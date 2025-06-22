Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

It's an unusual Sunday MLB schedule. Every team is playing, yet there are only six games on the DFS slate due to a couple early starts and more late-afternoon matchups than usual. The first pitch is at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Andrew Abbott, CIN at STL ($9,700): Though the Cardinals are top-10 in runs scored, I'd still roster the lefty Abbott. Part of it is that he's a southpaw, but much of it comes down to his performance. Abbott has taken a real step forward with a 1.84 ERA through 12 starts. He's also up to a 3.45 K/BB rate and down to a 1.06 HR/9 rate. The Reds have a good home park for hitters, so Abbott's road numbers include an 1.45 ERA and 0.6 HR/9 rate.

Bryce Elder, ATL at MIA ($8,100): Elder is coming off a rough start, though managed a 2.98 ERA from his previous seven outings. I think facing the Marlins could help him return to form as they rank bottom-10 offensively.

Top Targets

The slow start is in the past, and Matt Olson ($5,600) has produced an 1.009 OPS the last three weeks. This is a player who slugged over .500 against righties and lefties and at home and on the road since 2023, so that isn't a surprise. Sandy Alcantara has looked better during his last three appearances, but still lists a 6.88 ERA overall after missing all of last year due to injury.

Speaking of lefties getting into gear, Christian Yelich ($4,800) has notched a .943 OPS the last three weeks. He's also up to 14 homers and 12 stolen bases. The righty David Festa enters with a career 4.86 ERA while giving up 1.29 homers per nine innings.

Bargain Bats

Even with his seven home runs and six steals, you might see the slash line Marcus Semien ($3,800) has posted and be skeptical. However, he's turned things around with a 1.035 OPS the last three weeks. Bailey Falter, a lefty, has seen his strikeout numbers decrease through the seasons. And this year, he's down to 5.63 Ks per nine innings alongside a 4.29 FIP.

A shortstop with a .400 slugging percentage isn't too shabby while J.P. Crawford ($3,600) also has a .408 OBP, and that's pretty remarkable. The lefty has been bolstered by an .874 OPS versus right-handed pitchers, and getting away from Seattle's pitcher-friendly park should help. In his first season with the Cubs, Colin Rea has registered a 3.84 ERA, but with a 4.14 FIP while lefties have hit .307 against.

Stack to Consider

Reds at Cardinals (Miles Mikolas): Elly De La Cruz ($6,200), TJ Friedl ($4,700), Tyler Stephenson ($4,400)

The Mikolas Promise: A K/9 rate under 7.00 and an ERA over 4.00. This season has been business as usual for the righty. Mikolas is also, once again, decidedly worse at home with a 5.70 ERA the last couple campaigns. The Reds are worth a stack, so I've included a switch-hitter, a lefty, and a righty for reasons I'll get into.

De La Cruz has been selling out for more power and running a bit less, though he still has 21 stolen bases. The shortstop has belted 17 home runs, so this could be his first 30/30. De La Cruz hasn't improved against lefties, but has versus righties with a .933 OPS. Friedl is also strong facing righties with an .875 OPS with a .933 on the road. Lefties have gone .283 against Mikolas, so that bodes well for Friedl. I like Stephenson at catcher on Sunday. Over the last three seasons, Mikolas' fellow righties have batted .278 against. As for Stephenson, he's produced six homers in 38 games after 19 during 2024.

