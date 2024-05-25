MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

FanDuel's Saturday main slate features just six games, giving us just 12 arms to choose from and against. Coors Field is present, where Phillies-Rockies comes with a slate-high 10.5 run total, with two other games checking in with 9.0 runs, setting those offenses up to be popular targets.

Weather doesn't look like it will impact these six games in any major way. Slight rain chances in Colorado and Cincinnati but no real concern, and winds are largely calm and across the diamond rather than in or out, failing to create any opportunities for us.

Pitching

Jameson Taillon, CHC at STL ($8,300): If you want to be different, especially for multi-entry GPPs, Aaron Nola in Colorado is going to be ignored and it makes sense. But I don't find it to be a necessary risk. Taillon is the starting point for me Saturday night, but I think you can use any of the options from Taillon to the lowest option listed here below. The Cardinals are warming up, but simply don't scare anyone offensively, with a below average 77 wRC+ and .272 wOBA. Strikeouts aren't going to boost Taillon at just 6.1 per nine, and he's likely due some regression (2.20 ERA vs. 4.69 FIP). Further, Taillon's last two games won't lend confidence (five runs, five walks, 13 hits over 8.2 innings), and current Cardinals are hitting .315 (28-for-89) off Taillon. Perhaps I've talked myself out of this, but I think starting pitching Saturday evening starts here with all options being viable.

Jordan Montgomery, ARI vs. MIA ($7,900): This looks like the most obvious target on the bump Saturday. The Marlins don't strike out a ton at just 19.6 percent, but they're woeful against left-handers overall with a weak .266 wOBA, 66 wRC+ and .100 ISO. Montgomery has not been great. His strikeout rate is at a career low (5.2 per nine) and his 4.98 ERA comes with a 4.44 FIP. But he's failed to go 5.1 innings just once, and six or more just twice, putting a quality start in play. And he's likely to get some solid run support (more on this later).

Miles Mikolas, STL vs. CHC ($7,400): I liked Mikolas Friday evening before storms popped up and postponed that game, but it stands to reason the same thoughts remain. The Cubs come with a .303 wOBA, 97 wRC+ and targetable 24.1 percent strikeout rate off righties. There's ample familiarity here, with current Cubs going 40-for-149 (.268) with just a .670 OPS. Mikolas isn't going to be clean, but he's earned 24 fantasy points or better in four of five, which can give us a 3x baseline while freeing up offensive spending.

Top Targets

We obviously start with Phillies bats in Coors Field. Rockies' starter Dakota Hudson is getting crushed at home (9.00 ERA) and can't get lefties out, allowing a .504 wOBA and 1.161 OPS. Bryce Harper ($4,600) is priced up in this environment, but is doable with mid-tier pitching appearing plentiful. Bryson Stott ($3,800) can be the fallback option.

San Diego's Dylan Cease was hit hard by Atlanta in his last outing, including allowing two home runs after giving up three all year prior to that outing. He's got a 4.03 home ERA, and perhaps the high price tag has folks fading Yankee bats. The splits aren't elite, but lefties are the target against Cease, which works well with Juan Soto ($4,300) swinging a hot bat. He's got 12 hits over his last eight games, including five homers. It's a small sample, but Soto is 2-for-5 with a long ball off Cease.

It's far too small of a sample size, but Walker Buehler is allowing a .463 wOBA and 1.082 OPS to lefties. Cincinnati isn't long on left-handed bats, so fire up Elly De La Cruz ($4,200) where you can afford him.

Bargain Bats

Miami's Sixto Sanchez has labored all year, and had major struggles in the first inning. He comes with a 1.69 WHIP and has only had one clean start all season, while never making it out of the fifth inning. Lefties have slightly better success with a .393 wOBA. Ketel Marte ($3,500) makes sense, but Corbin Carroll ($2,900) has my full support in this matchup. His splits are awful, it's been a bad season for him, but this is the spot and price we can back.

Dane Myers ($2,400) has just 21 plate appearances against lefties, but he's posted a .438 wOBA, 187 wRC+ and .313 ISO. We'll need to see the lineup card, but he's got a chance to hit leadoff, and that wOBA is more than 100 points better than any other Marlin.

If you're a BvP guy, or a glutton for punishment, consider Charlie Blackmon ($3,300) and/or Kris Bryant ($2,800). The success likely isn't recent, but Blackmon is 11-of-30 (.367) with a 1.087 OPS off Nola, while Bryant is 7-of-19 (.368) with a .960 OPS.

Stack to Consider

Guardians vs. Jose Soriano (Angels): Jose Ramirez ($4,000), Josh Naylor ($3,600), Andres Gimenez ($3,200)

I'm not certain it's a large enough sample, but Soriano has a 7.07 ERA at home (14.0 innings) while a 1.67 road ERA (32.1 innings). The splits are puzzling, as he's allowing a .468 wOBA to righties and just .306 wOBA to lefties. That seems to set Gimenez up well, while Ramirez and Naylor are plays simply as the Guardians' most dangerous two bats in the heart of the order. Naylor homered last night and has six in May. Ramirez is in a nice power surge, homering twice Friday, giving him five in his last seven games. I'm a firm believer you can usually make numbers tell any story you'd like. I'm struggling to get there here, but I'll back the Guardians heart of the order as a lower-used stack Saturday with everyone likely looking toward Diamondbacks and Phillies. David Fry ($3,000) is sizzling at the plate and would offer a second right-handed option if you want to fade Naylor or save some money.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.