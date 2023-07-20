MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

The race for the NL Central remains hotly contested following the All-Star break, and the Reds and Pirates announced a bevy of high-profile call-ups Sunday evening to help fuel their second-half postseason pushes. In addition to these young stars, plenty of veterans have performed well in the week after the All-Star break, including two new closers that have emerged recently. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen, Guardians: Allen was sent down in late June after he had up-and-down results during his first stint in the majors, but he rejoined the Guardians on Tuesday and struck out eight in five scoreless innings. The 24-year-old may still struggle with some inconsistency down the stretch, but he showcased his upside Tuesday. He has a 3.21 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 13 big-league starts this year and warrants fantasy consideration now that he's back in Cleveland. FAAB: $7

Nick Pivetta, Red Sox: Although Pivetta has continued to work as a bulk reliever in recent outings, he's reclaimed a rotational role while working behind an opener in a more structured setting. The right-hander has performed well over his last two appearances, allowing just three runs (two earned) while striking out 21 in 11 innings to earn back-to-back wins. While he'll continue to follow an opener Sunday against the Mets, Pivetta has been a solid fantasy contributor recently. FAAB: $6

Jose Quintana, Mets: Quintana missed the first half of the season after he underwent surgery on his rib cage in March, but he recently made five rehab appearances and will make his Mets debut Thursday against the White Sox. He gave up five runs in 4.1 innings during his most recent outing, but posted a 2.38 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 11.1 innings over his previous four appearances. The 34-year-old posted a career-best 2.93 ERA over 32 starts between the Pirates and Cardinals last year, and has some fantasy appeal if he can come close to those results in 2023. FAAB: $6

Michael Lorenzen, Tigers: Lorenzen wasn't particularly sharp during his final start in June, but he's tossed 11.2 scoreless innings over two starts in July en route to back-to-back wins. The right-hander has held opponents under three runs in four of his last five outings, posting a 2.60 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 27.2 innings. Lorenzen has a 4-6 record and a lackluster 19.5 percent strikeout rate this season, but he's been a solid source of ratios in recent outings. FAAB: $5

Hyun Jin Ryu, Blue Jays: Ryu has spent the start of the year recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he's been on a rehab assignment in recent weeks and has posted a 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in 12 innings over three outings. He's expected to throw approximately 80 pitches at Triple-A Buffalo on Friday and could rejoin the Blue Jays sometime next week. The southpaw has posted a 4.55 ERA over 37 starts between 2021 and 2022, but he has some fantasy appeal for the second half of 2023 if he can perform well upon his return. FAAB: $4

Brandon Bielak, Astros: Bielak was sent to the minors in mid-June after a string of rough starts, but he's performed well since returning to the majors in early July. Over three appearances since rejoining the Astros, he's posted a 1.02 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 17.2 innings. The right-hander has picked up just one quality start over his last three outings, but he should at least have a secure rotation spot over the next few weeks until Jose Urquidy is cleared to return from his shoulder injury. FAAB: $3

Relief Pitcher

Kevin Ginkel, Diamondbacks: Scott McGough has served as the Diamondbacks' closer for most of the season, but he's struggled over two appearances following the All-Star break. Ginkel has stepped up recently, picking up saves in his last two outings. Although Ginkel didn't have any saves before the past few days, he appears to be the top option for closing duties in Arizona's bullpen for now. The right-hander has been relatively effective with a 2.39 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 37.2 innings this year, and he has increased fantasy value as long as he's drawing save chances. FAAB: $5

Kyle Finnegan, Nationals: While Hunter Harvey has established himself as the Nationals' closer for most of the year, he landed on the injured list with a right elbow strain recently, thrusting Finnegan into a closing role. In his first appearance after Harvey was placed on the IL, Finnegan struck out three in 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save. Finnegan has converted 12 of 19 save opportunities this year, and while it's unclear how long Harvey will be on the injured list, the former has fantasy appeal as long as he's in a closing role. FAAB: $4

Catcher

Endy Rodriguez, Pirates: Rodriguez was called up by the Pirates on Monday and has seen playing time in the bottom third of the lineup over the past few days. The 23-year-old has gone just 1-for-9 with a run and seven strikeouts since debuting, but he performed well at Triple-A Indianapolis early in the year, slashing .268/.356/.419 with six homers, 54 runs, 38 RBI and four steals over 67 games. As long as he musters some production at the plate in the majors, Rodriguez should have plenty of opportunities to enter the lineup for the Pirates. FAAB: $7

First Base

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Reds: The Reds have several exciting young players in their system, and Encarnacion-Strand was their latest top prospect to make his major-league debut this week. He's performed well over a limited sample with Cincinnati, going 3-for-9 with a homer, three RBI and two runs. Although the Reds have gotten solid production from players at the corner infield spots this year, Encarnacion-Strand has some defensive versatility and should see regular playing time at the big-league level. The 23-year-old had a 1.042 OPS with 20 homers, 65 runs, 62 RBI and two stolen bases over 67 Triple-A games this year and has plenty of fantasy upside for the second half of the 2023 campaign. Fantasy managers should be prepared to spend plenty of FAAB to acquire him if he's still available. FAAB: $28

Alex Kirilloff, Twins: Kirilloff has largely underwhelmed to begin his major-league career, but he's been hot to begin the second half of the 2023 campaign, going 8-for-17 with three homers, a triple, a double, nine RBI and five runs over the past four games. The 25-year-old has been the Twins' primary first baseman recently and is on pace to set career-high marks in several categories, as he's hitting .285 with seven homers, 27 RBI and 21 runs in 2023. Kirilloff is a solid streaming candidate who should be able to maintain regular at-bats down the stretch. FAAB: $4

Second Base

Edouard Julien, Twins: Julien was productive heading into the All-Star break, and he's remained effective following the layoff. Across his last 10 games, he's posted a 1.690 OPS with five home runs, three doubles, 10 runs, seven RBI and a stolen base. Julien has had a few encouraging bursts of production this year, and while his current surge is likely unsustainable for the remainder of the season, he should still see fairly regular playing time near the top of the Twins' lineup. FAAB: $6

Third Base

Wilmer Flores, Giants: Flores has had little trouble reaching base in recent matchups, and he's had six multi-hit performances over the last 10 games. During that time, he's hit .459 with three home runs, four doubles, seven runs and six RBI. The 31-year-old has hit mainly near the top of the Giants' order recently, but his counting stats have been slightly underwhelming compared to his ratios. However, Flores has been a reliable on-base option recently and has some power and run-producing abilities. FAAB: $4

Patrick Wisdom, Cubs: Wisdom hasn't been an everyday player for the Cubs since returning from the injured list in early July, but he's been productive when on the field. Over the last four games, he's gone 4-for-10 with three homers, six RBI and four runs while also drawing three walks. The 31-year-old is hitting just .200 this season, but he's homered 17 times over 65 games and has had several power surges throughout the year. He should be able to maintain fairly regular playing time down the stretch and is a solid fantasy option for those looking for power. FAAB: $4

Shortstop

Liover Peguero, Pirates: Peguero and Endy Rodriguez were two big-name prospects called up by the Pirates on Monday, and neither has performed particularly well early in their MLB careers. Peguero has been in the starting lineup on two occasions and has gone 0-for-6 with five strikeouts. Despite his struggles over a limited sample, Peguero showcased a well-rounded skill set in the minors this year, slashing .256/.330/.458 with 13 homers, 54 runs, 38 RBI and 21 steals over 76 games between the Double-A and Triple-A clubs. If the 22-year-old can overcome his growing pains, he could be a well-rounded fantasy contributor. FAAB: $12

Outfield

Chas McCormick, Astros: McCormick has been a reliable contributor since the start of July, as he's recorded hits in 10 of his past 12 games and has slashed .405/.490/.857 with five homers, a triple, two doubles, 14 RBI, 11 runs and a steal during that time. The 28-year-old has been moved around the Astros' lineup, but it's been encouraging to see him have sustained success in recent weeks. If he can maintain some production in the coming weeks and months, he could be a well-rounded fantasy asset. FAAB: $8

Andrew Benintendi, White Sox: Benintendi missed the White Sox' final two games before the All-Star break due to a wrist injury, but he's been back in action following the layoff. He's recorded hits in all five games since Chicago returned to play, hitting .455 with a double, seven runs, five RBI and two stolen bases. The 29-year-old has homered just once in 2023, but he's been a decent contributor in other areas. Fantasy managers who get plenty of power elsewhere in their lineups could bolster some other categories with Benintendi. FAAB: $7

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers: Carpenter has seen regular playing time as the Tigers' cleanup man recently and has performed well, slashing .308/.386/.667 with four home runs, a triple, 13 RBI and seven runs over his last 12 games. The 25-year-old doesn't steal bases, but he's had solid production in other categories over 53 major-league matchups this year. Carpenter is a decent streaming consideration at this point and could provide some long-term value, especially in deeper leagues. FAAB: $4

Trent Grisham, Padres: Grisham is hitting just .218 this season, but he's reached base safely in nine consecutive matchups, slashing .323/.417/.677 with two home runs, five doubles, eight RBI, six runs and two stolen bases. Despite his lackluster season-long batting average, the 26-year-old has been an everyday player near the bottom of the Padres' lineup and has logged double-digit homers for a fourth consecutive season and double-digit steals for the third time in the past four years. While he's unlikely to provide long-term help in ratios, Grisham could help fantasy managers with counting stats down the stretch. FAAB: $3

Mike Tauchman, Cubs: Tauchman has served as the Cubs' leadoff hitter against right-handed pitchers in recent weeks, but he's still been able to consistently drive in runs. Over his last nine games, he's slashed .313/.421/.625 with two homers, four doubles, 12 RBI and nine runs. Manager David Ross has given Tauchman plenty of playing time this year, and while he's had some cold spells, the 32-year-old is at least worth streaming in deeper leagues at this point. FAAB: $3