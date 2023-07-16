MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 16

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Saturday's multitude of rain delays didn't yield any postponements. Hopefully Sunday also gets some manageable weather. There are 11 games on the DFS docket, with the first starting at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Zach Eflin, TAM at KC ($10,500): This is an easy call to make, with a lot of that being the matchup. Among the three teams that have separated themselves as the worst offenses in MLB, the Royals are the only one on this slate. And Eflin isn't a slouch with a 3.11 FIP and a 10-4 record thanks to his play and supporting offense.

Justin Steele, CHC vs. BOS ($9,700): Elite at avoiding home runs, Steele made the All-Star Game on the back of a 2.85 FIP through 16 starts. He's also a southpaw who's held lefties to a career .200 average. Boston has performed well offensively, but I'd argue four of its five best hitters are lefties.

Kyle Bradish, BAL vs. MIA ($9,000): By tamping down his walks and homers, Bradish's sophomore season has seen his ERA drop to 3.32. In fact, he's registered a 1.74 from his last five starts. Miami is better offensively than expected and better than recent seasons, but the club is still ranked bottom-10 in runs scored.

Top Targets

There's been less damage done on the basepaths by Adolis Garcia ($4,200) this year, but some of that is because you don't need to steal or leg out triples if you go yard. The righty has produced 24 homers and a .994 home OPS. In his rookie campaign, Tanner Bibee has struggled on the road with a 4.65 ERA and has given up 1.5 home runs per nine innings.

Brady Singer has a 5.80 ERA and has let lefties hit .292 against and righties .296, so why not go with the switch-hitting Wander Franco ($3,800) for your lineup. In addition to batting .278, he's also racked up 11 homers and 28 steals.

Bargain Bats

Coors Field offers opportunity to visiting hitters, as do the Colorado pitchers. Giancarlo Stanton ($3,600) has taken advantage going deep in the first two games of this series, and I wouldn't be surprised if he makes it three-for-three Sunday. During his time with the Rockies, Chase Anderson has a 7.19 FIP while allowing 2.82 homers per nine innings across 10 starts.

Christian Walker ($3,400) has a game built around power with 18 homers after 36 last season while adding 27 doubles. He's well-suited for a matchup with Yusei Kikuchi, as the lefty has posted a FIP over 5.00 and given up over two home runs per nine innings since joining the Jays.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. White Sox (Dylan Cease): Ronald Acuna ($4,700), Matt Olson ($4,300), Michael Harris ($2,900)

With his homers and line drives allowed more in line with his career numbers, Cease has seen his ERA rise from 2.20 in 2022 to 4.30. In fact, he's recorded a 4.60 on the road. The righty has done well versus right-handers, but lefties have gone .257 against. That's why I have two southpaws in this stack.

I made an exception for the right-handed Acuna, what with him primed to be the NL MVP. His numbers are staggering: .322/.411/.594 with 23 homers and 43 stolen bases. Will he have a 30/60 season? 40/70? Olson boasts even more power with a .577 slugging percentage paired with 30 home runs. He's also been bolstered by his 1.014 OPS versus righties. Harris managed 19 homers and 20 stolen bases as a rookie with nine and 11 so far to go with an .834 home OPS.

Cubs vs. Red Sox (Kutter Crawford): Christopher Morel ($3,600), Nico Hoerner ($3,400), Ian Happ ($2,900)

Crawford's ERA has dropped from 5.47 last season to 4.11, but that's still not good. And his HR/9 rate has risen from 1.40 to 1.47. While the righty has actually held southpaws to a .200 average, his fellow right-handers have hit .293 against. That's why I've left out the red-hot Cody Bellinger and went with this trio.

Morel is also a player with reverse splits, so this is a matchup right up his alley based on a .976 OPS versus fellow righties. After swiping 20 bags last season, Hoerner already has 21. It's usually easier to steal on a righty, and he also happens to have a .797 OPS at home since 2021. Happ doesn't offer much power, though has a .376 OBP with seven homers and seven stolen bases. He may be a switch hitter, but he has a .789 OPS against righties.

Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks (Tommy Henry): Bo Bichette ($3,600), George Springer ($3,300), Matt Chapman ($3,000)

Henry's ERA has dropped from 5.36 to 3.75, but his FIP has only marginally decreased from 5.87 to 5.25. The lefty has only struck out 6.17 batters while allowing 1.45 home runs per nine innings. Toronto has a righty-heavy lineup capable of knocking around a homer-prone southpaw.

Bichette has batted .317 with 15 home runs. While he hits righties just fine, he's managed a .904 OPS versus southpaws since 2021. Springer hasn't walked as much as you'd like to see from a leadoff hitter, yet he's still produced a .272 with 13 homers and 13 swiped bags. He also has an .881 OPS at home since joining the Jays. Chapman's home/road splits have flip-flopped in his two seasons with Toronto, but he does have an 1.032 OPS versus lefties in 2023. The righty also has 12 homers to go with 30 doubles in 90 games.

