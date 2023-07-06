MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Kenta Maeda , Twins: Maeda had a disastrous start in late April before landing on the injured list with a triceps injury, an ailment that forced him to miss nearly two months. However, he was activated in late June and has posted a 1.59 ERA, 21:5 K:BB and 0.94 WHIP in 17 innings over three starts since then. The right-hander has picked up two wins during that time while displaying increased velocity, an encouraging sign after his velocity was down early in the year. Maeda hasn't missed a beat since returning and has returned to fantasy relevance. FAAB: $8

In the days leading up to the All-Star break, fantasy managers have an opportunity to find production from several under-the-radar players who have been riding hot streaks over the past few weeks. Among the considerations, the Orioles recently called up another prospect, while Alek Manoah will be returning to the majors this week following a solid showing at the Double-A level. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

In the days leading up to the All-Star break, fantasy managers have an opportunity to find production from several under-the-radar players who have been riding hot streaks over the past few weeks. Among the considerations, the Orioles recently called up another prospect, while Alek Manoah will be returning to the majors this week following a solid showing at the Double-A level. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda, Twins: Maeda had a disastrous start in late April before landing on the injured list with a triceps injury, an ailment that forced him to miss nearly two months. However, he was activated in late June and has posted a 1.59 ERA, 21:5 K:BB and 0.94 WHIP in 17 innings over three starts since then. The right-hander has picked up two wins during that time while displaying increased velocity, an encouraging sign after his velocity was down early in the year. Maeda hasn't missed a beat since returning and has returned to fantasy relevance. FAAB: $8

Tommy Henry, Diamondbacks: Henry struggled during his first two starts in June, but has settled down since then, posting quality starts in three of his past four outings while picking up two wins during that time. Across those four appearances, he's logged a 1.48 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 24.1 innings. The southpaw has a lackluster 16.3 percent strikeout rate, but he's had stellar ratios in recent weeks and has a 5-1 record this season. Fantasy managers who have strikeout production from other pitchers could find value in Henry's ratios. FAAB: $6

Alek Manoah, Blue Jays: Manoah had a stellar 2.24 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 31 starts in 2022, but was much less effective early in 2023, posting a 6.36 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over 13 starts before being optioned to the Florida Complex League to work on his mechanics last month. He's made two starts since then, as he was hit hard for 11 runs in 2.2 innings in rookie ball before allowing one run while striking out 10 in five innings at the Double-A level Sunday. The right-hander will rejoin the major-league club Friday for a final start before the All-Star break, and while he'll have a favorable matchup against the Tigers, his results are difficult to predict due to his inconsistency this season. He's at least worth a speculative pickup in leagues where he's available, but FAAB bids will depend on personal confidence levels. Manoah has proven in the past to have the talent to succeed in the big leagues, but I'm still rolling with a cautious bid given the inconsistency he's shown at every level this season. FAAB: $6

Ryne Nelson, Diamondbacks: Another Diamondbacks starter who has had recent success is Nelson, who struggled during some outings in June but has turned things around over his past two starts. The right-hander has generated back-to-back quality starts, posting a 1.26 ERA and 0.63 WHIP in 14.1 innings. Nelson has been inconsistent throughout the season, and his 16.5 percent strikeout rate leaves much to be desired. However, he's riding a hot streak ahead of the All-Star break and should at least be considered in slightly deeper leagues. FAAB: $4

Relief Pitcher

Scott McGough, Diamondbacks: McGough has been used in plenty of high-leverage situations this season, and he's converted five of his six save opportunities over his past seven appearances. He held the opposition scoreless in six of those outings, with his only hiccup coming when he gave up three runs against the Rays in a blown save last week. However, the 33-year-old was used in a save situation over the weekend and has tossed 2.1 scoreless innings over his past two appearances. McGough has a 30.1 percent strikeout rate and has solid fantasy upside as long as he's entrusted with save situations. FAAB: $8

Adbert Alzolay, Cubs: The Cubs haven't had many save situations in recent weeks, but Alzolay has still been utilized as the team's ninth-inning option when needed. He blew a save against the Brewers on Tuesday by giving up two runs in 1.1 innings, but he converted the save a night later by tossing a scoreless ninth inning. Outside of his stumbles in his first two July appearances, Alzolay has had sustained success over the past month and a half, posting a 1.98 ERA, 20:2 K:BB and 0.95 WHIP in 13.2 innings over his past 13 outings. The right-hander has been one of the most reliable pitchers in the Cubs' bullpen and should continue to see most of the save opportunities for the team. FAAB: $7

Trevor May, Athletics: The Athletics have strung together several wins over the past few weeks, and May has benefitted from the team's success. He's picked up three saves and a hold over his past five appearances, posting a 1.69 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 5.1 innings. The right-hander's underlying stats aren't particularly encouraging, as his average velocity is down, and he has a strikeout rate of just 17.6 percent while posting an 18.5 percent walk rate. However, he appears to be the Athletics' clear top closer at this point and has fantasy value as a result. FAAB: $5

Catcher

Blake Sabol, Giants: Sabol has seen his fair share of playing behind the dish this year, but can also play left field, allowing him to see consistent time in the Giants' lineup. The 25-year-old has swung a hot bat recently, going 6-for-20 with three homers, a double, eight RBI and four runs over his past six matchups. While he snapped his five-game hitting streak Tuesday against the Mariners and got a day off Wednesday, his recent results have been encouraging. Sabol is in the strong side of a platoon, but still sees plenty of playing time and has had solid results recently. FAAB: $3

First Base

Luke Raley, Rays: Raley has been a solid source of counting stats over the past week and a half, and he's reached base safely in seven of the past eight games. During that time, he's slashed .296/.424/.704 with three home runs, two doubles, nine runs, eight RBI and a steal. The 28-year-old remains in the strong side of a platoon, but has mainly hit in the top half of the Rays' lineup recently and has been a solid fantasy contributor in multiple areas. FAAB: $6

Second Base

Mauricio Dubon, Astros: Dubon has crossed the plate with ease in recent matchups, as he's recorded runs in nine of the past 11 games. During that time, he's slashed .302/.333/.512 with a homer, a triple, four doubles, 10 runs and six RBI. The 28-year-old already has 46 runs this year and is on pace to double his previous career-high mark in the category. Dubon has had decent ratios and is a consideration for fantasy managers seeking runs. FAAB: $3

Tony Kemp, Athletics: Kemp has had trouble reaching base consistently early in 2023, but he's recorded hits in five of the past six games, including multi-hit performances in four of the past five matchups. Over the past six games, he's hit .333 with two triples, six runs, five RBI and four stolen bases. The 31-year-old has stolen just eight bags over 69 games this year, but he's seemingly had the green light in recent matchups. Kemp profiles more as a short-term option at this point, but he's been a decent source of runs, RBI and steals recently. FAAB: $2

Third Base

Maikel Garcia, Royals: Garcia has had a few surges in production over the past several weeks, and he's in the midst of a six-game hitting streak that includes four multi-hit performances. During that streak, he's slashed .565/.600/.739 with a homer, a double, six runs, three RBI and two steals. After mainly hitting near the heart of the order earlier in the year, the 23-year-old has moved to the leadoff spot over the past five matchups and has crossed the plate more with his new role. Garcia's main strength recently has been his ratios, but he still has some solid counting stats. FAAB: $5

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees: Kiner-Falefa has reached base safely in eight consecutive games, slashing .393/.457/.571 with a homer, two doubles, seven runs, six RBI and a stolen base. The 28-year-old has had an up-and-down season and doesn't hit for much power, but he's had decent ratios in recent weeks and has also had solid run production over the past few games. Kiner-Falefa's long-term outlook is somewhat murky, but he's a decent streaming option heading into the All-Star break. FAAB: $2

Shortstop

Nick Gonzales, Pirates: Gonzales was called up by the Pirates on June 23 and went hitless in his first three big-league games, but he's been much more successful at the plate recently. He's recorded hits in seven of the past nine matchups, including multi-hit performances in the past four games. Over the past nine games, the 24-year-old has hit .419 with two homers, a triple, three doubles, nine RBI and seven runs. Gonzales should continue to see plenty of playing time while Ji Hwan Bae is on the injured list with an ankle injury, and the former could continue to see playing time after the All-Star break as long as he continues to swing a hot bat. FAAB: $5

Outfield

Colton Cowser, Orioles: Cowser made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Yankees and has an opportunity to see playing time over the next few days while Autin Hays deals with a hip injury. While Cowser may not be an immediate everyday player once Hays is healthy, the former earned his call-up by slashing .330/.459/.537 with 10 homers, 54 runs, 40 RBI and seven stolen bases at Triple-A Norfolk. The 23-year-old is among the team's top prospects and will presumably be able to force his way into the Orioles' lineup relatively consistently as long as his success at the plate translates to the big-league level. FAAB: $15

Jack Suwinski, Pirates: Suwinski went cold at the plate over most of the second half of June, but he's had a significant uptick in production over the past week and a half. Over the past nine games, he's slashed .370/.553/.852 with four home runs, a double, 11 RBI, nine runs and a steal. The 24-year-old's .235 batting average this season isn't encouraging, especially when considering his 30.9 percent strikeout rate. However, he's on pace to surpass his marks from the 2022 campaign, as he's already generated 19 homers, 46 RBI, 39 runs and seven stolen bases over 76 games in 2023. Suwinski has been slightly a boom-or-bust player this year, but he's had solid results as the All-Star break approaches. FAAB: $8

Jarren Duran, Red Sox: Although Duran has a 27.5 percent strikeout rate this season, he's reached base consistently with a .309 batting average on the year. He's been especially dominant over the past two weeks, hitting .452 with a homer, a triple, five doubles, seven runs, five stolen bases and three RBI over his past nine games. The 26-year-old hasn't played every day and isn't a reliable power source, but has had decent counting stats in other areas while providing solid ratios. FAAB: $5

Corey Julks, Astros: Julks has had relatively consistent playing time since mid-June and has swung a hot bat in recent weeks, slashing .396/.473/.521 with a homer, three doubles, 11 runs, six RBI and four stolen bases over his past 13 games. The 27-year-old hasn't displayed consistent power, but he's hitting .279 with 34 runs, 28 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 2023. As long as he can maintain consistent at-bats, Julks can be a decent contributor for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $3

Travis Jankowski, Rangers: Jankowski has struggled to find consistent playing time early this season, but he's been in the lineup more over the past week. He's responded with three multi-hit performances over his past six games, and he's gone 9-for-19 with a homer, a double, seven RBI, three runs and two steals. Jankowski has hit .325 over 51 games this year and at least represents a streaming consideration for those in deeper leagues while he has consistent playing time. FAAB: $2