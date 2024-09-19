Cubs vs Nationals Best Bets and more Expert MLB Picks Today

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Thursday, September 19

Thursday's 12-game slate comes with plenty of early start times. Let's focus on the six evening games and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 56-40 (+5.66 units)

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Best Bets

The Mets have a significant starting pitching advantage in this matchup. They will start Luis Severino, who has given up three or fewer runs in five of his last six starts. He faced the Phillies in his last outing, giving up three runs over six innings in Philadelphia. This rematch will come at home, which works even more in his favor. He has given up two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts at home.

Starting for the Phillies will be Taijuan Walker, who was recently moved to the bullpen because of his struggles. He didn't exactly turn things around in the role, giving up five runs (four earned) over eight innings. For the season, he has a 6.29 ERA and a 6.34 FIP. Let's take the bullpens out of the equation and take the Mets on the money line for the first five innings.

One of the reasons why Walker has struggled so much is that he has given up 2.3 HR/9. That makes Pete Alonso a difficult matchup for him. Alonso has a .226 ISO this year, including a .245 ISO a home. He is also on a heater right now, hitting 10-for-24 (.417) with two home runs, six RBI and five runs scored over his last six games. Let's also take Alonso to go over 1.5 combined hits, runs and RBI.

MLB Picks for New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Mets First 5 Innings ML (-154) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Pete Alonso Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Best Bets

The Nationals are coming off a series in which they were swept in three games on the road against the Mets. They are only 32-45 on the road this season and will be in a difficult spot with Patrick Corbin on the mound Thursday. He has as respectable 1.26 WHIP at home this season, but he has a 1.74 WHIP on the road.

The Cubs are just 38-40 on the road, but they are 39-35 at home. They will start Javier Assad, who has given up more than three runs just one time over his last 11 outings. He did face the Nationals in August, giving up three runs over six innings. Plenty of juice comes with picking the Cubs to win this game, but it is still an appealing wager.

MLB Picks for Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals

Cubs ML (-170) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap