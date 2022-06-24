This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Expert Picks Tonight: Free MLB Bets for Friday, June 24

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 2-3 -1.35

Season Record:97-94-1 +21.58

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

I will continue to ride the Yankees, especially at home and it pains me to say it as a Red Sox fan, but they are 17-3 in their last 20 and 30-7 at home. The value comes in that the opposing pitcher is Justin Verlander, but I will still look at the Yankees especially after their come-from-behind win last night. This team can get to any bullpen and I expect the same tonight. With Luis Severino on the mound for the Yankees, I also like a low-scoring game in the F5. Shop around for a 4 on the F5 total, as I have seen some 3.5s.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Yankees

Yankees -130 for 1.3 RW buck (DraftKings)

Astros/Yankees under 4 runs F5 for 1.15 RW buck (DraftKings)

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

There is a disparity between both teams, but there is an equal difference between starting pitchers. I will lean on the home pitcher in a low run-scoring environment. Sandy Alcantara has been unhittable over his last seven starts with a 0.95 ERA, 53 strikeouts, and 9 walks. He faced the Mets on June 19th going 8 innings while allowing 2 earned runs.

Alcantara goes deep into games, so I am not worried about the Mets team total for the full game, but if you wanted to go under on F5 or F7, I'd back that. Taijuan Walker has had two consecutive strong starts going 12.2 innings, with 19 strikeouts to just two walks, and allowing two earned runs. I'm all over any under plays here tonight so even if you went under 7 or 7.5 for the game, I would back that also.

MLB Best Bets for Mets at Marlins

Marlins -0.5 F5 for 1.08 RW buck (FanDuel -108)

Mets under 3 runs for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +106)

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians

Both teams are on strong runs over the last 20 games, with the Red Sox 16-4 and the Guardians 15-5. The key here is the edge in starting pitching and in offense on the Red Sox side. Nick Pivetta is 6-1 with a 2.06 ERA in his last 7 starts, while Cal Quantrill is 3-3 with a 3.92 ERA. The Red Sox typically score more runs at home, so there is a little bit of risk going with their team total over in this spot.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Guardians

Red Sox -1.5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +140)

Red Sox over 4.5 runs for 1.02 RW buck (FanDuel -102)

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.