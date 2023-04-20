MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 20

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Pitching

Kodai Senga, NYM at SF ($11,000): There's only five games on the main slate tonight so there's not a lot to pick from. I think Senga makes the most sense despite his high cap hit given the limited upside with the rest of the starting pitching options. The Giants are a tough team to read when using a right-handed fantasy pitcher against them. While their .358 wOBA is second in the league, their 27 percent strikeout rate is also tops in the league. The latter is why I like Senga, and the Giants are facing him and his forkball for the first time. He'll be highly rostered in cash games, but that's the way I'd go.

Ryan Feltner, COL at PHI ($6,400): Obviously Feltner should only be considered for tournament purposes given there's a low floor here. He's averaging 15 fantasy points per game this season and if he simply hits that mark he would provide decent value. He has had some tough matchups to start the season including the Dodgers, the Nationals at home and the Seattle Mariners (away). Despite a 8.78 ERA, Feltner has 15 strikeouts in only 13.1 innings and the Phillies have a 24.7 percent strikeout rate against right-handed pitching, the ninth-highest mark in the league.

Top Targets

Cody Bellinger, CHC vs. LAD ($3,300): Revenge game alert! Seriously, the Cubs are a slight favorite in a game with an over/under of 11 and he's an economical bat considering his upside. Bellinger should be hitting in the middle of the lineup and he's had at least 9.7 fantasy points in each of his last nine games. Michael Grove is not considered an elite prospect for the Dodgers and he got tagged for nine earned runs in only 3.1 innings in his one away start this season.

Corbin Carroll, ARI vs. SD ($3,300): Carroll has seven fantasy games of at least 24 fantasy points to start the year and seems to be getting more comfortable as the season has gone on. He has the elite power/speed combo that fantasy players search for, and his salary cap hit won't stay this low much longer.

Bargain Bats

Christian Walker, ARI vs. SD ($2,700): It's hard to find a player who hits cleanup and is coming off a solid 2022 at this low of a salary. The Padres' Michael Wacha has come back to earth over his last two games after a big outing to start the season and he's struggled more against right-handed hitters in away games over the past two seasons while playing for five different teams. Walker has started slowly, but "regression to the mean" (he has a .558 OPS) should happen sooner rather than later.

Carlos Santana, PIT vs. CIN ($2,900): He's another cleanup hitter with a favorable matchup at home. Santana already has 11 RBI and has shown a good eye with nine walks, as he has his whole career. Luke Weaver will be making be making his first start of the season for the Reds and he's coming off a stint on the IL, making this a good home matchup for Santana.

Stacks To Consider

Padres at Diamondbacks (Ryne Nelson): Fernando Tatis ($4,500), Xander Bogaerts ($3,800), Juan Soto ($3,500), Manny Machado ($3,000)

I know it seems boring to pick the top four hitters for the Padres now that Tatis is back, but I get the feeling a stack of these four should cash a lot this season in GPPs. Ryne Nelson has gotten off to a nice start, but it's worth noting the Padres have already seen him and tagged him for three earned runs over five innings. Tatis could be one of the lower-rostered player tonight given his salary in his return, but that makes him the most intriguing option of the group.

Cubs vs Dodgers (Grove): Patrick Wisdom ($4,000), Ian Happ ($3,500), Bellinger ($3,300), Seiya Suzuki ($3,200)

This will likely be the most stacked game of the night given the high over/under and I'd rather fade Grove than Jameson Taillon, although he could easily get lit up as well. Another idea here would be to stack the game and not necessarily one team, given that both could put up big numbers. Wisdom has gotten off to an incredible start to the season and Suzuki has 15.7 fantasy points in three of his five starts.

