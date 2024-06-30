MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, June 30

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

June comes to a close with nine MLB games on the slate for Sunday. The first pitch for the opening contests is 1:35 p.m. EDT. To try and take you into July on a high note, here are my DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Garrett Crochet, CWS vs. COL ($10,200): After a couple seasons of working out of the White Sox bullpen (by no means in a major role), Crochet was moved into the starting rotation for his age-25 season. He's rewarded MLB's worst team by becoming one of the best overall starters. After adjusting to starting, Crochet has posted a 1.53 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 12.5 K/9 rate. While the Rockies are just below-average in terms of offense, they still play their home games at Coors Field.

Hunter Greene, CIN at STL ($8,500): In Greene's third season with the Reds, he continues to display a remarkable fastball while striking out plenty of batters, but he's also gotten his homers under control (0.87 HR/9 rate). He still faces some issues at home having allowed 1.1 home runs per nine innings, though it itsn't unusual to give up the long ball in Cincy. Greene maintains a 2.59 road ERA while the Cardinals rank in the bottom-five for runs scored.

Taj Bradley, TAM vs. WAS ($8,200): Bradley carries a pretty wild home/road split with a woeful 8.16 ERA away from Tampa and a 2.04 at home. He's only made nine starts this year, and his one terrible performance was on the road. In seven of nine outings, Bradley has conceded two runs or fewer. He's also been homer prone over his career, yet the Nationals sit 29th in that department.

Top Targets

Due to the injuries in the Phillies' lineup, Trea Turner ($6,200) is holding down the fort. After an .878 home OPS last season - his first with the team - that number's increased to .932. Yonny Chirinos' first two starts as a Marlin have gone well, but he's 30 and hasn't been a regular MLB starter since 2019 while having struggled to a 9.27 ERA across five starts with Atlanta last year.

Since 2022, Willy Adames ($4,800) has slugged .444 against righties and .477 at home. The shortstop has registered 13 homers and 18 doubles while adding a personal-best of 10 steals. Kyle Hendricks was a serviceable starter getting by with guile and cleverness for several seasons, but things have gotten so rough that the Cubs temporarily moved him to the bullpen. He's currently holding a 6.27 ERA while his fellow righties have hit .301 against.

Bargain Bats

Over the last three weeks, Yandy Diaz ($4,300) has managed an .896 OPS. And in the last couple campaigns, he's posted a .934 versus lefties. Diaz now faces the lefty who is kindest to righties in Patrick Corbin. Even though Corbin's homers are down, he still has a 5.46 ERA and righties have gone .303 against.

Tommy Pham ($4,300) has gotten as much attention for his combativeness and his play, yet he's recorded an .845 OPS versus lefties and a .755 at home. Kyle Freeland has only pitched in five games this year, but the lefty has a 9.55 ERA. His issues aren't just at Coors as his road ERA (5.13) was actually higher than his home mark (4.94) in 2023.

Stacks to Consider

Royals vs. Guardians (Logan Allen): Bobby Witt ($6,400), Salvador Perez ($5,300), Hunter Renfroe ($3,400)

Allen has gone from "viable mid-rotation starter" as a rookie to disaster in his sophomore season with a 5.83 FIP while giving up 2.03 homers per nine innings. The southpaw has also let righties bat .303 against with a .274 last year, so stacking three righties feels safe - and also smart.

Of course, Witt can excel in almost any matchup. After all, he's gone .307 with 42 extra-base hits and 22 stolen bases. Perez is one of the best-hitting catchers there is having slashed .282/.352/.466 with 13 homers. And since 2022, he's slugged .475 at home. Renfroe bounces around as his skill set is limited. However, he's produced at least 20 home runs in each of the last six full MLB seasons. And in his latest home, he's slugged .461.

Reds at Cardinals (Lance Lynn): Elly De La Cruz ($6,300), Jake Fraley ($3,900), Will Benson ($3,300)

Back with the Cardinals, Lynn remains a mediocre pitcher at best. Change wasn't expected in his age-37 season, after all. The righty has posted a 4.04 FIP and 3.31 BB/9 rate. Lynn has let lefties hit .267 against him and a .272 the last two years. It's also why I've selected three players who can hit left-handed.

De La Cruz's 14 homers and four triples are impressive, yet it's his 40 stolen bases in 83 games that really pop. While a switch-hitter, his career .819 OPS versus righties clearly reveals his preference. And it helps that it's easier to steal on right-handed pitchers. Fraley is back in the lineup again after being banged up recently. And though his power is way down, he does have 11 steals. Fraley has also slugged .446 against righties, so he can show some more power in a matchup like this. Benson holds a sub-.300 OBP, though he's collected eight homers and 11 swiped bags along with a career .802 OPS versus righties.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.