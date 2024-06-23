MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, June 23

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We've got teams hitting the 80-game mark, which means we're halfway home on the season as we hit Sunday's slate. There are nine games on the DFS docket, with the first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here's hoping these recommendations help you end the weekend on a high note.

Pitching

Logan Webb, SF at STL ($9,000): This has the makings of a pitcher's duel, and your eye may be drawn toward Sonny Gray. However, I prefer Webb on Sunday. With elite skills when it comes to avoiding walks and keeping the ball in the park, he's posted a 2.81 FIP and is the rare modern pitcher you can count on to go seven innings. The matchup is also favorable as the Cardinals are ranked in the bottom-10 for runs scored.

Bryce Miller, SEA at MIA ($8,800): Is Miller markedly better at home? His 1.82 ERA at home compared to the 5.54 on the road would seem to indicate that's the case. I'm recommending Miller since the Marlins sit 29th in offense and slugging percentage. Seattle's starter has an issue allowing homers away from his pitcher-friendly park, though I'm not worried as Miami are last in that category.

Reese Olson, DET vs. CWS ($6,500): Olson pitched six shutout innings against Atlanta during his last start and offers a great chance to pick up his second win on Sunday. The White Sox scored five runs Saturday, and that got them to 241 on the year. Only the Marlins, who are comfortably ahead of them, have failed to get to 280.

Top Targets

As noted, we're approaching the midpoint of the season. And Bobby Witt ($6,400) already has over 20 doubles and 20 stolen bases with a .314 average. His early career path already has whispers of "Hall of Fame" abounding, and he'll face off against someone with definite HOF qualifications on Sunday. Max Scherzer is one of the best pitchers of his generation, but he's 39 and coming off back and thumb issues. I feel good selecting Witt.

With 19 homers and 14 steals through 71 games, Jose Ramirez ($6,200) is primed for yet-another 20/20 campaign. The switch-hitter has been better versus southpaws than usual with a .959 OPS in those matchups this year. We've seen the bloom come off the rose for Yusei Kikuchi after an unexpectedly solid start with a 6.17 ERA from his last five outings with the lefty conceding four homers last time out.

Bargain Bats

Right-handed pitchers have played a key role in Riley Greene ($4,900) posting a .257/.352/.486 slash line. He's also recorded a .910 OPS versus righties this year. Jonathan Cannon struggled to a 5.50 ERA through eight Triple-A starts, so his 3.34 in MLB is slightly surprising. His issue is that righties have gone .159 against with southpaws at .390.

It's been an all-or-nothing season for Dominic Canzone ($3,200) as he's batting .234 while slugging .467. He's also produced a .760 OPS versus righties and a .770 on the road. Lefty Braxton Garrett has been scratched Sunday with an elbow issue, and it appears Kyle Tyler with his zero career big-league starts will be going for the Marlins.

Stacks to Consider

Pirates vs. Rays (Aaron Civale): Oneil Cruz ($4,500), Bryan Reynolds ($4,000), Rowdy Tellez ($2,800)

Pitchers don't traditionally join the Rays and then get worse, yet Civale hasn't followed that pattern. While his strikeouts are up, he lists a 5.42 ERA while allowing 1.66 home runs per nine innings. Not only that, but Civale has a 6.75 in away outings. This game is in Pittsburgh, so I have a well-rounded stack (from a positional perspective).

Cruz has been bad against lefties and on the road, but has an .828 OPS versus righties and an .864 at home. And Civale is right-handed while this game is in the Pirates' ballpark. Reynolds has hit .271 with 11 homers, five stolen bases, and an .817 home OPS. He's a switch-hitter with an .815 OPS versus righties since 2022. While righties have done well against Civale, lefties have gone .281 against. Tellez doesn't play against lefties, but still notched a 1.030 OPS the last three weeks.

Blue Jays at Guardians (Triston McKenzie): Vladimir Guerrero ($4,500), Davis Schneider ($4,100), Kevin Kiermaier ($2,300)

McKenzie enters with a 4.48 ERA, which isn't great yet still flattering. He's posted a 5.89 FIP as he's making it easy for players to get on base (5.37 BB/9) and then letting others drive them in (1.92 HR/9). At home, McKenzie has given up 2.3 homers per nine to make a Toronto stack viable - even with their offensive struggles.

Guerrero is hitting for average (.278) and is getting on base (.364). He's just lacked for power. That being said, Vladito has slugged .467 against righties and .461 on the road since 2022. Schneider has slowed down after a hot start, though he just smashed his 10th homer of the season on Saturday. He's registered a .773 OPS versus his fellow righties this season with an .804 on the road. I wanted Daulton Varsho in my lineup, but then he tweaked his back Saturday and got ruled out for this one. Kiermaier is something of a poor man's Varsho, in that he's a lefty who gets some counting stats (six triples and 14 steals last season) with unremarkable slash lines. Since Varsho is hurt and McKenzie is a righty, I'll take a shot on Kiermaier at this salary.

