MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for World Series Game 2 on Saturday, October 26

I hate to open this column with a disclaimer, but I have to. I've started writing this column out of necessity during the third inning of Game 1, as I've got a 6 a.m. departure time Saturday for a game-day visit for my oldest. It just is what it is. We don't want to lean too much on Game 1 carrying into Game 2, but some Friday success can be worth carrying over. As such, there's some ambiguity in the plays below.

What we do know is Saturday's starts; Carlos Rodon for the Yankees and Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the Dodgers. Current Yankees are just 3-for-24 (.125) off Yamamoto, though striking out only six times. Given that he hasn't topped five innings since June 7, that lack of success shouldn't scare us away. Rodon also has positive overall numbers against the Dodgers lineup, 16-for-81 (.198) with 17 Ks, but there are a few BvP successes we'll want to target.

Based on who I had in this column for Game 1, I'm not seeing many price changes. Anthony Rizzo is up $500, but that's seemingly it. So it's rinse and repeat, or the Yankees throwing a lefty changes interest.

MVP

Aaron Judge, NYY at LAD ($9,000): As I write, Judge is currently 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. Entering Friday, he was 5-for-31 in the postseason. Yamamoto has allowed four homers and 11 hits across 12.1 postseason innings. I don't like to chase power, but this is a spot where I'm interested.

Star

Tommy Edman, LAD vs. NYY ($7,500): I loathe this price point, but it's justified by Edman's postseason success, as he went 11-for-27 in the NLCS with four extra-base hits. Pair that with a 2-for-6 showing off Rodon, and a ridiculous 250 wRC+, .532 wOBA and .471 ISO off lefties as a Dodger, and there's immense upside. The price hopefully keeps him lowly rostered, especially at a multiplier spot. If he again hits ninth, no one will use him, but get on base and turn the lineup over to Ohtani, and he scores runs.

Utility

Enrique Hernandez, LAD vs. NYY ($5,000): Hernandez just seems to feast on the moment in the postseason, tripling and scoring Friday. He's 3-for-6 with three homers off Rodon. Hernandez had a below average 91 wRC+ off lefties in the regular season, but honestly, who cares? At this price, we're probably not seeking stability. The concern is it's an easy/lazy pick that comes with potentially high roster percentages, helping no one win a GPP.

Chris Taylor, LAD vs. NYY ($4,500): Taylor quietly had three hits in his last seven at bats during the NLCS, and is 5-for-9 with a 1.711 OPS against Rodon. That suggests he could be in the lineup and give us a punt play to go with three of the higher-priced bats. That's the only appeal, as he had a paltry 61 wRC+ off lefties during the regular season. I'd personally want more balance in my lineup, but Taylor has potential and is the low point from which we can choose.

Andy Pages, LAD vs. NYY ($5,500): As always, a reminder this column isn't supposed to give you a five-man roster build, but rather choices in different tiers. If you play the top four above, you've got $9,000 for your last roster spot, which allows Juan Soto to slot in. Pages had a .394 wOBA, 157 wRC+ and .163 ISO off lefties in the regular season. He's very attractive if in the lineup.

