MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 19

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Most Mondays tend to be light, but we have most of the league in action on this card. We have 12 games in total, with three of them before 7 EDT. That means we have 18 teams making up the main slate, which is the perfect amount for DFS. What I love about this slate is that we have some great veterans in some sensational spots. With that in mind, let's get started with one of the best southpaws in our sport!

Try our DraftKings MLB Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

Pitching

Robbie Ray, SF vs. KC ($10,000)

Ray has struggled with his control all season, but he's still one of the nastiest pitchers in baseball. The lefty has allowed four runs or fewer in all nine starts, providing a 3.04 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 rate. What's even more impressive is that he's allowed just 34 hits across 50.1 innings, and there's little chance KC gets to him. The Royals rank 26th in wOBA and runs scored, and they play in one of the most spacious parks in baseball. Ray has a career 2.32 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in that pitcher-friendly park.

Luis Castillo, SEA at CWS ($9,500)

Castillo has quietly been one of the best pitchers in baseball since joining Seattle. The righty has a 3.37 ERA and 1.14 WHIP since 2022 and has only struggled in two matchups with Toronto this season. Outside of that, Castillo has compiled a 2.48 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. We're willing to trust that because the White Sox have the worst offense in baseball. Chicago sits last in runs scored, OBP, OPS and xwOBA since the start of last season, with Castillo entering this matchup as a -210 favorite. In his last matchup with the ChiSox, Castillo compiled 33 DraftKings points!

Top Targets

Trea Turner, PHI ($5,900) vs. Kyle Freeland

Turner has been one of the best hitters in baseball over the last decade, and he's on another one of his patented runs right now. The speedster has a .367 AVG and .859 OPS over his last 18 games, averaging 14 DK points per game in that span. His splits are even more impressive, as he sports a .363 OBP and .857 OPS against lefties since the start of last year. That should bode well in Coors Field against the worst pitcher on this slate, something we'll dive into more in the Stacks To Consider section. We also love Turner's BvP numbers against Freeland, posting a .270 AVG and .839 OPS in 40 plate appearances against him.

Lars Nootbaar, STL ($5,000) vs. Keider Montero

Many people might not consider Nootbaar a stud, but this guy has developed into one. He's become the Cards' everyday leadoff hitter, tallying a .372 OBP and .911 OPS across his last nine outings. That's not far off from his .367 OBP for the year, fueled by a .378 OBP and .833 OPS against righties. This is not a right-hander we're worried about either, as Montero maintains a 4.68 ERA and 1.52 WHIP. Don't be afraid to stack St. Louis against this subpar pitcher, with Brendan Donovan ($4,500), Willson Contreras ($3,800) and Alec Burleson ($3,300) looking like the best values to pair with Noot.

Bargain Bats

Royce Lewis, MIN ($4,100) vs. Logan Allen

Don't look at this guy's numbers. Lewis has gotten off to a nightmarish start in his return from the IL, but a hot streak is right around the corner. Despite posting a .263 OBP and .492 OPS in his first 11 games this season, Lewis still has a .264 AVG, .481 SLG and .805 OPS across 163 career games. That potential is even higher against lefties, with Lewis amassing a .349 OBP with the platoon advantage. That's encouraging since Lewis hit his first dinger Sunday and faces a southpaw with a 5.06 xFIP and 1.52 WHIP. It's tough to stack the Twins given how beat up they are, but Ryan Jeffers ($3,600) and Ty France ($3,500) both have the platoon advantage against Allen as well.

Ryan O'Hearn, BAL ($4,100) vs. Quinn Priester

It's been a disastrous season for the O's, but O'Hearn has been a bright spot in a very dark tunnel. This outfielder has been hitting between second and fifth, compiling a .387 OBP and .891 OPS. He's also got a .393 OBP and .929 OPS against right-handers, while registering a .409 OBP and .959 OPS across his last 24 outings. All of the variables are pointing in the right direction, and we didn't even mention that Priester has a 5.18 FIP and 1.56 WHIP.

Stacks to Consider

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups page to find out where each and every hitter slots in!

Phillies at Rockies (Freeland): Kyle Schwarber ($6,400), Turner ($5,900), Bryson Stott ($5,500), Nick Castellanos ($5,200)

You could stack this offense against anyone, but this particular matchup is unfair. Not only do the Phillies get to face a pitcher with a 6.15 ERA and 1.59 WHIP, but they also get to hit in the most hitter-friendly park in baseball. That's why the Rockies rank last in ERA and WHIP, with Philly projected to score six runs in this sensational spot.

Schwarber has been the Phillies' best bat this season, providing a .395 OBP and .968 OPS. You might be worried about using him against a lefty, but Schwarbs has a .446 OBP and 1.158 OPS against them this season. Stott has the platoon advantage against Freeland and is projected to hit leadoff for the highest-projected offense on this slate. Castellanos also hits from the right side, collecting a .883 OPS against southpaws since 2023.

Diamondbacks at Dodgers (Landon Knack): Corbin Carroll ($6,200), Josh Naylor ($4,500), Eugenio Suarez ($4,400), Pavin Smith ($4,000)

This might be hard to believe, but Arizona is the highest-scoring team since the start of last season. Many people would expect their opposition Monday to hold that title, but that disrespect bleeds into their salaries and typically makes the D'Backs one of the best stacks on a slate. They become particularly intriguing when they face a pitcher like Knack, with the L.A. righty registering a 5.89 ERA and 1.53 WHIP.

If we stack Arizona, Carroll has to be the foundation piece. The MVP candidate has a .285 AVG and .959 OPS with 14 homers and nine steals. He's also got the platoon advantage against Knack, posting a 1.047 OPS against righties this year. As for Naylor, he has a .372 OBP and .868 OPS across his last 35 games. Suarez is also one of the league leaders with 14 bombs, while Smith has a .422 OBP and .955 OPS against righties this year.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.