MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Another top prospect is slated to make his major-league debut this weekend, as the Blue Jays will call up Gabriel Moreno during their weekend series against Detroit. Several starting pitchers have also been effective at limiting runs recently in spite of lackluster strikeout numbers, while there are some widely available relievers who have earned more high-leverage opportunities in the last week.

Starting Pitcher

Edward Cabrera, Marlins: Although Cabrera has given up six walks in 12 innings in his first two major league starts this season, he's posted a 14 percent swinging-strike rate while giving up just one run. The right-hander has been rewarded with two wins, and it seems likely that he'll at least make several more turns through the rotation since Jesus Luzardo and Cody Poteet haven't yet resumed throwing. The 24-year-old posted a 5.81 ERA in 26.1 innings in seven big-league starts last year but has been much more effective in a limited sample this year. FAAB: $12

Ross Stripling, Blue Jays: Stripling rejoined Toronto's rotation Monday against the Royals and allowed just one hit while striking out two in five scoreless innings to earn the win. He reclaimed a starting role after Hyun Jin Ryu was placed on the injured list, and the Blue Jays reportedly expect Ryu to miss extended time. While a better idea of Ryu's return timetable likely will be revealed after he receives additional medical opinions, Stripling should have an extended run in the starting rotation. The right-hander has posted a 1.93 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 14 innings in his last seven appearances and has increased fantasy value now that he's starting once again. FAAB: $7

Michael Wacha, Red Sox: Wacha had mixed results in May, but he pitched a shutout Monday against the struggling Angels to earn his first win since May 3. The right-hander allowed five runs in 4.1 innings against the White Sox on May 26 but has been much more effective recently, giving up just one unearned run in 14.2 innings in his last two starts. Wacha has a lackluster 17.4 percent strikeout rate, and his 3.76 FIP suggests that some of his success can be attributed to luck. However, he has a 1.99 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 49.2 innings over nine starts this year and is worth rostering while he's successfully limiting runs. FAAB: $6

Josiah Gray, Nationals: Gray had a rough start against the Dodgers on May 24, as he allowed seven runs in three innings to take the loss. However, he's bounced back since then by allowing just three runs in 16 innings in his last three starts. The right-hander was forced to settle for a no-decision Wednesday against the Marlins, but he struck out six in five scoreless innings. Gray has certainly shown signs of inconsistency this year but has been a strong contributor in recent outings. FAAB: $6

Graham Ashcraft, Reds: Ashcraft has logged quality starts in each of his last three outings, and he allowed just one run in 19.1 innings while picking up three wins. The 24-year-old has a 97.4 mph average fastball but has a strikeout rate of just 14.3 percent. He's been more effective at limiting hard contact, which has helped him post a 1.14 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 23.2 innings in his first four big-league starts. Although Ashcraft's lack of strikeouts signals that his results might be unsustainable, he at least presents a decent short-term option for fantasy managers hoping to improve ratios. FAAB: $5

Dakota Hudson, Cardinals: Like some of the other starting pitchers on the list, Hudson doesn't have strong strikeout numbers but has been effective at limiting run production early in the season. In his last three outings, the right-hander posted a 0.96 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 18.2 innings. However, his 14.2 percent strikeout rate is the lowest of his career. Although Hudson has struggled to induce swings and misses, he lines up for a favorable matchup against the Reds this weekend and has had strong ratios recently. FAAB: $3

Relief Pitcher

Tanner Rainey, Nationals: Rainey was charged with a blown save Wednesday against the Marlins when he gave up two runs (one earned) in a third of an inning, but he went 4-for-4 on save chances in his previous five appearances, so it seems likely that he'll remain in the mix for ninth-inning work. The right-hander has a 17.4 percent swinging-strike rate, and he's struck out 27.8 percent of the batters he's faced while converting seven of 10 save chances this year. The Nationals used a committee-based approach for closing duties earlier in the season, but Rainey has been the team's preferred option recently. FAAB: $9

Diego Castillo, Mariners: Although Paul Sewald appeared to be Seattle's top closer last week, Castillo has been used in high-leverage situations recently, picking up two saves and two wins in his last four outings. The right-hander has tossed eight scoreless innings in his last seven appearances and has improved to a 5.57 ERA this season after struggling during the first half of May. It's certainly possible that the Mariners continue to utilize a ninth-inning committee, but Castillo has had his fair share of save opportunities the last few days. FAAB: $7

Colin Poche, Rays: The Rays have used a closer-by-committee approach this season, but Poche has been a solid contributor for counting stats recently, picking up three saves, two wins and a hold over his last six outings while posting a 1.69 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 5.1 innings during that time. The 28-year-old's 20.5 percent strikeout rate this year isn't as high as his 34.8 percent in 2019 before he underwent Tommy John surgery, but he has a stellar 1.47 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 18.1 innings in 20 relief appearances for the Rays this year, and he's been firmly in the mix for high-leverage work recently. FAAB: $6

Tanner Scott, Marlins: Scott had trouble limiting runs late last month, as he gave up five runs in 2.2 innings in his final three appearances in May. However, he's been much more effective in his first three outings this month, allowing just one unearned run while striking out six in three innings to earn a save and two wins. Scott has earned just two saves this season, but he has a 34.1 percent strikeout rate and has been entrusted with more high-leverage opportunities recently. FAAB: $5

Catcher

Gabriel Moreno, Blue Jays: Moreno is one of the top prospects in baseball, and the Blue Jays announced Wednesday he will join the major-league club at some point during the team's weekend series in Detroit. The 22-year-old homered just once in 35 games at Triple-A Buffalo to begin the season, but he had a strong .323/.377/.406 batting line with 23 RBIs, 18 runs and two stolen bases during that time. Since Danny Jansen is on the injured list with a fractured bone in his left hand near his pinky finger, Moreno should have plenty of chances to earn playing time even though Alejandro Kirk remains healthy. FAAB: $9

Cal Raleigh, Mariners: Raleigh has served as Seattle's clear top option behind the dish recently, and his power potential has been on full display the last week. He went 6-for-20 with three homers, a double, seven RBIs, four runs, a walk and four strikeouts the last six games. The switch hitter has started against just three left-handed pitchers this season but has lived up to his potential recently after he had a .525 slugging percentage in the minors in the last three seasons. FAAB: $5

First Base

Joey Votto, Reds: Votto had a slow start to the season but is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak in which he slashed .320/.433/.800 with three homers, three doubles, 10 RBIs and eight runs. The 38-year-old has been Cincinnati's everyday cleanup hitter and has earned the role after turning things around at the plate following his absence due to the league's COVID-19 protocols. Votto was testing some adjustments to his approach at the plate prior to his multi-week absence, and he's reaped the rewards of those tweaks now that he's back. FAAB: $6

Garrett Cooper, Marlins: Cooper missed one game with an intercostal injury last week but has posted multi-hit performances in all five of his games since returning to the field. In those five matchups, he hit .522 with a homer, two doubles, four RBIs and two runs. The 31-year-old has homered just four times this season but has recorded seven extra-base hits in his last 11 games. Cooper has carved out an everyday role in the top half of the Marlins' order and has certainly been swinging a hot bat recently. FAAB: $5

Second Base

Bryson Stott, Phillies: Stott is one of the Phillies' top prospects, but he had a slow start to the season offensively and was ultimately sent down for a few weeks between late April and early May. However, he's generated some more production recently, reaching base in six of the last seven games while slashing .385/.429/.808 with three homers, two doubles, 10 runs, eight RBIs and a stolen base during that time. The 24-year-old is still hitting just .188 this season but has shown considerable improvement recently. FAAB: $7

Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays: Espinal has been moved around the lineup the last month, but he's gotten into a rhythm at the plate recently by tallying hits in seven of the last eight games. Over that span, he hit .424 with three homers, three doubles, nine RBIs and six runs. The 27-year-old hit .311 last year, and his batting average has trended upward the last week. Espinal isn't known as a strong source of power, but he's a player that can help improve ratios while producing some runs. FAAB: $4

Third Base

Eduardo Escobar, Mets: Escobar has racked up three multi-hit performances in the last six games, and he hit for the cycle during Monday's win over the Padres. The last six games, the 33-year-old hit .417 with two homers, a triple, two doubles, eight RBIs and five runs. Escobar has plenty of power potential, as he topped 20 home runs in each of the last four full seasons. He has a 1.019 OPS in his last nine games and has displayed plenty of on-base and power abilities recently. FAAB: $8

Jon Berti, Marlins: Berti has reached base safely in eight consecutive games, and although he's logged just two extra-base hits during that time, he's showed off plenty of speed with five stolen bases in those eight matchups. The 32-year-old hasn't had a consistent position in the batting order recently but has a .812 OPS with two homers, 17 runs, six RBIs and nine steals in 28 games this year. While Berti hasn't been a reliable source of RBIs, he can provide assistance for fantasy managers looking for runs and steals. FAAB: $7

Shortstop

Luis Garcia, Nationals: Garcia was called up by the Nationals last week after the team struggled to get much production from the shortstop position, and he's hit .333 with a homer, two doubles, six RBIs and two runs over seven games since joining the major-league club, and he's recorded multiple hits in three of the last four matchups. The 22-year-old batted .314/.368/.531 in 42 games in the minors to begin the season, and he should have the opportunity to maintain regular playing time for the Nationals, even after Alcides Escobar is cleared to return from the injured list. FAAB: $7

Kyle Farmer, Reds: After missing some time in May due to general soreness, Farmer has started 12 of the last 13 matchups and has batted .390/.468/.732 with four homers, two doubles, 15 RBIs, nine runs and two stolen bases during that time. The 31-year-old doesn't run as much as some of his counterparts at shortstop, but he has four steals in 2022, which matches his career high in a season. Farmer leads the Reds with 32 RBIs and has been particularly effective at the plate since moving past his soreness from May. FAAB: $5

Outfield

Tommy Pham, Reds: Pham was suspended last week after a pregame incident stemming from a fantasy football disagreement, but he's been productive at the plate since returning to action. He's started the last seven games and has batted .292/.400/.583 with two homers, a double, six runs, five RBIs and a stolen base during that time. Pham's 23.8 percent strikeout rate this year is his highest since 2018, but he's made good contact early in the season and has picked up right where he left off following his suspension. FAAB: $8

Jack Suwinski, Pirates: Suwinski experienced some growing pains early in his career after being called up by the Pirates in late April, but he's reached base in each of his last nine games while batting .375/.429/.625 with two homers, two doubles, six runs, four RBIs and a stolen base during that time. The 23-year-old leads National League rookies with seven home runs after going yard 19 times in the minors last year. Suwinski has earned consistent playing time and has decent power and on-base abilities. FAAB: $5

Lane Thomas, Nationals: Thomas has split time in center field for most of the season, but he's started five consecutive games this week. He went hitless in Wednesday's loss to Miami but had multi-hit performances in each of his four prior appearances, including a three-homer game Friday. In the last five matchups, he hit .391 with three home runs, two doubles, six runs and four RBIs. While Thomas hasn't been particularly effective at driving in runs recently, he's displayed strong on-base abilities and has six homers, 22 RBIs and 16 runs over 48 games to begin the season. FAAB: $4