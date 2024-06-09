MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, June 9

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

While you watch the London matchup between the Mets and Phillies, be sure to fill out your DFS lineups for the rest of Sunday. There are 10 games on the slate, with the first pitch at 1:05 p.m. EDT. Here's hoping you end the weekend on a high note, with a little help from these recommendations.

Pitching

Cole Ragans, KC vs. SEA ($9,800): Ragans has shown last season was no fluke. In his first full season with the Royals, he's posted a 3.21 ERA through 13 starts alongside a 2.25 FIP. And Ragans has only given up one run or fewer in seven appearances. Seattle sits in the bottom-seven in runs scored and team batting average. Maybe that seven is about to become an eight.

Jared Jones, PIT vs. MIN ($9,300): Paul Skenes is getting all the love, yet Jones has also proven himself a fine rookie pitcher. He's been particularly good at home with a 1.95 ERA. The Twins are middling in terms of offense, which shouldn't be imposing based on how Jones has looked in his first MLB campaign.

Hurston Waldrep, ATL at WAS ($8,100): Atlanta has pushed Max Fried back and is giving Waldrep his first big-league start. One of the best pitching prospects is about to get a shot! He registered a 2.92 ERA while at Double-A while his one Triple-A outing went well. Washington is a good opponent for a debut since the club is in the bottom-seven in runs.

Top Targets

Marcell Ozuna ($5,900) was great last year as he hit 40 homers. This season, he's been even better having slashed .319/.392/.616 with 18 long balls from 62 games. DJ Herz will be making his second MLB start, so he's one ahead of Waldrep. His debut went poorly as he allowed seven hits and four runs across 4.0 innings against the Mets.

From a counting stats perspective, switch-hitter Bryan Reynolds ($4,200) has delivered with eight homers and five steals so far. He's also been decent the last couple seasons with a .763 OPS against lefties and a .799 versus righties. Bailey Ober has been getting knocked around this year with a 4.94 ERA while conceding 1.60 homers per nine innings and righties batting .262 against.

Bargain Bats

It's been a tough season, though Paul Goldschmidt ($4,000) has produced a .773 OPS the last three weeks. And only last year when the first signs his bat skills were dipping, he managed an .826 versus lefties. Ty Blach is a southpaw who's absolutely awful against righties as they've gone .350 against since 2022.

Across the last three weeks, Jesus Sanchez ($3,300) has posted an .836 OPS. He really struggles against his fellow lefties, but has counteracted that with a .774 when facing right-handers the last couple campaigns. Carlos Carrasco has returned to Cleveland, yet he's still a subpar pitcher currently holding a 5.66 ERA with a 5.27 from the last four years.

Stacks to Consider

Orioles at Rays (Zack Littell): Gunnar Henderson ($6,200), Jordan Westburg ($5,200), Anthony Santander ($4,800)

Littell issues few walks, and he started the year not allowing many homers. However, he's given up at least one in each of his last four starts. I have two players who can hit right-handed against the Rays righty as he's let righties go .295 since 2022.

Henderson is a lefty, but he's also one of baseball's best hitters slashing .263/.367/.580 with 20 homers, four triples, and eight stolen bases. This year, he's even done well against his fellow southpaws with a 1.012 OPS. Westburg has taken a step forward batting .278 with 10 home runs, four triples, and six steals. He's been poor against lefties, yet lists an .879 OPS versus righties. Santander's average has dipped, but he still boasts power with 13 homers while slugged .473. He's also struggled at home, though has an .868 road OPS.

Guardians at Marlins (Trevor Rogers): Jose Ramirez ($6,500), David Fry ($5,700), Tyler Freeman ($3,800)

Rogers showed some promise last year rebounding from a rough 2022, but it lasted all of four games due to injury. Unfortunately, 2024 hasn't gone much better with a 5.68 ERA and a 1.74 K/BB rate through 12 starts. Righties have also gone .311 against the southpaw, so I have three batters who can bat right-handed.

It's another fine season for Ramirez with 18 homers and nine stolen bases, which is on pace for his first 30/20 since 2021. Usually the switch-hitter is better versus righties, but this year he's recorded a .968 OPS when facing southpaws. Fry is predictably cooling down, though he's hit .336 with eight home runs and four steals and is catcher eligible. And while he's been very good against righties, he's produced a robust 1.307 OPS versus lefties. Freeman is in my stack because the right-handed options are limited for the Guardians. He's notched five homers and eight swipes while being a solid selection based on his salary and matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.