MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Logan Allen , Guardians: Allen had a pair of rough starts at the end of July, but turned things around over the first half of August. He's posted quality starts in two of his last three outings, generating a 2-1 record with a 1.59 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 17 innings. The southpaw has had a few inconsistent stretches throughout the season, but he's a solid source of ratios when he has hot streaks, including his current one. Especially while pitching in the lackluster AL Central down the stretch, Allen has a chance to provide fantasy value for the rest of the year. FAAB: $7

With August more than halfway over, several players who were traded ahead of the deadline have settled in with their new teams, while plenty of other players have experienced a surge in production in recent weeks. The fantasy season is entering the final stretch, so it's important for managers to maximize production at this point in the year to get a late-season boost. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Chase Silseth, Angels: Silseth has served as a starter for the Angels since the All-Star break, and although he's appeared to be in danger of losing his rotation spot in recent weeks, he's maintained a starting role due to his solid results combined with the struggles of some other Angels starters. Over his last four starts, he's logged a 3-0 record and has had double-digit strikeouts on two occasions. During that time, he's posted a 1.59 ERA, 31:5 K:BB and 0.88 WHIP in 22.2 innings. If Silseth can retain a rotation spot, he has the potential to be a well-rounded contributor over the final month-and-a-half of the season. FAAB: $7

Mike Clevinger, White Sox: Clevinger has been relatively effective since returning to action in late July, and he's posted quality starts in back-to-back outings. Over his last four starts, he's logged a 1.57 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 23 innings. The 32-year-old was inconsistent before his absence, but it's been encouraging to see him limit runs reliably upon his return. He may not be the best option for fantasy managers looking for wins since the White Sox have a lackluster bullpen, but he's been a solid source of ratios in recent weeks. FAAB: $6

Hyun Jin Ryu, Blue Jays: Ryu missed the start of the 2023 campaign while continuing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, but he made his season debut at the beginning of August. He gave up four runs in five innings during his first start of the year, but has given up just two runs (zero earned) in nine innings over two appearances since then. Ryu was an elite fantasy contributor earlier in his career but has had more mixed results in recent seasons. However, if he can maintain his recent production now that he's healthy, he has the potential to provide decent fantasy value late in the year. FAAB: $5

Brandon Williamson, Reds: Williamson was a lackluster contributor over the first half of the season, but he's been much more reliable following the All-Star break. He's posted quality starts in three of his last six outings and has logged a 3.15 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 34.1 innings during that time, including a trio of successful appearances against solid NL West opponents in the Giants, Diamondbacks and Dodgers. The 25-year-old has settled down as he's gotten more major-league experience, and he has the potential to be a well-rounded fantasy option to close out the season. FAAB: $3

Relief Pitcher

JoJo Romero, Cardinals: Giovanny Gallegos seemed to be the logical closing option for the Cardinals after Jordan Hicks was traded to the Blue Jays, but Romero has picked up two saves over the past few weeks, while Gallegos has earned just one. Romero has emerged as the top left-handed reliever in the team's bullpen and has posted a 2.89 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 9.1 innings this month while picking up a win, a save and a hold during that time. The Cardinals are out of postseason contention and shouldn't have too many closing opportunities down the stretch, but Romero should certainly be in the mix for saves when chances arise. FAAB: $4

Adam Ottavino, Mets: Like the Cardinals, the Mets have struggled recently and haven't had many save situations. However, after the team traded David Robertson to Miami, Ottavino has been the Mets' top closing option. The righty has converted one of two save chances since Aug. 1, and has allowed two runs in six innings over seven appearances during that time. Even if the Mets continue to have some prolonged losing streaks as the season winds down, Ottavino has had solid ratios and should be first in line for saves. FAAB: $4

Catcher

Keibert Ruiz, Nationals: Ruiz has had a few hot streaks during the 2023 campaign, and he's been effective at the plate over the past week. He's had four multi-hit performances over the past nine games and has slashed .371/.436/.743 with four home runs, a double, nine RBI and eight runs during that time. The 25-year-old is likely already rostered in deeper leagues and in two-catcher formats, but fantasy managers in more standard leagues would benefit from picking him up. FAAB: $6

Mitch Garver, Rangers: Garver's power has fallen off since he homered 31 times with the Twins in 2019, but he's been a fairly well-rounded contributor over 49 games with the Rangers this year. He's been especially productive since the start of August, hitting .400 with three home runs, four doubles, 11 RBI and six runs over 13 games. The 32-year-old still sees his fair share of off days, but still has the potential to be a solid fantasy contributor down the stretch. FAAB: $3

First Base

Spencer Torkelson, Tigers: Torkelson has had a few productive stretches during his second major-league season, and he's been especially dominant at the plate in recent matchups. Over the past seven games, the 23-year-old has posted a 1.510 OPS with six home runs, a double, eight runs and seven RBI. That pace is likely unsustainable for the remainder of the season, but it's been encouraging to see Torkelson finally sorting things out at the major-league level. He has the talent to be a viable fantasy option, and that talent has translated to results recently. FAAB: $8

Second Base

Zack Gelof, Athletics: Gelof has had sustained success over the past few weeks as he's amid a surge of extra-base hits. Over his last 17 games, the 23-year-old has slashed .333/.378/.739 with seven home runs, seven doubles, 14 runs, 13 RBI and four stolen bases. He's emerged as one of the best players for the rebuilding Athletics and has contributed in multiple areas. As long as Gelof can maintain some semblance of production down the stretch, he has the potential to be a rest-of-season fantasy contributor. FAAB: $9

Pablo Reyes, Red Sox: Reyes lost a path toward playing time at shortstop when Trevor Story returned to action last week, but the former has maintained consistent at-bats and has been in the starting lineup for 10 consecutive games. During that time, he's slashed .371/.421/.629 with two home runs, three doubles, seven runs, six RBI and a steal. While Reyes should continue to have opportunities for playing time at second base, manager Alex Cora also indicated recently that the 29-year-old will serve as the backup first baseman, which could give him increased defensive fantasy eligibility late in the year. Reyes is available in plenty of leagues and is at least a decent streaming option for those in deeper formats. FAAB: $3

Michael Massey, Royals: Massey has had plenty of playing time against right-handed pitchers this season and has been an everyday player for the Royals over the past week and a half. He's swung a relatively hot bat during that time, hitting .277 with two home runs, two doubles, eight RBI and four runs over his last 12 games. The 25-year-old's production hasn't necessarily been elite recently, but he's a decent streaming option to consider for fantasy managers in deeper leagues. FAAB: $2

Third Base

Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates: Hayes has had six multi-hit performances over his last nine matchups and has racked up plenty of extra-base hits during that time. Across that nine-game span, the 26-year-old has slashed .417/.462/.806 with three home runs, a triple, three doubles, 11 RBI and five runs. Hayes was eased into action after spending time on the injured list, but he's made the most of his regular playing time in recent days. He appears to be back to playing at his full capacity, and he has decent fantasy potential for the remainder of the season. FAAB: $6

Jake Burger, Marlins: Although Burger has homered just once over 14 games since being traded from the White Sox to the Marlins, he's hit for a much better average, propped up by his current eight-game hitting streak. Across that span, he's hit .438 with five doubles, six RBI and four runs. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 27-year-old's power bounce back at some point, and his recent improvement in ratios has been a welcome surprise for fantasy managers. FAAB: $4

Shortstop

Royce Lewis, Twins: Lewis missed the start of the year while continuing his recovery from a torn ACL, and he recently missed over six weeks due to an oblique injury he sustained shortly after his season debut. He's played in just two games since returning to action but has been productive, going 4-for-7 with a double, two RBI, a run and a stolen base. Health has been Lewis' main concern regarding his fantasy value, but he's been dominant over a limited sample size when on the field. If he can stay healthy for the final month-and-a-half of the regular season, Lewis has upside in several areas. FAAB: $10

Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies: Tovar has recorded hits in eight of his last 10 games and has slashed .350/.395/.650 with three home runs, three doubles, eight runs, four RBI and two steals during that time. His 30.2 percent strikeout rate over that stretch has been somewhat concerning, but it's hard to argue with his recent production. His strikeouts limit his overall fantasy outlook for the rest of the season, but he still has the chance to be a relatively well-rounded option. FAAB: $5

Outfield

Tommy Pham, Diamondbacks: Pham's production has dipped slightly over a limited sample since being traded from the Mets to the Diamondbacks, but he's in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak in which he's slashed .333/.367/.556 with a home run, three doubles, seven RBI, six runs and a stolen base. The 35-year-old has been a well-rounded contributor over the course of the season and should maintain plenty of playing time with decent upside down the stretch. FAAB: $7

Michael Conforto, Giants: Conforto has reached base safely in six of his last seven games, a stretch that includes four multi-hit performances. During that time, he's slashed .467/.577/.857 with two home runs, two doubles, five runs and three RBI. The 30-year-old has had an everyday role in the heart of the Giants' lineup, and although his .411 slugging percentage this year is the second-lowest mark of his career, he's still been productive in most counting stat categories. FAAB: $4

Stone Garrett, Nationals: Garrett has had inconsistent playing time for most of the season, but he's started five consecutive games and appears to be playing his way into an everyday role for the Nationals. He's made the most of his uptick in playing time, going 8-for-17 with two home runs, two doubles, eight RBI and four runs over the last five games. While this has been a limited sample, Garrett at least represents a solid streaming option for fantasy managers in deep leagues. FAAB: $2