MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, September 20

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Wednesday stretches the baseball action out. That's good if you want to spend all day watching MLB, but leaves us with limited DFS options. Only four games start at 7:05 p.m. ET or later. Assuming you don't have all day to chill and watch baseball on a Wednesday, hopefully you at least have time to get your lineups in before the games start here. These are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Justin Steele, CHC vs. PIT ($9,900): Steele is coming off a bad start, but he's the lodestone of the Cubs' rotation, and he's needed as the team fights for a wild card spot. Plus, that bad outing was on the road, where he has a 3.55 ERA this season, far above his 2.18 ERA at home. The Pirates are playing out the string and are kind of banged up as well. They're also in the bottom eight in runs scored.

Top Target

Though 26 homers is not close to a career best for Cody Bellinger ($6,300), his 20 stolen bases are, and his .310 average would best his previous high (.305) as well. The lefty has also taken to his new home park with a .911 OPS at Wrigley Field. Mitch Keller has had his bright spots this season, but on the road he has a 5.15 ERA. Also, since 2021 he has allowed a .280 average to lefties.

Bargain Bat

Getting the most playing time of his career, William Contreras ($5,100) has continued to hit, as he has a .283 average with 17 homers and 34 doubles. Additionally, the catcher still smashes lefties, who he has an 1.011 OPS against since 2021. The move to the rotation for Zach Thompson has made him more homer-prone, as he's allowed a home run in five of his last seven outings. It's because the southpaw has to face more righties now, and righties have hit .284 against him.

Stack to Consider

Dodgers vs. Tigers (Reese Olson): Freddie Freeman ($6,100), Max Muncy ($4,800), James Outman ($3,800)

Olson's last four outings have gone well, but that's only dropped his ERA down to 4.30. Plus, it's one thing to handle a quartet of starts that involves one game with the Yankees and two with the White Sox. This is the Dodgers. They are a top-three offense. Los Angeles also wields a lineup teeming with viable lefty hitters, and I have three of those to face the right-handed hurler.

Though I root for the Tigers, I'm also rooting for Freeman to hit 60 doubles, unheard of in modern baseball. In addition to his 56 two-baggers, he has 26 homers, 20 stolen bases, and a .414 OBP. Once again, Muncy isn't going to sniff a .220 average, but he's hit the 35-homer mark for the fourth time in his career. Since 2021, he's slugged .516 at home for good measure. Outman has a keen eye, as he has a .245 average but a .353 OBP. In his career he has an .846 OPS versus righties as well.

