745 road OPS. Kevin Gausman has allowed his fellow righties to hit .260 against with a 5.88 home ERA.

Stacks to Consider

Cubs at Marlins (Adam Oller): Seiya Suzuki ($4,600), Ian Happ ($4,500), Michael Busch ($4,000)

Nothing says "Fine, sure, who cares anymore?" like giving Oller multiple starts. He lists a career 7.21 ERA, 5.56 K/9 rate, and 2.19 HR/9 rate. In Oller's first start with the Marlins, he went 4.2 innings and allowed five runs at home to the Diamondbacks. This is a pitcher with a career 5.01 ERA at Triple-A. He's cannon fodder, and the Cubs catch him on Sunday.

Suzuki has registered an .824 OPS against his fellow righties and an .842 on the road. It won't surprise you to find out Oller hasn't done well against his fellow righties as they're batting .293 against over his career. Happ has exceeded 20 homers, 20 doubles, 70 RBI and 70 runs scored. He's also in form posting a .942 OPS the last three weeks. The lefty Busch has been solid against southpaws, though he has a .793 OPS versus righties an an .817 on the road in his first season as a Cub.

Tigers at White Sox (Jonathan Cannon): Riley Greene ($5,000), Spencer Torkelson ($3,900), Colt Keith ($3,600)

In his rookie season, Cannon has posted a 4.69 FIP. He's only struck out 6.13 batters per nine innings and has given up 1.35 homers per nine innings. In fact, Cannon has allowed at least one long ball in each of his last five starts. Righties have hit .269 against with lefties at .265, so clearly his opponents rack up hits. And the Tigers get that opportunity Sunday.

Greene has produced a couple big efforts since returning from injury. He's recorded an .884 OPS versus righties and an .856 in away outings on the campaign. As a Tigers fan, I'm not predisposed to trust Torkelson, yet he notched an .816 road OPS last year. Since getting recalled, he's tallied eight hits - including two doubles and a homer. Keith's rookie season has been a mixed bag, but he's at 12 home runs, three triples, and seven steals. The southpaw largely lacks for power, though lefties have hit nine of the 13 homers Cannon has conceded.

