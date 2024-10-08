MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 8

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

The NLDS resumes for two Game 3's on Tuesday, giving us not much of an opportunity to differentiate lineups. From a betting perspective, the Padres are the biggest favorite on the slate and come with a 4.6 implied run total, with all three other teams projected to score under four runs.

Wind does appear to be blowing out in New York, potentially making Mets and Phillies' bats more enticing.

Pitching

Michael King, SD vs. LAD ($9,900): I'd like to offer two options here, and it's not a hot take to pay for the slate's top pitcher, but that seems to be what the slate dictates. There's ample BvP success in the Phillies-Mets game to fade both of those options, and while Walker Buehler has fared well against the Padres overall, it's been a season-long slump for him and he's priced high enough that I have no interest. Shohei Ohtani has owned King, going 6-for-14 with three homers. The rest of the Dodgers, not so much, going 17-for-84 (.202) with a 30.4 percent strikeout rate. King had a 3.10 ERA against the Dodgers in four regular season outings, fanning 23 across 20.1 frames.

Top Targets

We know this starts with Ohtani ($5,000) and Fernando Tatis ($4,100), who's got three homers and nine hits over his last four games. So who else should be considered?

Trea Turner ($3,700) stands out, going 5-for-16 (.313) off Mets' starter Sean Manaea with a homer. He has seven hits, including two homers, in his last five games and stole two bags in Game 2.

Bargain Bats

The Phillies roster has homered 10 times in 97 at-bats against Manaea, and Nick Castellanos ($3,200) has three of those in 16 chances. He's collected four hits and a long ball in the series' first two games.

With a lefty on the mound for the Mets who will throw bulk innings unless he's pummeled early, key an eye on Philly's lineup card, as there just aren't many truly cheap bats guaranteed to start. Austin Hays ($2,400) stands out if he gets a start.

Gavin Lux ($2,700) quietly has a six-game hitting streak, collecting 10 total knocks, and he makes for a low-risk play at this price even if you're set on using King.

Stack to Consider

Mets vs. Aaron Nola (Phillies): Francisco Lindor ($3,900), Pete Alonso ($3,600), Brandon Nimmo ($3,200)

The division matchup gives us ample familiarity and this trio has fared well off Nola historically. I'm not usually big on chasing power in Alonso, but he's homered five times in 50 at-bats off Nola, adding three doubles and 11 RBI, giving him eight extra-base hits out of 16 against the Phillies' starter (16-for-50, .320). Nimmo is 13-for-52 (.250) with two homers, but has hit safely in eight straight. Lindor hasn't fared as well, just 7-for-33 (.212), so I don't hate fading him given the cost, but he'd make this a 1-2-3 stack, and he continues to be the straw that stirs the drink for the Mets with five multi-hit games in his last nine outings. Nola faced the Mets twice in the regular season, allowing 10 hits and six runs over 13.1 innings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.